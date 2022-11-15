Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn won't run for Chicago mayor
Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn announced Thursday he will not be running for mayor of Chicago.
wjbc.com
Native Americans in Illinois make their needs known in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Native American groups made their concerns known during what was described as a first-of-its kind summit with state lawmakers at the Capitol Wednesday. The most prominent topic at a news conference – which featured a traditional chant – was the story of Nimkii Curley, whom Evanston Township High School kept off the graduation stage because he added an eagle feather and necklace to his cap and gown.
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois House and Senate will have new Republican leaders
The Illinois House and Senate will have new Republican leaders. House Republican Lawmakers voted to elect State Representative Tony McCombie of Savanna as the Chamber’s Minority Leader. McCombie talks about her top priority. McCombie will be replacing Jim Durkin in the role. Senate Republicans chose John Curran of Downers...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
WSPY NEWS
Sycamore state rep. praises new House Republican Leader
Republican Sycamore State Representative Jeff Keicher is praising the new House Republican Leader elect, Tony McCombie (MIC-cohm-bee) of Savanna, who will be the first woman to lead a caucus in the Illinois House of Representatives. Keicher says that McCombie acted as mentor for him when he was first elected and...
Duckworth: Talks of bringing battery manufacturing plant to Illinois continue
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Looking to expand the electric vehicle infrastructure here in Illinois. Central Illinois has seen a lot of growth with EV manufacturer Rivian in Normal, but U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) tells WMBD there’s more to be done. “One of the things in the supply chain manufacturing that I want to work on, […]
KSDK
Illinois House GOP leader: 'we have allowed the far-right extremists to control the primary'
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — On his way out of his post as the Illinois House Republican Leader, Rep. Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) aired his grievances with "far-right extremists" and Donald Trump, both of whom he blamed for GOP losses in the midterms. "There is so much fatigue with Donald Trump,"...
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
NBC Chicago
With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands
With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
Do Illinois Republicans want Donald Trump to run for president again after disappointing midterms?
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third bid for the presidency Tuesday night, but do Republicans actually want him to run again?
illinois.edu
217 Today: U of I program helps Indigenous tribes take possession of human remains
In a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate this week, Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois praised a University of Illinois student for standing up for abortion rights by casting her vote last week. The Illinois House Republicans’ newly elected leader has ideas on how to win more races....
Per month $4,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Illinois residents.
Stimulus payments worth $4,000 per month are coming for millions of Illinois residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of purchasing power of the residents. They may experience financial strain more severely than others.
videtteonline.com
Local radio station Cities 92.9 accused of conservative bias, misinformation in Washington Post article
In an era where misinformation can spread faster than ever over the Internet, many journalists are going to great lengths to avoid having their work labeled as “fake news.”. Others are leaning into journalistic bias. Some would consider that bias inevitable. On Oct. 26, the Washington Post released an...
Central Illinois Proud
Trump expected to run for president in 2024
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to make another run at the presidential office. In history, only one president has served two non-consecutive terms; that was Democrat Grover Cleveland back in 1885 then again in 1893. Despite legal battles and what many have called a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
After initial hesitation, Illinois board approves Advocate Aurora deal to combine with Atrium Health
An Illinois state board approved a plan Monday by Advocate Aurora Health to combine with Southern system Atrium Health, after initially withholding support for the deal. The state Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted 6-0 Monday afternoon to allow the combination to move forward. The union would create one of the largest health systems in the country, with 67 hospitals and more than 1,000 sites of care across Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
Illinois company makes finals of Prince William's climate contest
Prince William of Wales launched the Earthshot Prize Awards last year, an international contest to fund the world's most promising projects in five categories: "protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world, and fix our climate." Driving the news: Skokie-based LanzaTech was recently named...
1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked
MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
Comments / 0