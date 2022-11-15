ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EverydayHealth.com

Can a Sauna Suit Really Boost Your Workout?

If you’re looking to get your sweat on, the sauna suit gym-wear trend may be for you. If you’re not familiar, a sauna suit is an outfit designed to trap body heat and increase how much you sweat. Some gymgoers (and those who market this type of activewear)...
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle Faster with Stretch Focused Training (Massive, Fast Gains)

Jeremy Ethier explains how you may be able to maximise your hypertrophy with stretch focused training. “You might be able to gain muscle faster (almost twice as fast!) as you are right now – and still remain ‘natty’. How? With what I like to call “stretch-focused training”. A training technique that has seemed to crack the code to what it takes to build muscle fast naturally. I’ve even started experimenting with it, and honestly, it seems like it’s working. Don’t just take my word for it, though. I’ve assembled my elite crew of researchers to dive into the science, separate the truth from the fad, and figure out the best way to use this training to build muscle faster. If you want to learn how to maximise your gains, keep reading.”
boxrox.com

The Most Effective Arm Workout (100 REPS IN TOTAL)

Check out the most effective arm workout, with a total of 100 reps, designed by Jeff Cavaliere. Jeff Cavaliere was the head physical therapist of the New York Mets for 3 years and is now a YouTube sensation. He delivers clear information without noise on his ATHLEAN-X YouTube channel. Most...
boxrox.com

Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?

When it comes to light weights vs heavy weights, which is best for building muscle?. Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X weighs in with his thoughts. Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?. “The question of whether to use heavy weights or light weights to...

