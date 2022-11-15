Transcriptional Signature of TP53 Biallelic Inactivation Identifies a Group of MM Patients Without this Genetic Condition but with Dismal Outcome

Read full article on original website
Heart Inflammation From mRNA Vaccine: Probable Causes and Precautions
It’s rather uncomfortable to admit that vaccines have health risks, however safe they are in the vast majority. For influenza vaccines, febrile seizures (convulsions), Guillain–Barré syndrome (autoimmune nerve disorder), and anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) can happen. For Covid-19, anaphylaxis can occur frommanyvaccines, severe and fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca and J&J DNA vaccines, and mild-to-severe heart inflammation from Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
neurologylive.com
Headache Identified as Common Symptom in COVID-19 Variants, Mainly Delta
Six months after hospital discharge, COVD-19 headache was more frequently observed in those infected with the Delta variant vs Wuhan or Alpha variants. Findings from a cross-sectional cohort study of unvaccinated individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 caused by the Wuhan, Alpha, or Delta SARS-CoV-2 variants showed that headache is common in both the acute and post-COVID stages, with the prevalence of this symptom higher in those affected with the Delta variant. This was the first study observing acute- or post-COVID-19 phase headache based on SARS-CoV-2 variant.1.
MedicalXpress
Lung infections caused by soil fungi are a problem nationwide, according to new study
Fungi in the soil cause a significant number of serious lung infections in 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, including many areas long thought to be free of deadly environmental fungi, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Mesothelioma: Signs and symptoms of asbestos cancer
Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that can grow in the lining of certain organs in the body.It most commonly impacts the lungs, but can also impact the lining of the stomach, heart or even testicles, according to the NHS website.According to the NHS more than 2,700 people are diagnosed with the condition each year, with it mostly being diagnosed in people over the age of 75 as mesothelioma takes a long time to develop.What causes mesothelioma?The vast majority of mesothelioma cases are caused when people are exposed to asbestos dust. Asbestos is the name for a naturally occurring...
MedicalXpress
Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds
Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
TODAY.com
Patients now have access to doctor's visit notes: A guide to what's inside
What does your doctor really think about your condition and health concerns? For more than a year now, patients have been able to access and read the observations doctors write down about them during a visit. The clinical notes can come with surprises. Patients may be amused to find out...
Study: COVID-19 symptoms persist in many after 2 years
A study of nearly 700 people infected during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic showed that two years later more than half are still experiencing at least one symptom of the infection. The study, reported in the peer reviewed JAMA Network Open, found that 59.7% of patients hospitalized with...
physiciansweekly.com
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch can help spot another life-threatening heart condition, Mayo Clinic study reveals
Medical researchers around the world continue to discover new ways Apple Watch can help save your life. A new study from researchers at the Mayo Clinic offers a deeper look at the Apple Watch’s ECG features, with a focus on detecting heart abnormalities like left ventricular dysfunction. As first...
labroots.com
Soil Fungi are Causing Serious Lung Infections Across the US
Various types of fungi in soils are causing serious lung infections in 48 of 50 US states and the District of Columbia, even in areas that were thought to be free of dangerous environmental fungi. In the 1950s and 60s, an assessment of fungal infections indicated that they were only happening in certain parts of the country. But new research reported in the journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases has shown that fungal infections are now occurring all over the place.
physiciansweekly.com
Intensive blood pressure control post-endovascular thrombectomy after acute ischemic stroke linked with worse clinical outcomes
1. More intensive blood pressure targets were associated with poor functional outcome at 90 days, neurological deterioration, and major disability compared to less intensive targets. 2. Major intracerebral hemorrhage and all-cause mortality were comparable between groups. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Management of systolic blood pressure (sBP) post-endovascular...
physiciansweekly.com
Comparable outcomes amongst three different types of drug-eluting stents in BIO-RESORT Trial
1. At 5 years follow-up, rates of target vessel failure were comparable amongst 3 types of drug-eluting stents (DES), in all-comers and patients with diabetes, including Orsiro sirolimus (SES), Synergy everolimus (EES), and Resolute Integrity zotarolimus (ZES),. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) There are numerous drug-eluting stents (DES) used to...
earth.com
Indoor humidity affects the transmission of COVID-19
Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists have wondered whether the virus’ infectiousness and virulence may change with the seasons, as it happens in the case of influenza and other respiratory viruses. However, studies attempting to link the virus’ patterns to seasonal outdoor conditions have led to mixed results.
scitechdaily.com
Dodging Death: Scientists Overturn Long-Standing Liver Disease Beliefs
The surprise discovery redirects liver disease treatment efforts. Researchers from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) have demonstrated that common liver diseases are not caused by inflammatory cell death as was previously believed. This discovery settles a long-standing controversy in gastroenterology and points to a new direction for treatment.
cohaitungchi.com
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk – new research
Sweeteners have long been suggested to be bad for our health. Studies have linked consuming too many sweeteners with conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. But links with cancer have been less certain. An artificial sweetener, called cyclamate, that was sold in the US in the...
physiciansweekly.com
Combined Immunosuppression for AHA: High Efficacy of CyDRi with Low Toxicity Regimen
The rare severe autoimmune bleeding illness known as acquired hemophilia A (AHA) has a high morbidity and fatality rate. Despite its importance in disease management, there is no agreement on the ideal immunosuppressive regimen. Steroids are often used as a first line, with additional medicines used if steroid usage fails....
physiciansweekly.com
Comparing Urethra Stricture Score and LSE System to Characterize Anterior Urethral Stricture Disease
Researchers looked at whether intraoperative surgical complexity and stricture recurrence risk are correlated with scores produced by the LSE classification system and the Urethral Stricture Score system. In addition, they looked back at the medical records of all patients who had a single-stage anterior urethroplasty performed at either of 2 hospitals.
physiciansweekly.com
Improvement in Facial Acne Through Antioxidant Serum with Silymarin
According to research, there may be a link between cutaneous lipid peroxidation and acne vulgaris. There was a chance for topical antioxidant therapy to assist in intervening in this pathophysiology since there was evidence that certain antioxidants can help minimize lipid peroxidation. For a study, researchers tested a serum with 0.5% silymarin, 15% vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and 0.5% salicylic acid for its potential to minimize sebum peroxidation and treat face acne over time.
physiciansweekly.com
Establishing the Role of Urethral Stricture and Testosterone Levels
Urinary stricture has been linked to hypoandrogenism. The purpose of this research was to find and quantify the correlation between elevated testosterone and urethral stricture. Case-control research was carried out from the first of the year 2019 until the first of 2021. Patients who presented to a urology clinic with...
physiciansweekly.com
Patient specific instrumentation associated with less operating time for total knee arthroplasties
1. Total knee arthroplasties (TKAs) done with patient specific instrumentation (PSI) were associated with less OR time and fewer instrument trays used, compared to TKAs done with conventional instrumentation. 2. There were no differences in patient-reported pain and function, or differences in radiologic alignment, when comparing TKAs done with PSI...
