mymcmedia.org
Quarterfinal Playoff Scores Across the County
Eight Montgomery County high schools competed in the quarterfinal round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Only two of the eight teams, Damascus and Quince Orchard, won their matchups and will advance to the semifinals. Class 4A. Flowers 28, Paint Branch 0. Wise 51, Blair...
247Sports
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks
Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg High School Varsity Football Coach Tyler Bierly Steps Down From His Position
Gaithersburg Varsity Head Football Coach Tyler Bierly has stepped down from his position with the football program. He was hired by the school in April 2019. His full statement, originally posted on social media, can be seen below:. “Today I am officially stepping down as the head football coach of...
pressboxonline.com
Coppin State Men’s Basketball HC Juan Dixon Has Black Friday Maryland Game Circled
Maryland basketball legend Juan Dixon will return to College Park as a head coach for the first time when the Coppin State men’s basketball team faces Maryland at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25, one day after Thanksgiving. It will mark Coppin’s first game at Maryland since the Eagles defeated...
pressboxonline.com
Three Takeaways From Maryland Men’s Basketball’s First Three Games
The Maryland men’s basketball team is undefeated through head coach Kevin Willard’s first three games with the program. Maryland dominated its first three nonconference matchups (Niagara, Western Carolina and Binghamton) and seemed to build more chemistry with each game. The schedule now becomes more difficult, with a game against Saint Louis (Nov. 19) next on the docket.
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Broadcast legend Stan Stovall retires
They say you can never go home again. But, fortunately, when it comes to our friend, Stan Stovall, he did. As we look back at his storied career, we cherish the meticulous professionalism that makes Stan, Stan. From the most serious and tragic of headlines to the most joyous of...
Professional baseball returns to Frederick in 2023
Professional baseball is returning to Frederick in 2023. On Wednesday, the independent Atlantic League announced they would be expanding to 10 teams for the upcoming season.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Men’s basketball falls 76-52 at Maryland
On Tuesday, the Binghamton men’s basketball team traveled to College Park, Maryland to take on UMD. Despite being down 44-23 in the first half, the Bearcats stuck with the Terrapins, only being outscored 32-29 in the second half. However, the visitors were ultimately defeated by the Terrapins 76-52. “It’s...
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Bay Weekly
CRAB Mourns Loss of Stalwart Sailor
Lance Hinrichs, former president of the Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) organization, died unexpectedly Nov. 14 after a brief illness. Hinrichs, 61, was an economist with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and active as a board member of CRAB for over 25 years. Hinrichs is survived by his wife Downey, son Michael, and daughters Lindsay and Julia.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
One Baltimore woman's 'good feeling' led her to a $20,000 top scratch-off prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One Baltimore woman woke up with a "good feeling" last week, and ended up a $20,000 scratch-off winner, according to the Maryland Lottery. The 21-year-old Baltimorean told Lottery officials she plays "once in a blue moon," and rarely buys an instant ticket unless something is compelling her.
Person falls from four-story building in Ellicott City
Howard County Police were called to the 5500 block of Waterloo Road for reports of a fall from the roof of a building.
TMZ.com
Tupac Shakur's Teenage Home Listed for Sale in Baltimore
The late Tupac Shakur called many places home in his lifetime -- including Baltimore, and the residence where he began to hone his legendary penmanship is currently up for grabs. The Greenmount Ave block where the 2-unit building resides has already been dubbed "Tupac Shakur Way," and now the home...
Maryland couple's lottery routine change leads to $100,008 Powerball prize
A Maryland couple said an unexpected shakeup to their lottery buying routine led to their winning $100,008 from a Powerball drawing.
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in Baltimore
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
allaccess.com
Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore
KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
LIST: Here are the bars, restaurants in DC approved to serve alcohol longer during the World Cup
WASHINGTON — The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar, and bars and restaurants all over Washington D.C. have got you covered – even outside regular hours. Generally, businesses in D.C. may serve alcohol between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it's 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. On Sunday, it's 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
myscience.org
Johns Hopkins expands staff winter holiday break
Beginning this year, employees at Johns Hopkins University, Maryland’s largest private employer, will receive two extra paid holidays to make it a six-day paid winter break, part of the university’s new commitment to flexible work arrangements. The university is giving employees the time off between Dec. 25 and...
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
