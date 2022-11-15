Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in New York City
Here are some turkey giveaways across the five boroughs for anyone who needs a little help this holiday season.
Twin Parks apartment complex receives free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Ten months after the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 17 Bronx residents at the Twin Parks housing complex, residents are receiving free turkeys and produce for their Thanksgiving dinners.
Bronx rappers Ice Spice, Lil TJay take part in Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Ice Spice and Lil TJay took part in a meal giveaway at Fordham University.
theshadowleague.com
“A Huge Heart” | Former Bronx AAU Basketball Star Jayden “Butterball” Goodridge Gunned Down In The Bronx After Getting Off Train
Former AAU basketball star Jayden Goodridge, 21, was gunned down just outside of East 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in the Bronx district of Mott Haven on Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. Goodridge was murdered for being in the wrong place at the wrong time by a person on an electric scooter who rode by and began shooting indiscriminately.
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
Hot97, Bronx BP provide special Thanksgiving dinner to Tracy Towers residents
Residents lined up with shopping carts and baskets to receive bags stuffed with mashed potatoes, green beans, and turkey!
Positively New Jersey: The mysterious history of the egg vending machine
Sitting in the back of the Warren Township Public Works yard is a rotting decrepit shack-like structure that tells a unique story about New Jersey and even America.
Which supermarkets are opening on Staten Island in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The face of food shopping is about to change on Staten Island, with a number of big-name supermarket brands bringing their goods to the borough next year. So, what’s in store for shoppers? Here’s a look at what companies are coming and where they’re setting up shop:
Last day for Mt. Vernon residents to pre-register for Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
The offer applies only to city residents, and people need to pre-register by calling (914) 665-2420 by the end of the day.
Westchester hospitals employ Michelin star chef to serve quality dishes to patients and staff
The hospitals have found the balance between delicious and healthy with the help of Michelin star chef Andrew Cain.
Fine Italian and Spanish cuisine served up in Blauvelt at Oscar’s
Chef Oscar Romano and his son work together to create fine Italian and Spanish cuisine.
How a man who served time on Rikers came to serve in the NY Assembly
“I knew people wanted me to fail, so that was motivation for me,” Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said in an office in East Harlem on Oct. 17. Eddie Gibbs brings inside perspective to questions of crime and redemption. [ more › ]
$20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A nearly $20,000 Take 5 lottery ticket was sold this week in the Bronx. The ticket, worth $19,886, was purchased at Cappy’s 556 located at 556 West 235 Street in the Bronx. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the New York State Lottery said today alerting the winner to check their tickets. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice The post $20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Daily News
NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’
The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
NY1
Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November
New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
News 12
NYPD: Amazon delivery worker wanted for stealing packages in Brooklyn
Police say a suspect is on the loose after stealing Amazon packages in Brooklyn. Video released by police shows the moments an Amazon delivery worker allegedly stole an armful of packages near 58th Street and 13th Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 29. The suspect was dressed in a...
New York Democrats May Have Cost Their Party The House. What Happened?
Redistricting chaos and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lackluster performance contributed to the loss of four House seats.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
Complex
Nike Heads Uptown With New Stores in Harlem and The Bronx
Nike and New York go way back, especially Uptown. The brand has been a staple in Harlem and The Bronx for decades, with those enclaves helping put models like Jordans on the map. Now the sneaker company is making those relationships official, opening new Nike Unite concept stores in Harlem and the North Bronx, which means it now has a retail presence in all five boroughs.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Man Gets 16 Years for Running Fentanyl and Heroin Mill out of Fieldston Home
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on Friday, Nov. 18, that a man from the Fieldston section of The Bronx has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of narcotics charges for running a heroin and fentanyl mill out of his home. In...
