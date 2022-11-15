A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update has some disappointing news for those still playing the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. More specifically, Ubisoft has announced that two years after the game's release, the final content update is being released on December 6, ending support for the best-selling entry in the series. According to Ubisoft, the update -- dubbed Title Update 1.6.2 -- will include new content that is headlined by The Last Chapter, "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga." According to Ubisoft, this piece of content is an epilogue that "will tie up some of the storylines developed throughout the game and offer closure to your time among the Raven Clan."

