Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
Watch Bruce Springsteen perform ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on ‘The Tonight Show’
Bruce Springsteen has performed live renditions of ‘Nightshift’ and ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on The Tonight Show. Springsteen performed the tracks – both lifted from his recent soul covers album ‘Only the Strong Survive’ – as part of his three-night stint on the talk show, having performed his version of Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ earlier this week.
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Millie Bobby Brown says she no longer believes the Earth is flat
Millie Bobby Brown has said addressed the ‘flat Earth’ comments she made in a TikTok video when she was 14, clarifying that she no longer believes in the conspiracy theory. The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress appeared in a recent edition of Vanity Fair‘s ‘lie detector’ series,...
Taylor Swift says she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following Grammys 2023 nomination
Taylor Swift has said she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following her Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year. The singer-songwriter’s 10 minute re-recorded version of ‘All Too Well’ appears in the aforementioned category along with the likes of Adele (‘Easy On Me’), Beyoncé (‘Break My Soul’) and Harry Styles (‘As It Was’).
See Owen Wilson debut Bob Ross-style look for new film ‘Paint’
The first look at Owen Wilson as fictional painter Carl Nargle in Paint has been revealed – and the actor sports a similar look to The Joy Of Painting host Bob Ross. Wilson plays a Vermont painter in the comedy film, which is released next year. According to a...
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
Neil Young justifies his decision to remove music from Spotify: “It sounds like a pixelated movie”
Neil Young has doubled down on his decision to have his music removed from Spotify. The veteran folk and rock star in January stated his wish to pull his catalogue from Spotify after taking issue with the streaming platform “spreading false information” about COVID vaccines. At the time...
Listen to PinkPantheress’ new KAYTRANADA-produced single ‘Do You Miss Me?’
PinkPantheress has shared her third single for the year, ‘Do You Miss Me?’ co-produced by KAYTRANADA and phil. Clocking in at just over two minutes, the singer-songwriter’s latest foregrounds her vocals with energetic percussion and a warm mix of electronic and more organic-sounding instrumentation. “Do you miss...
Chino Moreno’s side project Crosses release new single ‘SENSATION’
††† (Crosses), the side project of Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, have released a new single, ‘SENSATION’. The song is the second single, following ‘VIVIEN’, to be taken from the duo’s upcoming EP ‘PERMANENT.RADIANT’, due for release on December 9 via Warner Records.
Quentin Tarantino on stopping making movies: “It’s time to wrap up the show”
Quentin Tarantino has explained why he’s quitting filmmaking after his next movie. The Pulp Fiction director has detailed in a new interview with CNN his reasoning for moving on after helming his 10th feature. “I’ve been doing it for a long time, I’ve been doing it for 30 years....
Bruce Springsteen defends ticket prices for forthcoming tour
Bruce Springsteen has responded to the backlash surrounding the ticket prices for his forthcoming tour. An outcry ensued a few months ago when tickets for Springsteen’s first tour with the full E Street Band since 2017 went on sale, with reports that some tickets were priced at $5,000 (£4152) each thanks to Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” model. This system allows the ticketing site to charge more for tickets when they first go on sale, with the price increasing or decreasing depending on demand and in line with what a “scalper” – someone who resells tickets for profit – would sell them for, enabling the money to go to the artist and the in-house team.
J-hope performance, special collaborations announced for MAMA Awards
The 2022 MAMA Awards has announced a series of special performances to be expected at the ceremony later this month. During the press conference held ahead of the 2022 MAMA Awards today (November 16), the awards committee announced a string of special performances to be expected at the upcoming awards ceremony. The ceremony is set to be held across two days on November 29 and 30 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.
Brockhampton say goodbye with new album ‘TM’, announce live-streamed final performance
Brockhampton have bid their fans farewell by releasing eighth and final album ‘TM’, the day after their seventh album ‘The Family’ – largely helmed by bandleader Kevin Abstract – arrived. When ‘The Family’ arrived yesterday (November 17), Abstract revealed that a new album titled...
Posthumous Young Dolph song ‘Get Away’ released, album arriving next month
Today, on the one-year anniversary of his death in 2021, a new Young Dolph song has been released alongside the news the rapper’s first posthumous album will arrive next month. ‘Get Away’ is the first preview of the album, ‘Paper Route Frank’, which will be released in December via...
Talking Heads’ Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth tells us about 2023 ‘Remain In Love’ tour
Talking Heads co-founders Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth have announced a joint ‘Remain In Love’ in-conversation tour. Check out details below along with our interview with the art-rock icons. The drummer and bassist, who also formed the band Tom Tom Club, will discuss their storied careers, marriage, and...
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are tied for most Grammy nominations of all time
Jay-Z is now tied with Beyoncé for the most nominations in Grammy history, having clocked up 88 nods in total each. Both acts picked up a significant amount of nods yesterday (November 15) for the 2023 Grammys with the former picking up five nominations and the latter picking up nine nods including Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year for ‘Renaissance’.
When is ‘The Bear’ season 2 coming out?
The Bear season two will arrive on screens at some point in 2023, co-showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo have said. The FX-produced Hulu show quietly became one of the most-talked-about shows of the summer earlier this year as it followed chef Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) from kitchens of fine dining restaurants back to his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother.
Mariah Carey denied “Queen of Christmas” trademark
Mariah Carey does not legally have a monopoly on the phrase “Queen of Christmas”, after her application to trademark it was denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The application was denied after the star’s company, Lotion LLC, did not respond to opposition from another singer. If successful, the trademark would have given Carey the legal right to stop others from using the title in music or merchandise. The US Patent and Trademark Office also denied her a trademark on “QOC” and “Princess Christmas”.
