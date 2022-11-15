ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

mymcmedia.org

Quarterfinal Playoff Scores Across the County

Eight Montgomery County high schools competed in the quarterfinal round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Only two of the eight teams, Damascus and Quince Orchard, won their matchups and will advance to the semifinals. Class 4A. Flowers 28, Paint Branch 0. Wise 51, Blair...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
247Sports

Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks

Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
pressboxonline.com

Three Takeaways From Maryland Men’s Basketball’s First Three Games

The Maryland men’s basketball team is undefeated through head coach Kevin Willard’s first three games with the program. Maryland dominated its first three nonconference matchups (Niagara, Western Carolina and Binghamton) and seemed to build more chemistry with each game. The schedule now becomes more difficult, with a game against Saint Louis (Nov. 19) next on the docket.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Editorial: Broadcast legend Stan Stovall retires

They say you can never go home again. But, fortunately, when it comes to our friend, Stan Stovall, he did. As we look back at his storied career, we cherish the meticulous professionalism that makes Stan, Stan. From the most serious and tragic of headlines to the most joyous of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Men’s basketball falls 76-52 at Maryland

On Tuesday, the Binghamton men’s basketball team traveled to College Park, Maryland to take on UMD. Despite being down 44-23 in the first half, the Bearcats stuck with the Terrapins, only being outscored 32-29 in the second half. However, the visitors were ultimately defeated by the Terrapins 76-52. “It’s...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
Bay Weekly

CRAB Mourns Loss of Stalwart Sailor

Lance Hinrichs, former president of the Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) organization, died unexpectedly Nov. 14 after a brief illness. Hinrichs, 61, was an economist with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and active as a board member of CRAB for over 25 years. Hinrichs is survived by his wife Downey, son Michael, and daughters Lindsay and Julia.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
TMZ.com

Tupac Shakur's Teenage Home Listed for Sale in Baltimore

The late Tupac Shakur called many places home in his lifetime -- including Baltimore, and the residence where he began to hone his legendary penmanship is currently up for grabs. The Greenmount Ave block where the 2-unit building resides has already been dubbed "Tupac Shakur Way," and now the home...
BALTIMORE, MD
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD
myscience.org

Johns Hopkins expands staff winter holiday break

Beginning this year, employees at Johns Hopkins University, Maryland’s largest private employer, will receive two extra paid holidays to make it a six-day paid winter break, part of the university’s new commitment to flexible work arrangements. The university is giving employees the time off between Dec. 25 and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD

