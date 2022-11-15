CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Friday evening in Clarksville, according to police. The Clarksville Police Department says the pedestrian was hit at about 5:10 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near D Street. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was transferred to Tennova Healthcare, where he or she died.

