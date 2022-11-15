Read full article on original website
Lakewood Football Will Host CIF-SS Championship Saturday Against Northwood
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood Lancers will make history this week as they host the CIF Southern Section Division 8 football championship against Northwood Saturday at 7 p.m. at the newly-renovated John Ford Stadium. The Lancers are playing in...
Long Beach Girls’ Basketball Preview 2022-23
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. We are still in search of a sponsor for our basketball coverage this year. Email Tyler@the562.org if you’re interested. It’s been 14 years since any Moore League team...
Girls’ Basketball Preview: Lakewood Lancers
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The future is now for the Lakewood Lancers. Lakewood finished fourth in the Moore League...
Girls’ Basketball Preview: Millikan Rams
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. This will be a rebuilding season for Millikan girls’ basketball and coach Lorene...
Moore League Boys’ Wrestling Preview
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. We are still in search of a sponsor for our wrestling coverage this year. Email Tyler@the562.org if you’re interested. Led by a senior trio of Alexander Lovato, Gavin...
Girls’ Basketball Preview: Wilson Bruins
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Things will be both new and familiar for the Wilson girls’ basketball team...
Girls’ Basketball Preview: St. Anthony Saints
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. Expectations are high at St. Anthony, where Ray Bennett’s Saints have been moved to the CIF-SS Division 2AA level. The Saints have arguably the best player in the city and a talented young group as well, with a legitimate chance to win a league championship.
CIF Football: Lakewood Wins Dramatic Semifinal At Rancho Verde
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Of course it came down to the Lakewood defense. Throughout this tumultuous season, the Lakewood defense has been getting better every week and helped carry the Lancers to the CIF Southern Section Division 8 semifinals on Friday at Rancho Verde.
Girls’ Water Polo Preview: Cabrillo Jaguars
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family.
Girls’ Water Polo Preview: Lakewood Lancers
He562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of...
CIF Cross Country: Long Beach Poly Girls Qualify For State!
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. Rancho Verde, CIF Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. For the first time in 13 years, Lakewood will play for a chance to win a CIF Southern Section championship on Friday at Rancho Verde. The Division 8 semifinal is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.
Ticket Link For Lakewood Rancho Verde CIFSS Football Semifinal
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood Lancers hit the road Friday night for a CIF-SS Division 8 semifinal at Rancho Verde. Click here to get your tickets for the 7 p.m. game. If the Lancers win they will host the...
PODCAST: Interviews With Lakewood Football Before CIF Semifinal
This week we’re stopping by Lakewood to interview coach Justin Utupo and a handful of players before their CIF semifinal on Friday. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
lbccviking.com
Long Beach City College remembers Wendy Koenig
The LBCC community came together to mourn the death of one of its most beloved faculty members, Wendy Koenig. “We lost a true force of passion and light,” said Superintendent President Mike Munoz to those who came to pay their respects in the T Building on Thursday. As attendees...
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Buying Groceries For L.A. Residents
Los Angeles, CA - Roddy Ricch took the title of his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series literally earlier this week, giving back to some Los Angeles residents by paying for their groceries. The Compton native got on the loudspeaker of an L.A. grocery store and surprised customers by letting them...
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20
Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
