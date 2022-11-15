Read full article on original website
Jim Book
3d ago
An example of "go woke, go broke" and I bet both Walt and Roy are spinning in their graves at what the liberally indoctrinated "useful idiots" of the Democrat/socialist/communist persuasion are doing to the Disney Corporation for the last couple of years.
