Local Man Arrested For Taking “Upskirting” Photos Of Women

Christopher Cox (Photo courtesy Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

MONMOUTH COUNTY – A man has been arrested and charged for with taking “upskirting” photos of at least two women in a local supermarket last month and fleeing from arrest, officials said.

Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank, is charged with second-degree Resisting Arrest/Eluding Police, third-degree Resisting Arrest/Eluding Police, and two counts of fourth-degree Invasion of Privacy.

According to authorities, Cox was following female shoppers at the ShopRite on Shrewsbury around 4 p.m. on October 20. Police said Cox was using his cell phone to secretly take photos of these women from behind. Cox was later seen leaving the store shortly after 5:45 p.m. and leaving the area in a white Dodge Durango.

One week later, Cox was pulled over on Newman Springs Road in Red Bank. At first, he was obeying the officer’s commands to exit his car, however he quickly reentered and sped away from the scene. The officer released his grip on Cox in order to avoid getting dragged by the vehicle, police said.

Cox was arrested shortly after in Little Silver and lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending a first appearance and detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this matter or Cox’s recent activities is asked to contact MCPO Detective Jose I. Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Shrewsbury Borough Police Department Detective Daniel DeCristofaro at 732-741-2500, ext. 230.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about this or any crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400 or by going to the website at monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.