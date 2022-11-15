ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

Long Beach Girls’ Basketball Preview 2022-23

The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. We are still in search of a sponsor for our basketball coverage this year. Email Tyler@the562.org if you’re interested. It’s been 14 years since any Moore League team...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Girls’ Basketball Preview: Lakewood Lancers

The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The future is now for the Lakewood Lancers. Lakewood finished fourth in the Moore League...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Girls’ Basketball Preview: Millikan Rams

The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. This will be a rebuilding season for Millikan girls’ basketball and coach Lorene...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Moore League Boys’ Wrestling Preview

The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. We are still in search of a sponsor for our wrestling coverage this year. Email Tyler@the562.org if you’re interested. Led by a senior trio of Alexander Lovato, Gavin...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Girls’ Basketball Preview: Wilson Bruins

The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Things will be both new and familiar for the Wilson girls’ basketball team...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Girls’ Basketball Preview: St. Anthony Saints

The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. Expectations are high at St. Anthony, where Ray Bennett’s Saints have been moved to the CIF-SS Division 2AA level. The Saints have arguably the best player in the city and a talented young group as well, with a legitimate chance to win a league championship.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Football: Lakewood Wins Dramatic Semifinal At Rancho Verde

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Of course it came down to the Lakewood defense. Throughout this tumultuous season, the Lakewood defense has been getting better every week and helped carry the Lancers to the CIF Southern Section Division 8 semifinals on Friday at Rancho Verde.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Girls’ Water Polo Preview: Cabrillo Jaguars

The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Girls’ Water Polo Preview: Lakewood Lancers

He562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

CIF Cross Country: Long Beach Poly Girls Qualify For State!

The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. Rancho Verde, CIF Football

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. For the first time in 13 years, Lakewood will play for a chance to win a CIF Southern Section championship on Friday at Rancho Verde. The Division 8 semifinal is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

PODCAST: Interviews With Lakewood Football Before CIF Semifinal

This week we’re stopping by Lakewood to interview coach Justin Utupo and a handful of players before their CIF semifinal on Friday. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
LAKEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lbccviking.com

Long Beach City College remembers Wendy Koenig

The LBCC community came together to mourn the death of one of its most beloved faculty members, Wendy Koenig. “We lost a true force of passion and light,” said Superintendent President Mike Munoz to those who came to pay their respects in the T Building on Thursday. As attendees...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy