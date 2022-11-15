Read full article on original website
Bill House
3d ago
We just got new one's after hearing about that story. l have to say if you can't afford them PLEASE go-to your local fire department don't be ashamed about asking for them they do save lives.
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingDundee, MI
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
13abc.com
“Sock it to the homeless problem” hosted by Toledo Hemp Center and area businesses
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Hemp Center has teamed up with Ohio and Michigan businesses to host the “sock it to the homeless problem,” sock collection drive. The collection began on Nov. 1, and will continue through the winter with Dec. 18 and Jan. 22 being designated as distribution dates.
13abc.com
TFRD: Family displaced, home deemed complete loss after fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local home was destroyed after combusting Tuesday evening. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched on a call of a house fire on the 200 block of Walbridge Ave. The home was occupied during the incident. According to a statement released by TFRD, one...
Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
13abc.com
City of Toledo lifts Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities has lifted its Water Boil Advisory. The City announced on Nov. 17 that the Water Boil Advisory was lifted at 4 p.m. saying that all of the testing that was required by the Ohio EPA has been completed.
Toledo deals with significant boil advisory until Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Almost 18,000 people in Toledo are affected by a water boil advisory in effect until Friday at 5 p.m. If anyone living in the affected neighborhoods wants to use any tap water, they are advised to flush their line for three minutes with cold, then bring the water that follows to a boil.
thevillagereporter.com
House Fire Claims All Belongings Of Area Family
MCDOUGLE FAMILY … This lovely family lost their home in a house fire on November 4, 2022. From left to right are Mason, Caleb, dad Don holding baby Silas, and mom Heather holding Jordyn. (PHOTO PROVIDED) “Oh no! How can we help?” is the automatic reaction of friends and...
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night. It happened in the 900 block of Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Police say a teen male was shot in the chest. According to TPD, the victim is currently in critical but stable...
13abc.com
Local firefighter honored for her work helping shape the future of TFRD
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community is full of people who go above and beyond to help others. Six of our local frontline heroes have been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night. Private Jill Hoffman has been with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department...
13abc.com
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
13abc.com
US-23/Central Ave. ramp reopened after crews clear jack-knifed semi
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The northbound lane to US-23 from Central Ave in Sylvania Township was temporarily blocked for about two hours after a semi-truck jackknifed around 5:00 A.M. The truck, traveling eastbound on Central Ave., attempted to turn left to enter the ramp and appeared to lose control. The...
13abc.com
Toledo firefighter honored for his life-saving work
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who go above and beyond to make our world a better place. Six of our city’s frontline heroes are being honored this week. They’ll light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night. Myles Copeland is a...
UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
13abc.com
African Safari Wildlife Park to host pumpkin-palooza
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, the African Safari Wildlife Park will be hosting a pumpkin-palooza. Visitors can witness bison, elk, alpacas, camels, zebras and more enjoy their own pumpkin feast. Staff will distribute more than 50 pumpkins throughout the park’s operating hours of...
13abc.com
Downtown Grand Rapids hosts Christmas open house, Nov 19-20
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Grand Rapids, Ohio will be hosting its annual Christmas Open House in the Village Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit Historic Grand Rapids, Ohio to kick off your Christmas spirit. The...
13abc.com
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
13abc.com
TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, ProMedica is celebrating the work of some local frontline heroes. Six people will light the holiday tree at Promenade Park this Friday. A Toledo police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others in his department is one of them.
