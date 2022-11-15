BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Previously, homemade cocktails were basic and didn’t have much flair beyond an orange slice or two. Forget about tasting a smoked cocktail! You could only get those made from a fancy mixologist at a high-end bar uptown. However, with the sudden surge of homebrewers and increased interest in creating the perfect drink, cocktail smokers have become more accessible to meet the demand.

1 DAY AGO