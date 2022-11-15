ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Shell polymers plant begins operations in Pennsylvania

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, today announced it has commenced operations of its Pennsylvania Chemical project, Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM).

The Pennsylvania facility is the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the Northeastern United States and has a designed output of 1.6 million tonnes annually.

“Building this world-class facility is a fantastic achievement and one the team can be proud of; it’s a showcase of Shell’s project delivery expertise,” said Huibert Vigeveno, Shell Downstream Director. “With great market access, innovative offers and connected infrastructure, Shell Polymers Monaca is well positioned and ready to serve customers with high-quality, competitive products.”

The plant is located in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

Shell says SPM contracted most of its natural gas feedstock at Final Investment Decision from the nearby Utica and Marcellus basins.

According to Shell, the advantages of proximity are not limited to production; SPM also offers customers shorter supply chains, which translates to increased flexibility and access to polyethylene pellets that can be used in a wide variety of products such as common household goods, consumer and food packaging, as well as industrial and utility products.

