TMZ.com
Jay Leno Sprayed With Gasoline that Erupted in Fire, Friend Saved His Life
Jay Leno could have died in the fire that erupted in his Burbank garage -- it was that serious -- and we've learned it was a friend of his who may have saved his life. Jay tells TMZ from his hospital bed ... he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car in his famed garage this past Saturday, fixing a clogged fuel line. He says there was a fuel leak and gasoline sprayed on his face and hands. Almost simultaneously a spark triggered an explosion, setting the comedian on fire.
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Jay Leno hospitalized with ‘serious’ facial burns after car fire
Jay Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a freak car fire left him with “serious” facial burns. The former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles when one of them burst into flames, TMZ reported on Monday. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center in LA, according to the report. Leno later confirmed news of the accident in a statement to Variety. “I got some...
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
AOL Corp
Denise Richards and her husband shot at in apparent road-rage incident
Denise Richards is shaken but otherwise uninjured after she was the victim of a road-rage shooting incident in Los Angeles on Monday, Yahoo Entertainment confirms. The actress was on her way to set with husband, Aaron Phypers, when someone in a nearby car fired at them. A bullet hit the back of their truck.
Jay Leno’s face burned in LA garage after car bursts into flames
Jay Leno is being treated for burns at a Los Angeles hospital after one of his cars burst into flames in his garage over the weekend and seriously injured the comedian’s face. Leno told Variety in a statement: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am...
Jay Leno underwent surgery, expected to fully recover from serious burns, his doctor says
Jay Leno’s doctor expects the former late-night host to fully recover from the serious burns he suffered in a car fire over the weekend.
AOL Corp
Jay Leno suffers 'serious burns' from gasoline fire: 'I am OK'
Jay Leno is in stable condition, but suffered "serious burns" following a gasoline fire. After news of his medical emergency made headlines on Monday, Leno issued a statement to Variety: "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."
Jay Leno in ‘good’ condition, will undergo second surgery to treat burns
Jay Leno’s doctor said the comedian is in “good” condition after sustaining third-degree burns in a freak accident over the weekend. Dr. Peter Grossman said in a press conference Wednesday that the former “Tonight Show” host already has undergone one surgery – a “grafting procedure” – and will undergo one more by the end of the week. “His injuries are serious, his condition is good,” Grossman shared, adding that he “did well” during the first surgery. “He is in good spirits today,” Grossman shared. The physician also shared that while residing at the Grossman Burn Center, the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host has been passing...
411mania.com
Update On Jay Leno Following Severe Burns Hospitalization
A new report has an update on Jay Leno after his hospitalization for severe burns. As reported, Leno was taken to the hospital following a gasoline accident in his garage after one of the cars “erupted into flame.” According to People, Leno is recovering from surgery due to second- and third-degree burns.
Jay Leno Needed Skin Grafts for Third-Degree Burns, Doctor Reveals
Famed car collector and beloved late night host Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery from burns he suffered while working on one of his vehicles on Sunday. “He’s Jay Leno,” his doctor, Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center, told reporters. “He’s walking around, and he’s cracking jokes. I can tell you he’s incredibly kind to our nursing staff. … He’s been appreciative of everybody here, and he’s an ideal patient—and one who understands the seriousness of his injury.” Leno said he suffered “serious burns” from a gasoline fire, predicting that he might need a week or two to get back on his feet—but Grossman thinks that timeline is a little optimistic. So far, Leno has already undergone a skin grafting procedure for the “deep second-degree” and third-degree burns, and is expected to go through another surgery later this week. “Burn injuries are progressive and dynamic and it’s hard to predict ultimately what the final outcome will be at this stage of the game,” Grossman added.Read it at The Orange County Register
CBS News
Jay Leno should make full recovery after surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician. Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle on Saturday when he was burned by a gasoline fire, Dr. Peter Grossman, who is treating the former "Tonight Show Host," said during a press conference Wednesday.
Jay Leno Responds After Reports of Injury From Gasoline Fire
Jay Leno, a friend of the show and avid car collector, was in his famous Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames.
AOL Corp
Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery from burn injuries
Jay Leno is doing well and is expected to fully recover from burn injuries he sustained while working underneath his car in the garage of his Burbank home Saturday.Dr. Peter Grossman of the West Hills Burn Center reported this morning that Leno has undergone one surgery so far and another procedure is scheduled this week.Leno, 72, suffered deep second-degree, and possibly third-degree burns to his face, chest and hands Saturday where one of his vintage cars erupted in flames, reportedly while he was working on it. Burbank Fire Department was not called to the scene but Leno did get to the West Hills Grossman Burn Center for treatment on Monday.Dr. Grossman reported Leno is a kind and engaging patient who was passing out cookies to children being treated at the hospital this morning.
AOL Corp
