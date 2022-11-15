ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

UFC Star Arrested At The Airport On Wednesday

UFC star Israel Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at New York's JFK airport. The fighter was allegedly stopped at the security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession, per TMZ Sports. Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bodyslam.net

UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport

The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
NEW YORK STATE
MMAmania.com

Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’

Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
CBS Sports

Bellator 290: Fedor Emelianenko set for retirement bout against Ryan Bader in February showdown on CBS

The legendary career of former PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko will come to an end in 2023. Emelianenko will fight for one final time when he faces heavyweight champion Ryan Bader for the title inside the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California at Bellator 290 on Feb. 4. The card will air live on CBS, the first time the promotion has aired live on the network and the first time MMA has been live on CBS since 2010.
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Spun

Details Emerge From UFC Star's Airport Incident

UFC star Israel Adesanya had an unfortunate afternoon at JFK Airport in New York. According to TMZ Sports, Adesanya was stopped at a security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession. Possessing brass knuckles is a class A misdemeanor in the state of New York. As it turns out,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Invicta FC 50: Strawweight title tournament live stream

Check out live stream video for Wednesday’s Invicta FC 50 event, which will feature a one-night tournament to crown a new strawweight champion. The all women’s promotion heads to Denver, Colo. for the fight card, and will be overseen by the Colorado Combative Sports Commission, with open scoring to be utilized.
DENVER, CO
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with two more fighters

The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
bjpenndotcom

Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov reflects on 2015 loss to UFC champion Jiri Prochazka: “Maybe one day we’ll cross paths and fight again”

Bellator light-heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov could go for a rematch with UFC light-heavyweight titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The Russian is set to return tomorrow night at Bellator 288 against Corey Anderson. The bout will be a rematch of their first encounter from April, in the finals of Bellator’s light-heavyweight Grand Prix. In their first bout, ‘Overtime’ was dominating en route to a no-contest after a third-round headbutt.
MMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Patricky Freire relishing in underdog status against Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288: “It motivates me a lot”

Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire is fine with being the underdog against Usman Nurmagomedov. The Brazilian is set to make his first title defense tomorrow night at Bellator 288. Freire famously captured the belt in his rematch with Peter Queally last November. In that outing, he won by second-round knockout, finally winning gold after a decade in the promotion.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 65 preview: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ predictions

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a heavyweight main event between Top 15 title hopefuls Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for early 2023 and beyond.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy