Comedian Gallagher's Cause Of Death Explained
Comedian Gallagher, who was known for his watermelon-smashing antics has died at the age of 76. Read on to find out the cause of Gallagher's death.
Who Is Dave Chappelle's Wife? All About Elaine Chappelle
Dave and Elaine Chappelle have been married since 2001 and share three children Dave Chappelle and his wife, Elaine Chappelle, have been together since the '90s, though little is known about the early days of their romance. The two have kept their relationship and their family life extremely private. Elaine rarely appears at public events with Dave, and they keep a fairly low profile living at their home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. The comedian — who stirred up controversy and received backlash from the LGBTQ community after making transphobic...
‘Today’ Alum Bryant Gumbel Always Shows Up for His 2 Kids! Meet Bradley and Jillian
For 15 years, Bryant Gumbel led the hosting panel on Today with his compelling delivery of hard-hitting stories and professionalism in front of the camera. He stepped away from the series in 1997 and focused on his life as a dad of two kids, Bradley Christopher Gumbel and Jillian Beth Gumbel. Keep scrolling to learn more about the news anchor’s son and daughter.
Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76; faced controversy late in career
Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he died of organ failure in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ reports. Gallagher shot to fame in...
mansionglobal.com
L.A. Mansion Once Owned by Mary Tyler Moore Fetches $14.6 Million
A Los Angeles mansion once owned by Mary Tyler Moore has sold for $14.6 million. The gated property, on roughly 0.85 acre, abuts the Bel Air Country Club golf course, according to listing materials. The buyer is Rob Rubano, a commercial real-estate investor, according to two people familiar with the deal.
Trevor Noah will launch a U.S. comedy tour a month after ending 'Daily Show' run
Trevor Noah has lined up his first major gig after he leaves 'The Daily Show': A comedy tour spanning the U.S.
