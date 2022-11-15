A man charged with multiple counts of forgery was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court this week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A number of felony forgery charges were filed in 2020 against 31-year-old Benjamin Deck for allegedly issuing counterfeit bills to various businesses and one individual in Sheridan. Deck never showed up for his initial appearance in court in 2020 and was finally arraigned for the charges this week in District Court in Sheridan. Deck pleaded not guilty to seven counts of felony forgery. Six of the charges were the result of Deck using counterfeit bills to pay for items at six different businesses in Sheridan on September 15 and September 18 of 2020. One of the charges was for passing the counterfeit money to an individual on September 18, 2020. District Court Judge Darci Phillips set a #6 stack four-day jury trial for April 3 and scheduled a pretrial conference for March 7 at 10 am. Each count of felony forgery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO