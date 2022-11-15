ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate

Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
NME

Watch Bruce Springsteen perform ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Bruce Springsteen has performed live renditions of ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on The Tonight Show. Springsteen performed the tracks – both lifted from his recent soul covers album ‘Only the Strong Survive’ – as part of his three-night stint on the talk show, having performed his version of Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ earlier this week.
NME

Millie Bobby Brown says she no longer believes the Earth is flat

Millie Bobby Brown has said addressed the ‘flat Earth’ comments she made in a TikTok video when she was 14, clarifying that she no longer believes in the conspiracy theory. The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress appeared in a recent edition of Vanity Fair‘s ‘lie detector’ series,...
NME

DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42

DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
NME

Listen to PinkPantheress’ new KAYTRANADA-produced single ‘Do You Miss Me?’

PinkPantheress has shared her third single for the year, ‘Do You Miss Me?’ co-produced by KAYTRANADA and phil. Clocking in at just over two minutes, the singer-songwriter’s latest foregrounds her vocals with energetic percussion and a warm mix of electronic and more organic-sounding instrumentation. “Do you miss...
NME

Chino Moreno’s side project Crosses release new single ‘SENSATION’

††† (Crosses), the side project of Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, have released a new single, ‘SENSATION’. The song is the second single, following ‘VIVIEN’, to be taken from the duo’s upcoming EP ‘PERMANENT.RADIANT’, due for release on December 9 via Warner Records.
NME

Bruce Springsteen defends ticket prices for forthcoming tour

Bruce Springsteen has responded to the backlash surrounding the ticket prices for his forthcoming tour. An outcry ensued a few months ago when tickets for Springsteen’s first tour with the full E Street Band since 2017 went on sale, with reports that some tickets were priced at $5,000 (£4152) each thanks to Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” model. This system allows the ticketing site to charge more for tickets when they first go on sale, with the price increasing or decreasing depending on demand and in line with what a “scalper” – someone who resells tickets for profit – would sell them for, enabling the money to go to the artist and the in-house team.
NME

J-hope performance, special collaborations announced for MAMA Awards

The 2022 MAMA Awards has announced a series of special performances to be expected at the ceremony later this month. During the press conference held ahead of the 2022 MAMA Awards today (November 16), the awards committee announced a string of special performances to be expected at the upcoming awards ceremony. The ceremony is set to be held across two days on November 29 and 30 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.
NME

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are tied for most Grammy nominations of all time

Jay-Z is now tied with Beyoncé for the most nominations in Grammy history, having clocked up 88 nods in total each. Both acts picked up a significant amount of nods yesterday (November 15) for the 2023 Grammys with the former picking up five nominations and the latter picking up nine nods including Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year for ‘Renaissance’.
NME

When is ‘The Bear’ season 2 coming out?

The Bear season two will arrive on screens at some point in 2023, co-showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo have said. The FX-produced Hulu show quietly became one of the most-talked-about shows of the summer earlier this year as it followed chef Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) from kitchens of fine dining restaurants back to his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother.
NME

Mariah Carey denied “Queen of Christmas” trademark

Mariah Carey does not legally have a monopoly on the phrase “Queen of Christmas”, after her application to trademark it was denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The application was denied after the star’s company, Lotion LLC, did not respond to opposition from another singer. If successful, the trademark would have given Carey the legal right to stop others from using the title in music or merchandise. The US Patent and Trademark Office also denied her a trademark on “QOC” and “Princess Christmas”.

