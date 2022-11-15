ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Breeze adds flights from MSY to Pittsburgh, Raleigh

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZB7dF_0jBepMGo00

Breeze Airways, the upstart low-cost carrier started by Jet Blue founder David Neeleman, is adding more destinations from its New Orleans hub.

Starting in February, Breeze will fly from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham international airports.

Breeze is also adding one-stop "BreezeThru" service from MSY to Hartford, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island in February.

Service to Pittsburgh and Hartford begins February 3, and flights to Raleigh-Durham start February 16. Flights to Providence start February 17.

"As Breeze continues to expand their network, we are excited to see even more growth in its operation in New Orleans," said Kevin Dolloile, Director of Aviation at MSY. "This new nonstop service to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham as well as the BreezeThru service to Hartford and Providence will provide convenient options to residents and visitors of the region."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ted Rivers

Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel

When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 18-20

Holiday shopping, animal encounters and parties celebrating art and history are on tap this weekend in Pittsburgh. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market opens Friday in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Inspired by the original German Christkindlmarkts (or “Christmas Markets”), the market features...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PNC Bank reportedly set to close multiple branches in early 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's biggest bank is reportedly set to close 25 branches. According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, PNC Bank announced closures in seven states. None of the cuts are coming in the Pittsburgh metro area. In October, the bank announced 20 branch consolidations. Three of those were in the Pittsburgh area, and now 45 of them will be in the first six weeks of 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?

Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Onward State

What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break

It’s time. We’ve almost made it to our first break of the semester. In a blink of an eye, we’re headed home for some necessary time off. No matter how successful, or rough, this semester has been, now’s the chance for much-deserved rest. Whether you’re headed home for the break or traveling to a destination outside of State College, we hope you find some activities that are relaxing and enjoyable.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning snow showers and cold temperatures start the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have two headlining stories today with the cold settling in for the weekend as one of the big stories.  While the cold will impact everyone, the immediate threat for today will be a brief round of snow that will occur this morning. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos Snow totals of around a quarter of an inch will be possible.  This along with a frigid night and cold temperatures through today could lead to black ice issues later on today. The lunch hour rush along with the evening rush could be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold conditions and snow showers ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning there is a Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County and Garrett Co. Maryland until 8 a.m. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosA few lake-effect snow squalls caused issues overnight. Wind chills are in the teens and 20s with wind gusts all day of about 20-25 mph. Highs today will only be in the mid to upper 30s but feel in the 20s for much of the day. Light snow showers are tapering off through late morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Another round of scattered snow showers is possible tomorrow...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
momcollective.com

A Guide to Holiday Light Displays & Exhibits In & Around Pittsburgh

Take a peek at the list below for a light display near you!. Pittsburgh’s Ultimate Holiday Experience! Starting at 12:30PM with Music & Entertainment, Light Up Night rolls into the night with Tree lighting City-County Building and at the Corner of Stanwix Street & Penn Avenue. The tree lighting will be paired with fireworks!
PITTSBURGH, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Plans To Remove 97 Slot Machines

The trend of PA casinos reducing the number of slot machines on their floors continues. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is the latest casino to share their plan to remove almost 100 of the games. Like the other casinos that have done so, Rivers management cited simple economics and guest comfort as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Icy roads slow morning commute

Several accidents were reported in the Pittsburgh region Thursday morning as light snow and near-freezing temperatures created some slick roads. A crash on the Bloomfield Bridge coming from Bigelow Boulevard to Liberty Avenue caused the bridge to be closed around 6 a.m. A spokesman with PennDOT in Allegheny County told...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy