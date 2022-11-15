Read full article on original website
Be Prepared: The Vikings Should Lose in the Next 2 Weeks
I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but the Minnesota Vikings should lose a game soon. The Vikings just upset the Buffalo Bills on the road in historic fashion. It was an outstanding game, and it should go down as the game of the year. After this historic upset, we all need to be prepared. A trip-up is likely coming.
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up
Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
Detroit Lions reportedly tried to claim former first-round defensive lineman
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were one of eight teams to place a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tillery, who was Pick 28 in the 2019 draft, eventually landed with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7), with waiver order dictated by the standings at this point of the campaign. Schefter reports the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and the Lions were among those to swing and miss on the 26-year-old.
UPDATED Giants’ injury report includes concerns for Dexter Lawrence, Kenny Golladay
Giants coach Brian Daboll painted a rosy picture of the Giants’ injury situation before practice Wednesday, but when the official report came out after practice it had a few thorns in it. Most noteworthy was the absence of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at practice. The team said he sat...
Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes
Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Lions on TV
The New York Giants (7-2) are preparing to host the Detroit Lions (3-6) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 11 matchup. The Giants are coming off a win against the Houston Texans at home, while the Lions are riding a rare two-game winning streak and appear to be putting things together.
New Bridge Quarterback Lions Should Consider in 2023
The Detroit Lions will have a decision to make on quarterback Jared Goff following the 2022 NFL season. If the team decides to move on from Goff following the conclusion of this season, $20 million in cap savings would be available to improve the roster. Paying nearly $30 million on...
Amari Rodgers
Green Bay cut Amari Rodgers. While he hasn’t excelled in the NFL yet, he’s a 2021 3rd round pick. He’s also only a slot receiver compared to the likes of Christian Kirk. However, if he can come in and do any more than any other WR we have, he’s worth a grab off the waiver wire.
Giants news, 11/16: Odell sweepstakes, Andrew Thomas contract, roster moves, more headlines
Giants news, 11/17: Daboll-Campbell connection, Vanilla Vick, more headlines
Head coach Brian Daboll said “I don’t know” when asked this week if the Giants could win if they were forced out of their offensive comfort zone, forced to open things up, rely on the passing game, and take more risks. Detroit is a team capable of making the Giants find out.
Giants-Lions Wednesday injury report: OT Evan Neal back to practice; Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson limited
Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, out of the New York Giants lineup since suffering a sprained MCL Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, took a step toward returning on Wednesday when he returned to practice. Neal was a limited participant as the Giants began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Kadarius Toney making big impression on Kansas City Chiefs
Former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has made an overwhelmingly positive impression on at least one of his new Kansas City Chiefs teammates. “I don’t know how he got out of that building. I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said this week on the ‘New Heights’ podcast he does with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. “I don’t even want to understand. I don’t want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs GM] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievable talented player in this building.”
NFL Sports Betting: Tips And Tricks
The National Football League (NFL) is a popular betting market. Even dental professionals like to bet on it. But I'm willing to guess that your dentist, and maybe even you, haven't ever won any money betting on the NFL. There are a lot of little things you can do to...
My views of the 2023 QB Draft Class
Just wanted to start off by saying I am not posting this because I think the Giants are going to move on from Danny Dimes. He will at the very least be given the tag, unless we lose out and miss the playoffs. My reason for posting this is to irritate Clay, from Brooklyn lol, because I know he seems to be driving the Bryce Young Bandwagon, and well you'll see my thoughts.
NFL: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with teammates wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
A Coin Flip for Beckham?
It's being reported that it is down to Dallas and the NY Giants as possible landing spots for Odell. First, I have to say that I love the guy's game and he seems to be far more realistic and mature than the OBJ that was shipped off to Cleveland. He has a ring, has been through 2 different locations and when he is physically ready to go, he will no doubt be a plus. But: The Giants have a new set of people running the team with what looks to be a solid formula for long term success. If they were able to sign him, it would probably be for only 5 or 6 games at best this year. Ideally, he would be able to step right in and maybe help them to win a game or 2 more than they would this year than they would without him.
NFL continues to 'monitor the weather' around Bills-Browns game as snowstorm approaches
The NFL continues to monitor the weather in Buffalo and could decide to move Sunday's Browns vs. Bills game to Ford Field in Detroit.
Film analysis: Dexter Lawrence’s monster day
Dexter Lawrence is having a sensational season for the New York Giants. He built on his first-half success coming out of the bye week on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The 25-year-old pass rusher recorded a sack and Pro Football Focus credited him with nine pressures against Houston. He gave center Scott Quessenberry and rookie guard Kenyon Green all they could handle.
Future OL, from a roster we already have
LT Andrew Thomas (duh) LG Marcus McKethan (interior mountain) RG Evan Neal (interior mountain) 6th man Josh Ezeudu (can play about every position besides Center) 7th Ben Bredeson (backup guard, center) 8th Nick Gates (a weaker older Ezeudu, that can also play Center) Before you start chewing at whatever it...
BBV pick em legs 11.
First things first. F*#k, in no particular order: the cardinals, the rams (I was never going to get that game right no matter who I picked), Seattle, the Colts, and the entire NFC south. All season. Scores. Well, the scores were poor. Lone top score of 9 to Kölner and...
