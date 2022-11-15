Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
$50,000 grant awarded to extend Downtown Bakersfield security
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Thursday, the Downtown Business Association known as DBA, and the Downtown Bakersfield Development Center held their annual Block-to-Block luncheon. Block-to-Block is a seven month project that is meant to provide safety to the downtown businesses and their shoppers with help from private security from...
Bakersfield Now
Tejon Indian tribe gets approval for land, one step closer to building casino
"This is a historic event and we're so excited, we're so proud, just so looking forward to the next steps," Gloria Morgan, tribe member for the Tejon Indian Tribe, said. Thursday, the Department of the Interior announced two decisions. One, the department approved 320 acres of land in Mettler for the Tejon Indian tribe. The department also approved a compact between the tribe and California that will govern class three gaming on the land.
Bakersfield Now
Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home
INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
Bakersfield Now
Young Woolridge, Wood-dale Market give away Thanksgiving food baskets
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Young Woodridge and Wood-Dale Market teamed up to provide Thanksgiving food baskets, including fresh turkeys for families in need. "The harsh reality is that not everyone in Kern County can enjoy that luxury. From food insecurity to inflation, many are struggling to pay bills and can’t afford to provide a Thanksgiving meal. So, for many families--it's just a dream; unless the community steps forward to provide traditional Thanksgiving food baskets," stated Young Woolridge in a press release.
Bakersfield Now
Fire crews battle fire at Planet Fitness on White Lane
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield City Fire Department battled a fire at the Planet Fitness on White Lane Friday morning. According to fire officials, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at around 8 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire at the Planet Fitness located at 2300 White Lane.
Bakersfield Now
Nearly 40 children adopted at Bakersfield courthouse on National Adoption Day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joyous celebration was held in honor of National Adoption Day in a Bakersfield courtroom Friday afternoon, where 38 children were adopted. Kern County Superior Court Judge Susan Gill kicked off the event, and said how many different people came together to help transform the...
Bakersfield Now
Discovering new cars at the LA car show
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The LA Auto Show starts today and Mike Caudell spoke with Aaron Perlman about what kinds of cars people should be looking out for in 2023. To learn more or to buy tickets for the LA Auto Show click here.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Hooters location closed, restaurant selling TV's, chairs and more
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Hooters location is now closed. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is selling tables, chairs, and TV’s starting from $5 and up. Hooters is located at 4208 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
Bakersfield Now
NOR's Thanksgiving Lunch at the Rasmussen Senior Center
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Jasmin LoBasso from the North of the River Recreation and Park District talked about some upcoming events that they will be holding. The first event they will be holding is the Thanksgiving Lunch which will be at the Rasmussen Senior Center on November...
Bakersfield Now
Tickets go on sale for Lightning in a Bottle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Lightning in a Bottle 2023 tickets are on sale now, according to the festival's Facebook and social media pages. The 20th year celebration will be held May 24 through May 29, 2023. The festival's lineup can be found here and ticket information can be found...
Bakersfield Now
Police: Missing 16-year-old considered at-risk, last seen near Union and Bernard avenues
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing at-risk teen last seen near Union and Bernard avenues. Autumn Heflen was last seen in the 3500 block of Union Avenue on Friday, Nov. 18. She is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Comic-con comes to town this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This weekend Bakersfield Comic-con is coming to the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online and in person. The prices are...
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested after allegedly running over, killing woman at park in July
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man has been arrested for his alleged role in a crash killing a 57-year-old woman on July 12 at Jefferson Park. Bakersfield police said on November 17, 2022, the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Investigators arrested 21-year-old Hector Robles of Bakersfield for felony manslaughter while intoxicated regarding his role in the death of a woman on July 12th, 2022, in Jefferson Park.
Bakersfield Now
Donors could win up to $500 from Houchin's Mystery Boxes promotion
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is once again offering their highly requested promotion during Thanksgiving week. They are calling on all local superheroes to donate blood, platelets, or plasma starting Monday, November 21st to Saturday, November 26th, where all successful donors will have the opportunity to pick one mystery box that contains a gift card of $10 to $500.
Bakersfield Now
Donate to CALM's Feast for the Beasts on Nov. 25
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Living Museum is asking for your help preparing for this year's Feast for the Beasts. The Feast for the Beasts event will be on November 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CALM said they are asking for food and gift card donations....
Bakersfield Now
Boys & Girls Club Autumn Extravaganza Day Camp returns, November 21-23
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and many students are on break from school. Instead of being stuck at home, the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County are inviting students to their Autumn Extravaganza Day Camp. The day camp takes place at three...
