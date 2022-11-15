ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska’s rising inmate death rate has family members demanding answers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 17 inmates have died thus far in 2022 while in custody with the Department of Corrections. Editor’s note: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. That’s the highest number of deaths recorded in the past 20 years, according to...
Alaska Beacon

Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends

Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis.  A veteran economist described these contradictory forces  in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Must Read Alaska

Bryan Scoresby: Alaska elections are laughingstock of the nation, but it doesn’t have to be that way

Alaska elections have become the laughing stock of elections throughout the country right now. I have been in Alaska for only 30 years, missed one Matanuska-Susitna Borough election I can remember, always voted in person, and only twice voted early. I have no experience with voting absentee and the difficulties that those who vote that way have experienced. I am glad there is technology available so their votes are counted.
kmxt.org

Midday Report November 17, 2022

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: State health officials are urging Alaskans to get flu vaccines and take other protective measures. The city of Fairbanks is getting closer to demolishing the abandoned 11 story Polaris Hotel. And A totem pole that spent more than 100 years far from home has returned to Haida village of Kasaan.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Honoring the Alaska Territorial Guard

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - November is Native American Heritage month and Pete Peter, an Alaska Native veteran is proud to have served his country. Peter, who served in the National Guard dreamt of a memorial to honor those that came before him and served the same state and nation he served. “In 2003, the State of Alaska recognized them and the federal government also recognized them.” said Peter.
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOJ: California man admits to trafficking meth, fentanyl into Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man has admitted to mailing nearly a pound of methamphetamine and 300 pills containing fentanyl to a UPS store in Hawaii in November 2019. Officials said Edward Kim’s co-conspirator in Hawaii was supposed to pick up the packages at the store but he was intercepted...
ktoo.org

Newscast — Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Juneau Empire reporter Mark Sabatini breaks down Juneau’s election results;. A salmon hatchery operator in Prince William Sound is on the hook for $1 million in hazardous waste violations;. Language immersion programs are no longer on the chopping block to balance the Anchorage School District’s budget;. High winds...
alaskasnewssource.com

1 dead in Kalskag house fire

Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he's been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 17 November 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Coast Alaska’s Angela Denning reports on a million dollar fine for a Southeast salmon hatchery, Maggie Nelson looks at St. Paul’s crab disaster, and the statewide salmon recap!
akbizmag.com

Advanced Supply Chain Intl. Wins $12.4M Contract for Federal Logistics in Alaska

A subsidiary of Anchorage-based Advanced Supply Chain International (ASCI) won a contract to provide logistics service support for federal agencies, both civilian and military, in Alaska. The US General Services Administration awarded ASCI Federal Services a Firm Fixed Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery/Definite Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth approximately $12.4 million. First...
bigislandgazette.com

Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
The Associated Press

'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the...
alaskapublic.org

Good news, Alaskans: Your emus are legal now

Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women's prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal.
kdll.org

alaskasnewssource.com

Blocking pattern breaks down over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A persistent blocking pattern over Alaska continued Thursday. High pressure is holding over mainland areas, forcing low pressure over the Aleutians and west coast. Warmer temperatures over the west coast brought rain to Bethel and even north to Nome. Winter weather and high surf advisories are...
