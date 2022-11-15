ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Bill House
3d ago

We just got new one's after hearing about that story. l have to say if you can't afford them PLEASE go-to your local fire department don't be ashamed about asking for them they do save lives.

13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: Family displaced, home deemed complete loss after fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local home was destroyed after combusting Tuesday evening. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched on a call of a house fire on the 200 block of Walbridge Ave. The home was occupied during the incident. According to a statement released by TFRD, one...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
WATERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo lifts Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities has lifted its Water Boil Advisory. The City announced on Nov. 17 that the Water Boil Advisory was lifted at 4 p.m. saying that all of the testing that was required by the Ohio EPA has been completed.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo deals with significant boil advisory until Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Almost 18,000 people in Toledo are affected by a water boil advisory in effect until Friday at 5 p.m. If anyone living in the affected neighborhoods wants to use any tap water, they are advised to flush their line for three minutes with cold, then bring the water that follows to a boil.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

House Fire Claims All Belongings Of Area Family

MCDOUGLE FAMILY … This lovely family lost their home in a house fire on November 4, 2022. From left to right are Mason, Caleb, dad Don holding baby Silas, and mom Heather holding Jordyn. (PHOTO PROVIDED) “Oh no! How can we help?” is the automatic reaction of friends and...
HOLGATE, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night. It happened in the 900 block of Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Police say a teen male was shot in the chest. According to TPD, the victim is currently in critical but stable...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local firefighter honored for her work helping shape the future of TFRD

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community is full of people who go above and beyond to help others. Six of our local frontline heroes have been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night. Private Jill Hoffman has been with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo firefighter honored for his life-saving work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who go above and beyond to make our world a better place. Six of our city’s frontline heroes are being honored this week. They’ll light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night. Myles Copeland is a...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

African Safari Wildlife Park to host pumpkin-palooza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, the African Safari Wildlife Park will be hosting a pumpkin-palooza. Visitors can witness bison, elk, alpacas, camels, zebras and more enjoy their own pumpkin feast. Staff will distribute more than 50 pumpkins throughout the park’s operating hours of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Downtown Grand Rapids hosts Christmas open house, Nov 19-20

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Grand Rapids, Ohio will be hosting its annual Christmas Open House in the Village Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit Historic Grand Rapids, Ohio to kick off your Christmas spirit. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
13abc.com

Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, ProMedica is celebrating the work of some local frontline heroes. Six people will light the holiday tree at Promenade Park this Friday. A Toledo police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others in his department is one of them.
TOLEDO, OH

Community Policy