Stanford student council offers free Black Panther tickets to black students



T he Stanford University Graduate Student Council provided students with free tickets to see the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last week, but it reportedly prioritized black students when distributing them.

The council provided 450 tickets to a Nov. 10 screening of the film at a local movie theater. But in an email to students, the council said that 100 tickets would be set aside specifically for black students by lottery, while the rest would be available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Stanford Review .

ANGRY STUDENTS SAY STANFORD IS WAGING A 'WAR ON FUN' AND LIMITING PARTIES

The council also provided priority bus transportation to black students who participated in the lottery. Popcorn and drinks were provided for the first 350 attendees.

The Stanford Review , an independent student newspaper, blasted the council for "endors[ing] discrimination" and likened the council's actions to Jim Crow laws that mandated racial segregation throughout much of the country until the 1960s.

WATCH: TIKTOK INFLUENCER TELLS WHITE PEOPLE NOT TO SEE BLACK PANTHER SEQUEL

"Does discrimination at theatres and on buses sound familiar? ... It was common in the Jim Crow South," the Stanford Review wrote . "The GSC is hell-bent on bringing prejudice in entertainment venues and transit back presumably under the guise of anti-racism, equity, and inclusion, the GSC is actively discriminating against non-black students."

The Washington Examiner contacted the Stanford Graduate Student Council for comment on Monday and received a response from two people identified as "Jason and Emily," who requested more time to provide a statement and promised a response by Tuesday morning.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A few hours later, the Graduate Student Council contacted the Washington Examiner and said: "The Stanford Graduate Council has no comment for the Stanford Review nor the Washington Examiner at this time."

Stanford University did not respond to a request for comment on the Graduate Student Council's activities.