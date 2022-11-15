Read full article on original website
With central Ohio measles outbreak growing, CDC called to investigate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is asking for support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after reporting six more cases of measles in central Ohio, increasing the total to 24. A high majority of the 24 cases are in children younger than age 5 with one 6-year-old, per CPH. All of […]
Ohio reports 10,170 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Nov. 17
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio came closer to dipping below the 10,000-cases benchmark this week, as the number of COVID-19 cases lowered from 10,865 last week to 10,170 this week. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week every week, except for brief dips, since the beginning of May. Weekly case numbers last dipped below 10,000 for two weeks in October.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 10,170 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 10,170 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,218,335, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 17. Ohio has an average of 158.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Ohio has over 100 new COVID-19 deaths suddenly. Here’s why
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, but there is a specific reason for the uptick. The previous data reported by ODH for the week of Nov. 10 had just eight deaths from the virus. It drew attention as a low statistic that was previously unseen […]
WKYC
Northeast Ohio pediatric doctors contending with 'enormous wave' of sick children
CLEVELAND — Infections of RSV are spiking across the country and it’s no different in Northeast Ohio. RSV is the most widespread among children and then flu and COVID are not far behind. Dr. Ethan Leonard is the Chief Medical Officer for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's...
Cuyahoga, rest of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, for the second week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Overall, Ohio improved with 73 counties designated green, for low COVID-19 spread. It was the most Ohio...
wvxu.org
Hospitals are packed and wait times are long. Blame RSV, the flu and COVID-19, Ohio's top docs say
COVID-19 is circulating, respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is raging among children and there has been a recent spike in the number flu cases in Ohio. The result is hospitals across the state — especially those that treat children — are swamped and doctors are imploring the public to take steps to prevent the spread of these viruses.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland reports first monkeypox-related death
CLEVELAND — The Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the City of Cleveland had recorded its first death related to the monkeypox virus. There have been 370 caes of monkeypox reported in Ohio, 91 of them in Cleveland. On Thursday, Cleveland's public health department reported its first death...
WFMJ.com
Ohio Health Department voices concerns about rising RSV and Flu cases
A very busy season of RSV and flu across the state and nation has The Ohio Department of Health voicing concerns about the surge of cases in children's hospitals. The state laid out what parents need to watch for. State health officials warn families there is a significant increase in both RSV among kids and flu cases.
Ars Technica
Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids
A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
WLWT 5
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
CDC: Flu Activity ‘Very High’ In Ohio, 13 Year Old Dies
With the turn of the season and stark drops in temperatures across the state, flu season is starting earlier and hitting harder than in recent years. In fact, the CDC is urging Ohioans to get vaccinated as they warn that this is just the beginning. In fact, a 13-year-old Ohio...
CBS News
RSV, flu causing capacity 'crisis' at WA children's hospitals
SEATTLE - Surging cases of RSV and Influenza are causing a crunch for space at pediatric hospitals across Washington State. "Our E.R. is at 100% capacity almost 24 hours a day, and in the evenings, up to 300% capacity," said Dr. Tony Woodward, medical director of emergency medicine at Seattle Children's Hospital. "We are in crisis mode, as you know, and bordering, if not already, in disaster mode in our emergency departments."
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin households now eligible to get free COVID-19 test kits every month
WISCONSIN — All Wisconsin households are now eligible to place an order every month for a free COVID-19 test kit, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday. What You Need To Know. Wisconsin households can now place an order every month for a free COVID-19 test kit. It's...
utdailybeacon.com
UT health experts advise caution as flu cases rise in Tennessee
University of Tennessee health experts caution Tennesseans that this year's influenza season is of higher concern than previous years. “Flu rates are high in Tennessee and across the southeast this fall, and the campus is no exception,” Carman North, Campus Health Surveillance Coordinator, said in a public statement. The...
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
PETA targets Ohio breeder’s ‘hellhole,’ urges federal intervention
A Marion County, Ohio animal breeder is facing accusations of operating a "hellhole" where minks live in feces-ridden enclosures, foxes are malnourished, and alpacas are too matted to undergo health inspections.
