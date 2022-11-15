ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Michigan Football Schedule

The Michigan Wolverines are off to a 10-0 start to the season as they look to win another Big Ten Championship, and advance to a second-straight College Football Playoff. But before the Wolverines can look ahead too far, they have a tough matchup against Illinois this coming Saturday, before traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. If Michigan can win those two games, and then take care of business in the Big Ten Championship Game, they will certainly earn another berth in the CFP. Today, we are going to look at the 2023 Michigan Football schedule.
Michigan vs. Illinois: How to watch, listen to, and stream

How can you watch Michigan vs. Illinois?Prediction for Michigan vs. Illinois. Michigan vs. Illinois: On Saturday afternoon, the undefeated and third-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to continue their winning streak when they host Illinois in their final game at the Big House in 2022. The Wolverines will be looking to move to 11-0 on the season, and they are a big favorite to do so against an Illinois team that has been struggling as of late. A week ago, Michigan took care of business as they blew out Nebraska by a score of 34-3.
