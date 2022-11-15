ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

The Sharing Setting Tech Experts Say You Should Turn Off To Protect Your Data From Facebook

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WQQ1_0jBeqKXZ00
Shutterstock

Whether many Facebook users know it or not, the app collects a staggering amount of info and data on them. Much of this information is then sold to third-party advertisers because, at the end of the day, a company that doesn’t charge its users for a membership has to turn a profit somehow. “The amount of information shared on Facebook is the highest ever,” said Tech Expert Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger. “You run the risk of becoming a victim of identity theft, extortion, hacking, or financial fraud if you don’t take precautions with your personal Facebook data.”

The only way to avoid letting Facebook use your data is by deleting the app and your profile and giving up a social media presence on the platform. Understandably, not everyone is okay with this option, which is why Tom offers an alternative: this is the sharing setting you should turn off to protect your data from Facebook.

Enhance fundamental privacy settings

Facebook has made significant changes to its privacy policies and taken important steps to give users more control over the information they choose to share and with whom, Tom points out — but the default privacy settings are still woefully insufficient to stop an uninvited party from stealing important information from your private Facebook data.

“Select Privacy from the settings menu to secure your profile,” Tom said. “Verify who on Facebook can see your posts. Change Friends to Public. Choose Only Me if you want to further protect your privacy.”

Your Profile Can Be Hidden From Search Engines

Don’t want your Facebook profile to pop up any time someone Googles your name? There’s a setting for that.

“Your Facebook profile is set up by default so that search engines like Google can index it,” Tom said. “This indicates that your profile is likely to appear in search results if someone searches for your name. You can change this setting if you’d prefer not to have your profile appear in search results. Remember that while doing this will make it harder for strangers to find you, it won’t stop people who are already Facebook friends from finding your profile.”

Here’s how to do that: go to Settings & Privacy > Settings > How people find and contact you to change this setting. Choose Do you want external search engines to link to your profile? and tap the toggle switch once more to turn it off.

Unsubscribe from Data Gathering by Facebook Partners

“Your name, pictures, email address, and other information that is visible on your profile are accessible to partner websites of Facebook,” Tom said. “However, you can access the account yourself and remove any lingering apps. While this won’t erase any data that has already been collected by businesses, it will at least stop other apps from using your Facebook account to collect data in the future.”

Tom recommends following these steps to prevent Facebook partners from collecting your data:

  • On any websites or apps, you intend to delete, change your password
  • Go to the Facebook app > Select the three lines in the top-right corner of your newsfeed
  • After selecting “Settings & Privacy,” scroll down and tap “Settings.”
  • Tap “Apps and Websites” under “Permissions” after scrolling there.
  • Select “See More.”
  • Tap “Remove” for each app, both “Expired” and “Active.”
  • Scroll all the way down after that. Turn off by tapping “Turn Off” under “Preferences” and “Apps, websites, and games,” then confirm when prompted.

Adjust these settings on Facebook ASAP to keep yourself as safe and secure as possible on the site and app.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

USPS Warns Not To Use Their Blue Mailboxes

The United States Postal Service has made mailing letters easy by placing their blue collection bins on thousands of streets and corners across America, allowing many customers to walk just a few blocks to send off their mail, rather than having to make a trip to the local post office. However, the USPS is now warning would-be mailers that the blue boxes might not be the best option.
shefinds

The One iPhone ‘Tracking’ Setting Privacy Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately

Your phone can track your whereabouts. It can provide helpful tips on the best route to take to get to work (without you even asking it). And the simple truth of the matter is: if you own a smart phone, you are agreeing to lose a certain level of privacy in your life. You may be okay with this trade-off because your phone can provide a number of other important and practical functions. But if this leaves a bad taste in your mouth, your best course of action is to get to know certain tracking settings that can be changed to better protect you. This is the one iPhone tracking setting that privacy experts say you should turn off immediately.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
203K+
Followers
5K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy