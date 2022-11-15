Read full article on original website
Daily Wire says streaming service has surpassed 1M subscribers
The Daily Wire, a conservative media and entertainment company, says it now has more than 1 million paid subscribers to its streaming service DailyWire+. Why it matters: The company has been positioning DailyWire+ as a conservative alternative to mainstream entertainment companies, particularly Disney. In March, Daily Wire execs said the...
Big Tech powers down devices as economy sputters
Tech giants are ditching several consumer device product lines as dark economic forecasts make cost-cutting a priority. The big picture: Tech’s biggest bear market in two decades has spurred tens of thousands of layoffs and plummeting stock prices, as companies scramble to find ways to minimize the downturn’s long-term impact.
Dusk has fallen on the Bitcoin Trust
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, traded Thursday at a record 42% discount to the underlying value of the bitcoin it holds. Why it matters: Many saving and investing platforms have been offering Grayscale crypto funds to customers who request exposure to digital assets. As the biggest U.S. investment fund to offer exposure to bitcoin, it would seem like a natural choice.
Bearish bets build in the stock market
The market is actually up this month, but bearish bets are building fast. The big picture: A measure of sentiment from the options markets shows that bets on falling stock prices have sharply outpaced those expecting prices to rise. This measure, known as the CBOE U.S. equity put/call ratio, has...
