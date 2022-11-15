Breeze adds flights from MSY to Pittsburgh, Raleigh

Breeze Airways, the upstart low-cost carrier started by Jet Blue founder David Neeleman, is adding more destinations from its New Orleans hub.

Starting in February, Breeze will fly from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham international airports.

Breeze is also adding one-stop "BreezeThru" service from MSY to Hartford, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island in February.

Service to Pittsburgh and Hartford begins February 3, and flights to Raleigh-Durham start February 16. Flights to Providence start February 17.

"As Breeze continues to expand their network, we are excited to see even more growth in its operation in New Orleans," said Kevin Dolloile, Director of Aviation at MSY. "This new nonstop service to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham as well as the BreezeThru service to Hartford and Providence will provide convenient options to residents and visitors of the region."