ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

'I hope you stick': Biden pleads with Pelosi to stay on as No. 1 House Democrat

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUbpP_0jBeqiWt00

P resident Joe Biden reportedly nudged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to stick around as the top House Democrat following the party's historically strong showing in the midterm elections .

During a congratulatory call after the election results began rolling in, Biden pleaded with the likely outgoing speaker to continue leading House Democrats for the remaining two years he has in his term, but Pelosi was noncommittal.

REPUBLICANS BARREL TOWARD CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP ELECTIONS

“I hope you stick,” Biden told Pelosi before she interjected to explain that there was a range of personal factors she had to mull over, Politico reported . “I know it’s family first, but I hope you stick,” Biden reportedly continued, with Pelosi again dodging a commitment to any plans.

After the 2018 midterm cycle, Pelosi cut a deal with disgruntled members of her caucus ranks not to pursue the top perch in four years. With that deadline reached, Pelosi, 82, has been coy about whether she will stay true to that agreement.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden speaks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, at the White House Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, July 12, 2022, in Washington.


The agreement came at a time when Democrats were reeling from massive political losses in 2016, during which Republicans used her as a bogeyman of sorts. Progressive firebrands in the caucus have been demanding change, with hopes to recalibrate the party.

Pelosi's standing within her caucus now appears to have been bolstered following a strong midterm showing in the face of considerable headwinds where Republicans were expected to sweep the House and have a chance at overtaking the Senate.

Pelosi's indecisiveness has effectively frozen internal Democratic leadership contests, with heavyweight representatives waiting for her decision with bated breath. Her friends describe her as truly undecided in the matter, per Politico .

"A great deal is at stake because we will be in a Presidential election," she told CNN over the weekend. "So, my decision will then be rooted in what — the wishes of my family and the wishes of my caucus. But none of it will be very much considered until we see what the outcome of all of this is."

House Democrats are slated to hold their leadership deliberations on Nov. 30. Given that the Republicans recently accrued 217 House seats and appear to be on track for 218, she is unlikely to serve as speaker. Instead, she would likely be the minority leader if she chose to lead the House Democrats, as she did for nearly 20 years.

“He believes she’s the best Speaker ever," a Biden adviser said, according to Politico .

Another factor looming over her decision was the recent attack on her husband last month in which an assailant broke into her home and struck Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer, which required him to undergo surgery. Biden purportedly asked about Pelosi's recovery during the call.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Nancy Pelosi has returned praise on Biden, prodding him to run for a second term as president in 2024 and touting his achievements in office. Biden has expressed his "intention" to run for a second term while maintaining that a decision has not been made.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has teased a "very big" announcement from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night, which is widely expected to be his 2024 presidential debut.

Comments / 4

Related
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

President Biden, please let me go home this Christmas

What do Pakistan, Micronesia, and the United States have in common? Answer: outdated and regressive travel policies. Each belongs to the small handful of nations that continue to close their borders to unvaccinated foreign nationals. Begun in October 2021 and renewed recently, the Biden administration’s policy of discriminating against unvaccinated...
Washington Examiner

Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request

Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
253K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy