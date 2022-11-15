Read full article on original website
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Talks Troubles of Recording Season 6's Roy Episode (Exclusive)
One of the biggest episodes of Rick And Morty's sixth season saw not only Summer taking the wheel in an effort to keep her grandfather and brother alive, but it also returned to the digital world of Roy while presenting a universe where every character had Morty's voice. In speaking with series co-creator, Justin Roiland, our own Nick Valdez dove deep into the episode titled "A Mort Well Lived", with Roiland walking him through the challenges in creating a story with multiple characters using the same voice.
Batwoman Writers Share Emotional Reaction to Javicia Leslie's The Flash Casting
Late last month, Batwoman fans got the exciting news that Javicia Leslie is joining the cast of The Flash for The CW series' upcoming ninth and final season. While it won't be the first time Leslie has appeared on its fellow Arrowverse series — she appeared during the five-part "Armageddon" event that kicked off Season 8 — but this appearance is a bit bittersweet. Batwoman was cancelled earlier this year after three seasons on the network so Leslie's return will mark her first since. The significance of that isn't lost on fans, nor is lost on the show's writers. On Twitter, the account for the Batwoman writer's room weighed in on seeing Leslie suited up as Batwoman again for The Flash, writing about how it had them "emotional".
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Says His Trilogy Will Feel Like Star Wars But in a Way That's New and Fresh
Rian Johnson has been a talking point in Star Wars news circles since helming The Last Jedi, with part of the conversation being centered around a new trilogy separate from that of the Skywalker Saga. With no official word on whether or not Johnson will move forward with his Star Wars trilogy, the mega-franchise has been developing films from directors like Taika Waititi and producers like Kevin Feige as Disney+ shows involve directors like Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peyton Reed, Jon Favreau, and more. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery coming from Johnson next, the writer and director Johnson still seems to have ideas about his Star Wars trilogy.
Leslie Jordan's Final Episode of Call Me Kat Sets Premiere Date
After the sudden passing of comedian Leslie Jordan in October it was unclear how much longer the actor's presence would be felt on the hit Fox series Call Me Kat. Quick to pay tribute to his death, the series has now confirmed when the final episode featuring Jordan as Phil will air. The series will premiere "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff" on Thursday, December 1st, marking the final episode Jordan filmed before his death. The outlet also reveals that he won't be entiely gone though as a new actress has been cast as his character's mother and will appear in a later episode.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
Addams Family Fans React to Wednesday Netflix Series
Wednesday is here on Netflix and fans are piling in to give their takes on the Addams Family series. People have been waiting to see what Tim Burton could do with the beloved franchise as a show for years now, then Netflix granted the wish. Arriving just after Spooky Season, the series seems to be more of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than Addams Family Values. With the focus of these outings being more focused on Wednesday, that's probably inescapable. There's been praise of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Adams. Some viewers are increasingly delighted with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Jenna Ortega's title character slips the mask of Wednesday right on and immediately puts things onto the right track. It will be interesting to see how opinions change as more roll in. Check out some of the early fare down below!
Mad Max: Chris Hemsworth Calls His Furiosa Villain "Complicated" and "Evil"
Arguably one of the most beloved actors of his generation, thanks to his charm on-screen and off, Chris Hemsworth is venturing into new cinematic territory with the upcoming Mad Max: Furiosa, as he'll be channeling his enthusiasm and energy to deliver a villainous character. While he's surely playing the film's antagonist, Hemsworth recently recalled how his character isn't quite a villain from his own perspective, and while the series might be known for larger-than-life characters, the actor had to find an entry point to empathize with the character he'd be spending so much time bringing to life. Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
Doctor Who Confirms New Companion for Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor
The BBC has officially confirmed who will be the new companion for Doctor Who's upcoming 15th Doctor, set to be played by Ncuti Gatwa, revealing that Millie Gibson will join him on the TARDIS in 2023. Best known for appearing in the hit UK series Coronation Street, Gibson will take on the role of Ruby Sunday in the series. It's unclear exactly when Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson will make their official debut as their characters, especially since the recent special episode of the show had Jodie Whittaker's Doctor surprise regenerate into none other than David Tennant, a plot thread that will be explored across three more specials before the pair begin their new run on the character.
Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future
Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
Jordan Peele Shares Inspiring Moment Nope Star Realized They'd Been Cast in the Film
Filmmaker Jordan Peele has a reputation of enlisting beloved performers to bring his stories to life, but this year's Nope saw him cast relative newcomer Brandon Perea to play Angel in the sci-fi experience. Peele was so won over by Perea's take on the character, he even rewrote the script to more accurately reflect the performer's energy, with the filmmaker sharing the footage of his reveal to Perea that he was cast in the film while presenting him with a Rising Star award at the Critics Choice Awards. You can check out the adorable encounter in the video below.
Beetlejuice 2 Rumor Reveals Another Iconic Character That May Return
Over the years, there have been many rumors that a Beetlejuice sequel starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder was in the works. Plan B productions has been confirmed to be working on the sequel, and the latest update came last month when it was revealed the movie might not include director Tim Burton. There hasn't been much news on who will be returning for the long-rumored film, but a new report from The Direct claims Catherine O'Hara is involved.
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
Chris Hemsworth Endorses Marvel vs. DC Movie, Wants to Fight Jason Momoa's Aquaman
Thor and Avengers movie star Chris Hemsworth is ready for a major Marvel vs. DC crossover event, and he even has Thor's first target picked out: Jason Momoa's Aquaman! While doing an interview with Geek House Show, Chris Hemsworth was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy (Holiday Special) director James Gunn's new position as head of DC Studios, and Marvel vs. DC: The Movie actually being a more realistic possibility. Long story short: Hemsworth says "It would be cool," and his "good friend" Jason Momoa would be the one he wants to fight!
Netflix Announces Murderville Christmas Special
One of Netflix's surprise hits of 2022 is getting a new episode — just in time for the holidays. On Friday, the streaming service unveiled a trailer teaser for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, which will arrive on the platform next month. The fifty-minute special will be a continuation of Season 1 of Murderville, which debuted in February to a largely-positive response from fans and critics, but still has not been officially renewed for a second season. The series takes a comedic approach to murder mystery television, pairing Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) with a celebrity guest star who is tasked with improvising through the entire scenario — and as you would expect, the experience is rarely seamless throughout. For Who Killed Santa?, the guest stars will be Ozark's Jason Bateman and Disenchanted's Maya Rudolph.
Andor Episode 11 Established A Pivotal Rogue One Character Connection and Mission
Andor Episode 11 established one pivotal Rogue One: A Star Wars Story connection. Yes, the mission from the Diego Luna-led movie comes into stark view this week. *Spoilers for this week's Andor lie ahead!* Melshi's utterance that "people have to know" will give Rogue One fans all the complicated feelings in the world heading into the finale. An interesting part of the Andor experience is how the familiar gets turned on its head to make you super aware of everything going on with the show in the present. These callbacks are there for more than nostalgia, and its truly a thrill when they have been uttered over the course of this season. (Look no further than a single "never more than 12" sending shockwaves through social media previously.) It's been an emotional journey for Cassian this fall and things are looking especially precarious headed into the finale. Check out the heartbreaking moment for yourself right here!
The Simpsons Showrunner Confirms Another Trump Prediction From 2015
The Simpsons fans have begun joking that the show has predicted another world event. With Donald Trump running for president again, Al Jean decided to poke fun at the program's ability to call future events out. A lot of people on social media are basically begging the show to predict positive moments from here on out. The United States in particular has been watching in horror as coincidences keep on unfurling over the last couple of years. Despite The Simpsons having no real magical powers over anything that happens, people still flock to these posts on social media. Every time there's some wiggle room with a "prediction" there's even more tin foil hat toting by another group of viewers online. One day, may we all be free of this cycle, but probably not today. Check out Jean's post for yourself right here.
MCU Phase 4 Top 5 Rankings & Amazon's Spider-Man TV Shows
Each of the ComicBook Nation crew ranks their Top 5 MCU Phase 4 projects, we also discuss Sony and Amazon partnering to create an entire Spider-Man TV Universe, preview AEW Full Gear, and recap TV with Andor Episode 11 and Titans Season 4 Episode 4! PLUS New Comics!. Top 5...
