News Bites for November 16... ...iHeartMedia AC “106.7 Lite FM” WLTW New York will make its annual flip to Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 18 at 5pm. Morning hosts Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy will be joined by the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall for the ceremonial flip to “New York’s Christmas Station.” “We are excited to continue 106.7 Lite FM’s yearly tradition at the iconic Radio City Music Hall,” PD Chris Conley said in a release. “We are New York’s Christmas station and what better way to kick off the season than with New York’s and the nation’s most beloved holiday production, the Christmas Spectacular.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO