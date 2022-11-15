Baker pleads guilty to theft of fallen officer funds

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in fallen officer funds has entered a guilty plea in Sullivan County.

Josie Baker, 33, filed her guilty plea Tuesday in Sullivan County Circuit Court. As part of the deal, a joint sentencing recommendation has been entered, with prosecutors agreeing to ask the court to sentence Baker to more than two, but less than five years behind bars. Baker will also be fined $25 in addition to the court costs assessed.

According to court documents, Baker is the mother of a child she had with the late Terre Haute Police Officer Robert Pitts . Pitts died in the line of duty on May 4, 2018. Police said Baker used nearly a quarter of a million dollars of the child’s money to purchase multiple vehicles, pay off her student loans, as well as make numerous purchases from locations like Amazon, Walmart, McDonald’s, and Guitar Center.

Baker pleaded guilty to a level 5 felony charge of theft greater than $50,000.

While the court is not bound by the joint sentencing recommendation, should the court disregard the suggested penalties, Baker will have the right to withdraw her guilty plea.

Baker will be back in court for sentencing on January 5, at 9 a.m. in Sullivan Circuit Court.

