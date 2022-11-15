ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 2

Related
WDTN

With central Ohio measles outbreak growing, CDC called to investigate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is asking for support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after reporting six more cases of measles in central Ohio, increasing the total to 24. A high majority of the 24 cases are in children younger than age 5 with one 6-year-old, per CPH. All of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 10,170 new COVID-19 cases

Ohio reported 10,170 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,218,335, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 17. Ohio has an average of 158.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio has over 100 new COVID-19 deaths suddenly. Here’s why

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, but there is a specific reason for the uptick. The previous data reported by ODH for the week of Nov. 10 had just eight deaths from the virus. It drew attention as a low statistic that was previously unseen […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland reports first monkeypox-related death

CLEVELAND — The Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the City of Cleveland had recorded its first death related to the monkeypox virus. There have been 370 caes of monkeypox reported in Ohio, 91 of them in Cleveland. On Thursday, Cleveland's public health department reported its first death...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio Health Department voices concerns about rising RSV and Flu cases

A very busy season of RSV and flu across the state and nation has The Ohio Department of Health voicing concerns about the surge of cases in children's hospitals. The state laid out what parents need to watch for. State health officials warn families there is a significant increase in both RSV among kids and flu cases.
OHIO STATE
Ars Technica

Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids

A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
CBS News

RSV, flu causing capacity 'crisis' at WA children's hospitals

SEATTLE - Surging cases of RSV and Influenza are causing a crunch for space at pediatric hospitals across Washington State. "Our E.R. is at 100% capacity almost 24 hours a day, and in the evenings, up to 300% capacity," said Dr. Tony Woodward, medical director of emergency medicine at Seattle Children's Hospital. "We are in crisis mode, as you know, and bordering, if not already, in disaster mode in our emergency departments."
WASHINGTON STATE
utdailybeacon.com

UT health experts advise caution as flu cases rise in Tennessee

University of Tennessee health experts caution Tennesseans that this year's influenza season is of higher concern than previous years. “Flu rates are high in Tennessee and across the southeast this fall, and the campus is no exception,” Carman North, Campus Health Surveillance Coordinator, said in a public statement. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lootpress

Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy