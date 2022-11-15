Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update has some disappointing news for those still playing the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. More specifically, Ubisoft has announced that two years after the game's release, the final content update is being released on December 6, ending support for the best-selling entry in the series. According to Ubisoft, the update -- dubbed Title Update 1.6.2 -- will include new content that is headlined by The Last Chapter, "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga." According to Ubisoft, this piece of content is an epilogue that "will tie up some of the storylines developed throughout the game and offer closure to your time among the Raven Clan."
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
ComicBook
Should Xbox Fans Be Worried About the New Fable?
Should Xbox fans be worried about the new Fable? The short answer is yes. At this point, there are a few red flags that suggest fans could be disappointed when the series finally returns after years of being dormant. The new game -- which is seemingly a reboot -- was announced on July 23, 2020 with a cinematic teaser trailer. Since then it's been crickets. In a vacuum, this isn't that noteworthy or worrying, but with context it is.
brytfmonline.com
The remaster will arrive in January 2023 on PS4
The THQ North It has confirmed that it will release a remaster of RPG Risen in January 2023. Playstation 4and Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with improvements including UI improvements and graphics upgrades. The news was shared along with a trailer, where you can check out more details about the...
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets 2 Day One Releases at the Same Time
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained not just one new day-one release, but two. As Game Pass members have come to expect from Xbox, new titles have been joining the subscription service on the same day of their actual launch for quite some time. And while this will surely continue to be a trend moving forward, Game Pass subscribers have today seen a rare double-helping of brand-new games to check out.
dotesports.com
That didn’t take long: Dr Disrespect is already furious about one ‘awful’ Warzone 2 feature
Warzone 2 has barely been out for more than a day, and Dr Disrespect has already found something he doesn’t like about it—the loot system, or rather, the “loot experience,” as he called it. It soured his excitement almost immediately. “I don’t know what the fuck...
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
ComicBook
Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10
A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Adding 2021's Most Controversial Game
What is arguably the most controversial game that launched in 2021 will finally be making its way to Xbox Game Pass. Over the past few months, numerous titles that launched last year have slowly been coming to the Xbox subscription service. Some of these games in question have included Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, FIFA 22, and Deathloop, to name a few. And while most of these projects that came to Game Pass were quite well-received, this new addition might not be met with as much excitement.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
ComicBook
Netflix's Highly-Anticipated New Horror-Thriller Series Arrives Tonight
Netflix's highly-anticipated new horror-thriller series is about to drop on the streaming service. 1899, the new series from German creative team Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who were behind the international hit sci-fi/mystery/thriller series, Dark. Odar and Friese signed an overall deal with Netflix and have been developing 1899 since 2018, and it has been labeled as the most expensive German TV series production of all time, with an overall reported budget of $62 million dollars.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
New Modern Warfare 2 gun can only be unlocked by playing Warzone 2
You'll have to give DMZ a try to get the M13B assault rifle.
Warzone 2's weird new map-shaped battle pass, explained
With the launch of Warzone 2, Call of Duty is ditching the traditional battle pass.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
ComicBook
There's Apparently an Easy Fix to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Performance Issues
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have a couple of options to fixing the game's ongoing performance issues. Today's the launch day for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the newest pair of Pokemon games by Game Freak. However, many fans have discovered that the game is plagued by occasional graphics issues, leading to the games receiving the second lowest Metacritic score of any Pokemon game made in the last ten years. According to Centro Pokemon, the issues are caused by a "memory leak," a programming issue in which the game continuously uses more and more of the Nintendo Switch's available memory as the game goes on. A memory leak would certainly cause the performance issues in the game, and even more importantly, could be patched in a future update.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases the Secret Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Marvel's "Avengers Assemble" crossover promises to reveal the identity of Avenger Prime, dubbed "the most important Avenger in the Multiverse." Writer Jason Aaron is wrapping up his tenure on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with an "Avengers Assemble" crossover between Avengers and Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" brings Aaron's nearly five-year run to an end, as Mephisto and his Multiversal Masters of Evil attack an Avengers Tower at Infinity's End. Avengers Tower is home to the mysterious Avenger Prime, who fans got a short glimpse of in 2021's Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk #1. Avenger Prime will be revealed in February's installments of "Avengers Assemble."
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Hints at Bloody Confrontation With New Images
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War just struck a blow at the heart of the Soul Society with its latest anime episode, as the fight taking place between Yamamoto and Yhwach spelled disaster for the Soul Reapers. In picking up the pieces, Ichigo is going to have to perform some serious heavy lifting if he wants to stop the Wandenreich's reign of terror, but the strength behind the Sternritter might be too much for the resident substitute Soul Reaper to handle. Now, new images have emerged for the anime's seventh episode.
