Three Sheridan College Cowboys Recognized For Their Act Of Heroism
A recent good deed by three Sheridan College bull riders, could support the argument that the world needs more cowboys, and not just in the sense of rodeo and ranching. Last month, Wyatt Phelps, Brodie Bates and Tipton Wilson were heading to a rodeo in Lamar, Colorado and were traveling by way of Wyoming State Highway 487, heading towards the town of Medicine Bow.
Magic returns to WYO Theater in December
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center has announced December will be a magical month featuring two talented locals. John Rotellini and AJ Longhurst will present “Amazing Meets Extraordinary: The Magic Returns” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Rotellini and Longhurst bring their own magical experience to the...
Black Diamond Trail Tour 10th Anniversary
On November 15 at the Tongue River Valley Community Center, Carrie Edinger of the Sheridan Community Land Trust presented the SCLT Virtual Explore History program on the Black Diamond Trail bus tour. Started in 2012, this year is the 10 year anniversary of the tour. Weather permitting, there is an...
New face on the Sheridan County Commission
After almost two decades of public service, Sheridan County Commissioner Terry Cram will hand-off his commission seat to Commissioner-elect Allen Thompson at the beginning of the year. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley informed listeners incoming commissioners attend an orientation. The orientation...
Game and Fish providing carcass dumpsters
The Wyoming Game and Fish wish to remind the public that state regulations regarding transport and disposal of big game carcasses in Wyoming are in place to help limit the environmental spread of chronic wasting disease. According to the department, once all edible portions of the animal have been removed,...
Help decorate the Kendrick Mansion at Trail End State Park
The Trail End State Historic Site is inviting the public to come and help decorate the Kendrick Mansion for the holidays. During a recent appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Site Superintendent Sharie Shada told listeners it takes a group of dedicated people to decorate the Kendrick Mansion due to the size of the large house and the amount of decorations that are used.
Forest Service offers Xmas tree permits and kids activities
For the third year in a row, the USDA Forest Service Christmas Tree permits are available online through Recreation.gov. According to the US Forest Service, the ability to purchase permits online can be more convenient and provide another option for visitors interested in harvesting their own holiday tree. Permits are also available at all Bighorn National Forest Offices in Buffalo, Greybull, and Sheridan.
27th Annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll
The 27th annual Christmas Stroll will take place Friday, November 25 from 8 am to 8 pm in Sheridan. The Christmas Stroll, hosted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Stroll Planning Committee, is held the day after Thanksgiving and is the official kick off for the holiday season. The theme of this year’s Stroll is “Snow Globe Christmas.” Sheridan’s historic downtown is the hub of the Christmas Stroll event and activities, but businesses throughout Sheridan County participate. Stroll activities include wagon rides, sales, in-store specials, Christmas carolers and musicians, winning Stroll buttons, free food and beverages, marshmallow roasting and more. Children are invited to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at the WYO Theater from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The evening concludes with a fireworks finale.
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Youth Choir Prepares to Sing and Learn in Italy
For more than two years, members and leadership of the Sheridan County Youth Choir have been planning and preparing for an adventure unlike any the youth ensemble has ever taken: An 8-day tour and exchange opportunity in Italy. The choir will depart for Italy on November 17. “We’ll be touring...
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
Spielman Signs With UW Golf / Junior Hawks Host two With Rapid City / Cowboy Football v Boise State Saturday Night
COLLEGE GOLF NLI – A two-time state champion golfer from Sheridan will hit the links for the Brown and Gold. Lady Bronc Senior Samantha Spielman has signed her letter of intent to golf at the University of Wyoming. She won the 4A girls individual state title back in September...
Colson Coon named 2022 MaxPreps Wyoming High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Death of Sheridan County Resident Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed on November 15th the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in October. He had been hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 84. Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
Hawks Host Sabres Tonight / Cowboy Football Saturday Night vs Boise State
JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks are back at the M&M center this weekend hosting the Badlands Sabres from Rapid City game time is 7:30. The Hawks are hosting “Food Bank Friday” at tonight’s game, you get free admission into the game with a donation of non perishable food items worth 10 dollars or more.
Three Pets Die In House Fire On Nebraska Street In Sheridan
Three pets are dead and a homeowner is displaced as a result of a fire on Sheridan’s south side. Sheridan Fire-Rescue says just before 3pm on Wednesday (November 16th), a call came in about the fire located at 127 East Nebraska Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found...
District Court News
A man charged with multiple counts of forgery was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court this week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A number of felony forgery charges were filed in 2020 against 31-year-old Benjamin Deck for allegedly issuing counterfeit bills to various businesses and one individual in Sheridan. Deck never showed up for his initial appearance in court in 2020 and was finally arraigned for the charges this week in District Court in Sheridan. Deck pleaded not guilty to seven counts of felony forgery. Six of the charges were the result of Deck using counterfeit bills to pay for items at six different businesses in Sheridan on September 15 and September 18 of 2020. One of the charges was for passing the counterfeit money to an individual on September 18, 2020. District Court Judge Darci Phillips set a #6 stack four-day jury trial for April 3 and scheduled a pretrial conference for March 7 at 10 am. Each count of felony forgery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Sheridan Man Arraigned on Multiple Drug Distribution Charges
A Sheridan man was arraigned on multiple drug distribution charges Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’ Ron Richter has the details. On October 19, 27-year-old Anthony Cash was arrested for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in Sheridan. In August of 2021, Special Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received information that Cash was selling methamphetamine in the Sheridan area. Cash, at an arraignment hearing in District Court in Sheridan Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and five counts of delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled a four-day jury trial for April 3 and set the pretrial conference for March 7 at 9:30 am.
Sheridan Man Receives Split Sentence for Felony DUI
A Sheridan man was sentenced for felony DUI in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Juan Cardenas was arrested on April 4 in Sheridan and charged with felony driving under the influence after an officer with the Sheridan Police Department responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash near the intersection of West 5th Street and Mydland Road. Cardenas crashed the motorcycle, resulting in serious, extensive injuries to the female passenger. The motorcycle did not belong to Cardenas and his license was suspended at the time of the crash due to previous DUI convictions. The motorcycle was traveling at an estimated speed of 60 to 70 mph at the time of the crash.
