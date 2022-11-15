ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

1 dead after East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Nashville. At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a fight in progress call at 345 Dellway Villa Road. When police arrived, they found Arthur Henderson, 38, deceased in the parking lot of the Dellway Villa Apartments. Henderson and the suspect reportedly had an ongoing dispute and were involved in a heated argument prior to the shooting, police said.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Scheduled for January Court Hearing

(SMYRNA, TN) The suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing Nicholas Patterson, a 9-year employee of Twice Daily in Smyrna, is scheduled to appear in a Rutherford County Courtroom this coming January. Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch told WGNS what occurred on August 30, 2022 at the gas station, which sits at the corner of Stonecrest Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway…
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Metro Police searching for armed Bellevue robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for an alleged robbery suspect. The man is accused of robbing Tennessee Credit Union’s Bellevue branch on Highway 70 South at about 9:15 a.m. Police said he jumped over the credit union’s counter and threatened two tellers at gunpoint. Anyone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian killed in Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Friday evening in Clarksville, according to police. The Clarksville Police Department says the pedestrian was hit at about 5:10 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near D Street. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was transferred to Tennova Healthcare, where he or she died.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning. According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy