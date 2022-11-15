The astonishing collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is casting new light on an endorsement deal Pistons star Cade Cunningham signed last year, Crain's reports.What happened: Cunningham received bitcoin as part of a deal with the crypto exchange BlockFi, which is tied to FTX and "preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing."Many other star athletes and celebrities also promoted crypto.Flashback: "For me, it's not just about setting up myself for financial success long-term but also to educate future generations on financial wellness," Cunningham said in a news release announcing the endorsement.Between the lines: Cunningham's bitcoin bonus was "insignificant" and separate from the overall cash payment he received from BlockFi, a source familiar with the deal told Crain's.The bottom line: As always, beware of taking financial advice from celebrities.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO