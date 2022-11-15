Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
UFC Star Arrested At The Airport On Wednesday
UFC star Israel Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at New York's JFK airport. The fighter was allegedly stopped at the security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession, per TMZ Sports. Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of...
bodyslam.net
UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport
The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya does NOT deserve immediate rematch against Alex Pereira — ‘It’s not right’
UFC matchmakers had a few shakes of the Magic 8 Ball and “most likely” continues to pop up for the Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira rematch. “The Last Stylebender” was stopped by “Poatan” in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in New York but has done enough as middleweight champion to warrant an immediate do-over.
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira “could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career” had the referee not intervened at UFC 281
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira ‘could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career’ had the referee not intervened at UFC 281. The Tristar Gym head coach believes the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard was a very good call. Madison Square Garden was home to the the main card...
CBS Sports
Bellator 290: Fedor Emelianenko set for retirement bout against Ryan Bader in February showdown on CBS
The legendary career of former PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko will come to an end in 2023. Emelianenko will fight for one final time when he faces heavyweight champion Ryan Bader for the title inside the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California at Bellator 290 on Feb. 4. The card will air live on CBS, the first time the promotion has aired live on the network and the first time MMA has been live on CBS since 2010.
Details Emerge From UFC Star's Airport Incident
UFC star Israel Adesanya had an unfortunate afternoon at JFK Airport in New York. According to TMZ Sports, Adesanya was stopped at a security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession. Possessing brass knuckles is a class A misdemeanor in the state of New York. As it turns out,...
MMA Fighting
Invicta FC 50: Strawweight title tournament live stream
Check out live stream video for Wednesday’s Invicta FC 50 event, which will feature a one-night tournament to crown a new strawweight champion. The all women’s promotion heads to Denver, Colo. for the fight card, and will be overseen by the Colorado Combative Sports Commission, with open scoring to be utilized.
UFC parts ways with two more fighters
The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
Sean O’Malley explains why he “liked” referee stoppage in Alex Pereira’s TKO win over Israel Adesanya: “Dude, that was trending in a bad way”
Sean O’Malley has explained why he was a fan of the referee’s stoppage during the closing moments of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya. In the main event of UFC 281, Alex Pereira shook up the middleweight division. He secured a TKO finish in the fifth round against Israel...
Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov reflects on 2015 loss to UFC champion Jiri Prochazka: “Maybe one day we’ll cross paths and fight again”
Bellator light-heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov could go for a rematch with UFC light-heavyweight titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The Russian is set to return tomorrow night at Bellator 288 against Corey Anderson. The bout will be a rematch of their first encounter from April, in the finals of Bellator’s light-heavyweight Grand Prix. In their first bout, ‘Overtime’ was dominating en route to a no-contest after a third-round headbutt.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 referee, judging assignments revealed for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official UFC 282 poster here. Referee Marc Goddard will...
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 65, fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. After a trip to NYC for an action-packed UFC 281 card on
14th Annual World MMA Awards ceremony set for Dec. 8 in Las Vegas; MMA Junkie and Mike Bohn nominated
A date and location for the 14th annual World MMA Awards is set. Fighters Only Magazine is again hosting the awards, and a black-tie ceremony that will take place Dec. 8 at the SAHARA in Las Vegas. Voting for the festivities has already concluded, and the winners will be announced...
UFC Fight Night 215 predictions: Derrick Lewis or Serghei Spivac in heavyweight clash?
The UFC is back home in Las Vegas this week, and three sets of heavy hitters are atop the card. UFC Fight Night 215 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. (Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid...
Patricky Freire relishing in underdog status against Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288: “It motivates me a lot”
Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire is fine with being the underdog against Usman Nurmagomedov. The Brazilian is set to make his first title defense tomorrow night at Bellator 288. Freire famously captured the belt in his rematch with Peter Queally last November. In that outing, he won by second-round knockout, finally winning gold after a decade in the promotion.
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 predictions -- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull appear to have their backs against the wall at Bellator 288 against challengers Corey Anderson and Usman Nurmagomedov, respectively. Both titleholders are on track to enter the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night as underdogs. Nemkov (15-2, 1...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 preview: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a heavyweight main event between Top 15 title hopefuls Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for early 2023 and beyond.
MMAmania.com
Pics: WWE’s Valerie Loureda makes official pro wrestling debut at NXT Orlando
Exactly one year removed from her last professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fight, former budding Bellator MMA women’s star, Valerie Loureda, made her official professional wrestling debut this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at an NXT house show in Orlando, Florida. Loureda — the first-ever Cuban American woman...
Comments / 0