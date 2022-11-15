Read full article on original website
Newly Inducted ‘Giants Of Broadcasting’ Share Career Stories.
Bob Pittman and Bud Walters represented radio as newly inducted Giants of Broadcasting Tuesday at New York City’s Gotham Hall. Presented by the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation, it was the first in-person Giants event since 2019 and both execs regaled the crowd with tales of their early days in radio and how those formative years inform what their companies stand for today. Here’s what they had to say.
News Bites: WLTW, John DeBella, iHeart Providence, Veritone, Mark Levin.
News Bites for November 16... ...iHeartMedia AC “106.7 Lite FM” WLTW New York will make its annual flip to Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 18 at 5pm. Morning hosts Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy will be joined by the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall for the ceremonial flip to “New York’s Christmas Station.” “We are excited to continue 106.7 Lite FM’s yearly tradition at the iconic Radio City Music Hall,” PD Chris Conley said in a release. “We are New York’s Christmas station and what better way to kick off the season than with New York’s and the nation’s most beloved holiday production, the Christmas Spectacular.”
