alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska’s rising inmate death rate has family members demanding answers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 17 inmates have died thus far in 2022 while in custody with the Department of Corrections. Editor’s note: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. That’s the highest number of deaths recorded in the past 20 years, according to...
Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends
Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis. A veteran economist described these contradictory forces in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Bryan Scoresby: Alaska elections are laughingstock of the nation, but it doesn’t have to be that way
Alaska elections have become the laughing stock of elections throughout the country right now. I have been in Alaska for only 30 years, missed one Matanuska-Susitna Borough election I can remember, always voted in person, and only twice voted early. I have no experience with voting absentee and the difficulties that those who vote that way have experienced. I am glad there is technology available so their votes are counted.
kmxt.org
Midday Report November 17, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: State health officials are urging Alaskans to get flu vaccines and take other protective measures. The city of Fairbanks is getting closer to demolishing the abandoned 11 story Polaris Hotel. And A totem pole that spent more than 100 years far from home has returned to Haida village of Kasaan.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Honoring the Alaska Territorial Guard
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - November is Native American Heritage month and Pete Peter, an Alaska Native veteran is proud to have served his country. Peter, who served in the National Guard dreamt of a memorial to honor those that came before him and served the same state and nation he served. “In 2003, the State of Alaska recognized them and the federal government also recognized them.” said Peter.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOJ: California man admits to trafficking meth, fentanyl into Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man has admitted to mailing nearly a pound of methamphetamine and 300 pills containing fentanyl to a UPS store in Hawaii in November 2019. Officials said Edward Kim’s co-conspirator in Hawaii was supposed to pick up the packages at the store but he was intercepted...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Constitutional Convention question holds 70 percent disapproval vote in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As votes continue to be tabulated in the 2022 midterm election, many races in Alaska remain up in the air. However, Ballot Measure 1, the question of whether Alaska will hold a Constitutional Convention, is currently failing by a wide margin. This result is unlikely to...
ktoo.org
Newscast — Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Juneau Empire reporter Mark Sabatini breaks down Juneau’s election results;. A salmon hatchery operator in Prince William Sound is on the hook for $1 million in hazardous waste violations;. Language immersion programs are no longer on the chopping block to balance the Anchorage School District’s budget;. High winds...
alaskasnewssource.com
Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners have been doing the Thanksgiving Blessing event since 2004. This year, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, they expect to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners with all the fixings. Meals will be delivered to people who are...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in Kalskag house fire
Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 17 November 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Coast Alaska’s Angela Denning reports on a million dollar fine for a Southeast salmon hatchery, Maggie Nelson looks at St. Paul’s crab disaster, and the statewide salmon recap!
akbizmag.com
Advanced Supply Chain Intl. Wins $12.4M Contract for Federal Logistics in Alaska
A subsidiary of Anchorage-based Advanced Supply Chain International (ASCI) won a contract to provide logistics service support for federal agencies, both civilian and military, in Alaska. The US General Services Administration awarded ASCI Federal Services a Firm Fixed Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery/Definite Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth approximately $12.4 million. First...
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska gas prices among highest in U.S., despite producing most of it in-state
Across the country, Americans have seen record high gas prices this year, but the spikes haven’t been distributed evenly. Many southern states are currently paying around $3 a gallon at the pump, but a few western states, including Alaska, are averaging nearly $5 a gallon. Anchorage Daily News reporter...
alaskapublic.org
Good news, Alaskans: Your emus are legal now
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip
Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Gift ideas for those working at home. Updated: 51 minutes ago.
kdll.org
An Anchor Point man's journey to legalize emus in Alaska
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
ktoo.org
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy still on track to secure another term with more ballots counted
Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding on to his sizeable lead in Alaska’s governor race. The Division of Elections added an additional 27,000 ballots to the tally Tuesday. Dunleavy’s share dropped one point from 52.1% to 51%. If Dunleavy’s share of the vote remains over 50%, he...
alaskasnewssource.com
Blocking pattern breaks down over the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A persistent blocking pattern over Alaska continued Thursday. High pressure is holding over mainland areas, forcing low pressure over the Aleutians and west coast. Warmer temperatures over the west coast brought rain to Bethel and even north to Nome. Winter weather and high surf advisories are...
