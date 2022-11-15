Read full article on original website
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
Improvement in Facial Acne Through Antioxidant Serum with Silymarin
According to research, there may be a link between cutaneous lipid peroxidation and acne vulgaris. There was a chance for topical antioxidant therapy to assist in intervening in this pathophysiology since there was evidence that certain antioxidants can help minimize lipid peroxidation. For a study, researchers tested a serum with 0.5% silymarin, 15% vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and 0.5% salicylic acid for its potential to minimize sebum peroxidation and treat face acne over time.
Heavy smoking and alcohol use may be associated with insomnia and sleep dissatisfaction
1. In this cross-sectional database study, there was a greater prevalence of insomnia and dissatisfaction with sleep in individuals that engaged in daily smoking and binge drinking. 2. Furthermore, the association of smoking/alcohol and insomnia and sleep duration were similar between males and females. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Poor...
Modifying advertising and nutrition labels helps reduce parental purchase of high-sugar beverages
1. In this study, adding disclosure about amount of added sugar to beverage packaging reduced parental choice of high-sugar beverages. 2. Furthermore, removal of labels such as “100% vitamin C” or fruit imagery reduced parental choice of high sugar beverages but did not modify perception of added-sugar content.
Comparing Urethra Stricture Score and LSE System to Characterize Anterior Urethral Stricture Disease
Researchers looked at whether intraoperative surgical complexity and stricture recurrence risk are correlated with scores produced by the LSE classification system and the Urethral Stricture Score system. In addition, they looked back at the medical records of all patients who had a single-stage anterior urethroplasty performed at either of 2 hospitals.
Establishing the Role of Urethral Stricture and Testosterone Levels
Urinary stricture has been linked to hypoandrogenism. The purpose of this research was to find and quantify the correlation between elevated testosterone and urethral stricture. Case-control research was carried out from the first of the year 2019 until the first of 2021. Patients who presented to a urology clinic with...
Parenteral amino acids do not improve outcomes for low-birth-weight infants
1. Among infants with extremely low birth weights, additional amino acids given parenterally did not reduce the risk of neurodisability at two-year follow-up. 2. Supplementation of amino acids may be associated with an increased risk of refeeding syndrome in these infants. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Adequate amino...
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
Heliobacter pylori eradication significantly reduces the risk of short-term hospitalization in patients taking low dose aspirin
1. In the first 2.5 years after H. pylori eradication, there was a 65% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths due to peptic ulcer bleeding. 2. This reduction was not sustained at subsequent follow-up longer than 2.5 years. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Aspirin is a commonly prescribed anti-platelet...
The use of liquefied petroleum gas versus biomass cookstoves during pregnancy does not influence infant birth weight
1. In comparison to biomass cookstoves, there was no difference in infant birth weight born to participants who used liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cookstoves during pregnancy. 2. In comparison to biomass cookstoves, there was also no difference in the incidence of premature birth, premature labor, or stillbirth born to participants who used LPG cookstoves during pregnancy.
Combined Immunosuppression for AHA: High Efficacy of CyDRi with Low Toxicity Regimen
The rare severe autoimmune bleeding illness known as acquired hemophilia A (AHA) has a high morbidity and fatality rate. Despite its importance in disease management, there is no agreement on the ideal immunosuppressive regimen. Steroids are often used as a first line, with additional medicines used if steroid usage fails....
Low neighborhood opportunities lead to increased disease severity and hospitalizations
1. In a retrospective study, patients with lower neighborhood advantage are hospitalized more frequently, have greater disease severity, and have increased mortality compared to those with higher neighborhood advantage. 2. Diagnoses disproportionally affecting lower neighborhood advantage patients include type 2 diabetes with complications, asthma, and sleep apnea. Evidence Rating Level:...
Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children six months to five years of age
1. Two doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine were not associated with a significant increase in serious adverse events in children six months to five years old. 2. Two doses of the Moderna vaccine were associated with immune responses in children that were noninferior to those in...
Intraoperative Nerve Root Monitoring for Adult Spinal Deformity Surgery
The primary aim of this research was to define the range of application and limitations of transcranial motor-evoked potentials (Tc-MEPs) for nerve root monitoring during adult spinal deformity (ASD) operations. Concerns exist about Tc-MEPs’ ability to identify nerve root injuries (NRIs) during ASD operations. This study is the first...
Classifying AO Spine Upper Cervical Injury for Global Validation
A worldwide cross-sectional survey was recently conducted. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the Upper Cervical Injury Classification System developed by the AO Spine based on a global sample of AO Spine members with regard to its accuracy in classification, interobserver reliability, and intraobserver repeatability. Most previous attempts...
Progression to Severe Chronic Hypertension After Pregnancy
For a study, researchers sought to calculate the probability of developing severe chronic hypertension (cHTN) within 7–10 years following a mildly problematic pregnancy with cHTN. The study examined women who had mild cHTN during an index pregnancy between 2012 and 2014 as part of a retrospective cohort. Women were...
A Study of MEPS on Psychotherapy and Psychiatry Visits in the United States
Few studies have examined how often people go to psychotherapy, and the most recent findings lack age breakdowns. Psychotherapy and psychiatry visit rates and relationships were studied by age/sex and antidepressant/antipsychotic usage using the 2017-2019 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS). Included in the study were 90,853 people; 3.6% (95% CI,...
Thoracic Segmental Arteries Anatomical Variations and Characteristics with 3-Dimensional CT Analysis
This is a retrospective observational research utilizing computed tomography (CT) scans that were contrast-enhanced at a later time. The purpose of this research was to learn more about the segmental arteries in the thoracic region, including their anatomy and any potential changes. Few cadaver studies have reported on the segmental...
Complications of Single or Multiple-level CDR for Cervical Radiculopathy in Outpatients and Inpatients Group
A retrospective cohort analysis was used for this investigation. The goal of this study was to compare surgical results and medical problems after 90 days for patients who had outpatient versus inpatient single-level and multiple-level cervical disk replacement (CDR). Cervical disc replacement is a popular choice for individuals undergoing cervical spine surgeries.
Analyzing Fetal Rates of Autopsy in US
For a study, researchers sought to determine the prevalence of fetal autopsies in the United States and the clinical and demographic factors that were associated with consent to autopsy following stillbirth. The U.S. fetal death certificates for stillborn babies (20 weeks or more in gestation) delivered between January 2014 and...
