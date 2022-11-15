Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemNashville, TN
Related
Metro police investigating deadly shooting north of downtown Nashville
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened north of downtown Nashville Friday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting at East Nashville apartment complex
One person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in East Nashville after a witness overheard two men arguing.
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South Nashville; suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left one person injured.
WSMV
1 dead after East Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Nashville. At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a fight in progress call at 345 Dellway Villa Road. When police arrived, they found Arthur Henderson, 38, deceased in the parking lot of the Dellway Villa Apartments. Henderson and the suspect reportedly had an ongoing dispute and were involved in a heated argument prior to the shooting, police said.
2 arrested in connection with May shooting that injured 10-year-old boy
Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex on May 14 that injured a 10-year-old boy.
Teen charged after two juveniles shot in Hermitage
The shooting happened at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way back on May 14.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Scheduled for January Court Hearing
(SMYRNA, TN) The suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing Nicholas Patterson, a 9-year employee of Twice Daily in Smyrna, is scheduled to appear in a Rutherford County Courtroom this coming January. Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch told WGNS what occurred on August 30, 2022 at the gas station, which sits at the corner of Stonecrest Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway…
High speed chase through Nashville ends with arrest
Officers were patrolling the area of Murfreesboro Pike and Edge-O-Lake Drive Thursday when they spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding.
WSMV
Metro Police searching for armed Bellevue robbery suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for an alleged robbery suspect. The man is accused of robbing Tennessee Credit Union’s Bellevue branch on Highway 70 South at about 9:15 a.m. Police said he jumped over the credit union’s counter and threatened two tellers at gunpoint. Anyone...
Raleigh News & Observer
Gunfire erupts at a construction site, Tennessee cops say. Worker charged with murder
A worker died after gunfire rang out at a Tennessee construction site, officials said. Now, the 42-year-old’s co-worker is facing a murder charge, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez was shot and killed while working on a building on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Officials said “a...
wgnsradio.com
31-Year-old Mother Fails to Pick-Up Daughter After School - Mother's Whereabouts are Unknown and Family has Reported Her as Missing
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) When a 31-year-old woman failed to arrive at her daughter’s school to pick her up after class on Friday, her family became worried and phoned the Murfreesboro Police Department for help. Now, Eleni Kassa has officially been listed as a missing person. The young mother was last...
fox17.com
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
WSMV
Pedestrian killed in Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Friday evening in Clarksville, according to police. The Clarksville Police Department says the pedestrian was hit at about 5:10 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near D Street. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was transferred to Tennova Healthcare, where he or she died.
WSMV
Man wanted after being accused of lying to Metro Police about fatal crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with Metro Police learned that a man lied when he claimed he was a passenger, not the driver, in a stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 north on Oct. 16.
WSMV
Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
Police: Man wanted after allegedly lying about driving stolen car involved in deadly crash
Metro police are searching for a convicted felon wanted on vehicular homicide and gun charges stemming from a deadly crash that happened Sunday, Oct. 16.
Man, teen charged after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
The Clarksville Police Department says two people are in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead Tuesday afternoon.
WSMV
Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
WSMV
Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning. According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.
Comments / 0