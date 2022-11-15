Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com
Farm and Ranch Museum hosts HomeGrown food show, gift market Nov. 19-20
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum (NMFRHM) will host the eighth annual “A New Mexico Food Show and Gift Market” Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 19-20 at the museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces. The event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
Las Cruces, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
newmexicomagazine.org
A Church Worth Saving
The oldest church in southern New Mexico could have melted into the earth. Thanks to one woman’s leadership and an army of helpers, it gleams today. IN 1986, SERVICES AND PARISHIONERS at Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria, in Doña Ana, moved to the new Our Lady of Purification, across the parking lot. The new church was larger and held amenities like restrooms and meeting space. Among the problems besetting the older church were cracks in an ill-advised cement plaster that had allowed water to seep into the adobe walls. By 1988, their collapse seemed imminent.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
El Paso News
$15K worth of turkeys set for Las Cruces giveaway
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM.com) – The law firm Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C., is giving away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community as part of its 6th Annual Turkey Drive. The giveaway is at the personal injury law firm at its Las Cruces offices on November 19, at 9 a.m., as $15,000 worth of turkeys will be given to the community on a first-come, first-served basis, until all turkeys are claimed. Turkeys are limited to one per household.
5.3 Quake hits West Texas; Borderland residents feel earth move
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Toyah/Orla, Texas around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The quake was centered 150 miles east of El Paso; USGS officials say the quake’s epicenter was almost 50 west/northwest of the small town of Toyah, Texas. Viewers […]
lascruces.com
Living in Historic Old Mesilla
One reason people love living in the Mesilla Valley is because of its rich history. You won’t find a better example than historic Old Mesilla, just south of Las Cruces, which offers a totally different vibe. Las Cruces and Mesilla were both once part of Mexico, but when the...
KVIA
Earthquake expert weighs in on Wednesday’s earthquake; locals react
EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday afternoon's earthquake caught many El Pasoans off guard. "Both of my monitors started shaking, and then my chair also started shaking," said Carlos Maruffo, an El Pasoan. "I noticed one of my little pumpkins on my table started shaking, and I was like, that seems...
golobos.com
Fan Guide for Saturday's New Mexico-New Mexico State Game
NEW MEXICO STATE at NEW MEXICO | 5 p.m. | SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 | THE PIT. Saturday’s men’s basketball game against New Mexico State is expected to be the largest crowd at The Pit in recent years. In order to help all fans, whether they have been to a game recently or not, have a great experience, below is information to remember as you plan your visit.
lascruces.com
College Town Living in Las Cruces | NMSU
Often, when people are considering moving to a new city, they want to live in a college town. Fortunately, Las Cruces is home to New Mexico State University (NMSU) and the Aggies. New Mexico’s land-grant university has been part of the community since 1888. Living in a college town...
Police detain teen with gun at Texas high school
EPPD officials announced Thursday morning that information regarding a 14-year-old student with a handgun was reported via an anonymous tip.
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
KVIA
Las Cruces tests new ‘zero fare’ trial bus program
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Roadrunner Transit officials say starting Nov. 28, a zero-fare trial will remain in place indefinitely. Officials say they believe zero fares will have a positive impact on riders' quality of life. Many Las Cruces transit riders say they think the zero-fare fare will also help...
KFOX 14
Drivers demand reimbursement after rebar popped tires from TxDOT project along Doniphan
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Drivers impacted by the rebar on Doniphan Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley claim they have yet to get reimbursed after their vehicles were damaged by road work. The road improvement project was contracted to Hawk Construction by the Texas Department of Transportation in...
Friday Night Football – Week 14
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 postseason is winding down and schools have their eyes on the blue trophy. Here is how things are shaking out in week 14. Following their upset win over Hobbs, No. 5 ranked Volcano Vista returned to Albuquerque to host district top ranked Cleveland. During the regular season, the Storm got […]
KVIA
Husband of child care employee in east El Paso arrested; charged with 2 counts of indecency with child
EL PASO, Texas -- The husband of an east El Paso daycare employee has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Mark Rotz, 66, is married to an employee at Tessy's Home Day Care at the 3400 block of Freeport.
KVIA
Rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain Rd closes westbound lanes
EL PASO, Texas– Fire officials confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain. TxDot cameras show all westbound lanes at Transmountain and US-54 are closed. Fire officials said they suffered minor injuries. The call came in at 7 a.m....
UPDATE: U.S. 54 reopens after serious crash that sent 7 to hospital
UPDATE: U.S. 54 North has now reopened, TxDOT said via email. UPDATE: Fire dispatchers confirm that seven people have been transported to the hospital with what are being called non-life-threatening injuries. The number of vehicles that were involved or what led up to the crash has not been released at this time. ORIGINAL EL PASO, […]
KVIA
Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy
EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
Las Cruces police: Vehicles can be stolen in seconds if you leave them idling to warm up
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police want to remind motorists who warm up their vehicles to refrain from leaving them unattended as they can be stolen within seconds. With cooler morning temperatures approaching, many drivers start their vehicles and leave them idling and unattended for extended periods of time to defrost windows or […]
