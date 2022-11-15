Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Best cocktail smoker
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Previously, homemade cocktails were basic and didn’t have much flair beyond an orange slice or two. Forget about tasting a smoked cocktail! You could only get those made from a fancy mixologist at a high-end bar uptown. However, with the sudden surge of homebrewers and increased interest in creating the perfect drink, cocktail smokers have become more accessible to meet the demand.
27 First News
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
Who will win Dress the Turkey in 2022?
The entry deadline for Dress the Turkey submissions has passed. So, if you're still holding onto a masterpiece that you spent a bazillion hours on, better luck next year. Frame it and sell that bird on eBay for gobbles of money! And if you've followed along with the Dress the Turkey competition...
Comments / 0