Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Comparing Urethra Stricture Score and LSE System to Characterize Anterior Urethral Stricture Disease
Researchers looked at whether intraoperative surgical complexity and stricture recurrence risk are correlated with scores produced by the LSE classification system and the Urethral Stricture Score system. In addition, they looked back at the medical records of all patients who had a single-stage anterior urethroplasty performed at either of 2 hospitals.
physiciansweekly.com
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
physiciansweekly.com
Establishing the Role of Urethral Stricture and Testosterone Levels
Urinary stricture has been linked to hypoandrogenism. The purpose of this research was to find and quantify the correlation between elevated testosterone and urethral stricture. Case-control research was carried out from the first of the year 2019 until the first of 2021. Patients who presented to a urology clinic with...
physiciansweekly.com
Apixaban is associated with a lower risk of gastrointestinal bleeding than other direct oral anticoagulants
1. In this population-based cohort study, apixaban was associated with a lower risk of gastrointestinal bleeding (GIB) as compared to dabigatran, edoxaban, or rivaroxaban. 2. Apixaban was associated with a lower risk of GIB for patients with chronic kidney disease or over 80 years old compared to dabigatran, edoxaban, or rivaroxaban.
physiciansweekly.com
Parenteral amino acids do not improve outcomes for low-birth-weight infants
1. Among infants with extremely low birth weights, additional amino acids given parenterally did not reduce the risk of neurodisability at two-year follow-up. 2. Supplementation of amino acids may be associated with an increased risk of refeeding syndrome in these infants. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Adequate amino...
physiciansweekly.com
Combined Immunosuppression for AHA: High Efficacy of CyDRi with Low Toxicity Regimen
The rare severe autoimmune bleeding illness known as acquired hemophilia A (AHA) has a high morbidity and fatality rate. Despite its importance in disease management, there is no agreement on the ideal immunosuppressive regimen. Steroids are often used as a first line, with additional medicines used if steroid usage fails....
physiciansweekly.com
Single dose of psilocybin decreases depression scores in patients with treatment-resistant depression
1. In adults with treatment-resistant depression, a 25mg dose of psilocybin significantly improved Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at three-week follow-up. 2. A 25mg psilocybin dose was superior to a 1mg or 10mg dose in reducing MADRS scores. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psilocybins have demonstrated antidepressant...
physiciansweekly.com
Comparable outcomes amongst three different types of drug-eluting stents in BIO-RESORT Trial
1. At 5 years follow-up, rates of target vessel failure were comparable amongst 3 types of drug-eluting stents (DES), in all-comers and patients with diabetes, including Orsiro sirolimus (SES), Synergy everolimus (EES), and Resolute Integrity zotarolimus (ZES),. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) There are numerous drug-eluting stents (DES) used to...
physiciansweekly.com
Heliobacter pylori eradication significantly reduces the risk of short-term hospitalization in patients taking low dose aspirin
1. In the first 2.5 years after H. pylori eradication, there was a 65% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths due to peptic ulcer bleeding. 2. This reduction was not sustained at subsequent follow-up longer than 2.5 years. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Aspirin is a commonly prescribed anti-platelet...
physiciansweekly.com
Low neighborhood opportunities lead to increased disease severity and hospitalizations
1. In a retrospective study, patients with lower neighborhood advantage are hospitalized more frequently, have greater disease severity, and have increased mortality compared to those with higher neighborhood advantage. 2. Diagnoses disproportionally affecting lower neighborhood advantage patients include type 2 diabetes with complications, asthma, and sleep apnea. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
Intraoperative Nerve Root Monitoring for Adult Spinal Deformity Surgery
The primary aim of this research was to define the range of application and limitations of transcranial motor-evoked potentials (Tc-MEPs) for nerve root monitoring during adult spinal deformity (ASD) operations. Concerns exist about Tc-MEPs’ ability to identify nerve root injuries (NRIs) during ASD operations. This study is the first...
physiciansweekly.com
A Study of MEPS on Psychotherapy and Psychiatry Visits in the United States
Few studies have examined how often people go to psychotherapy, and the most recent findings lack age breakdowns. Psychotherapy and psychiatry visit rates and relationships were studied by age/sex and antidepressant/antipsychotic usage using the 2017-2019 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS). Included in the study were 90,853 people; 3.6% (95% CI,...
physiciansweekly.com
Thoracic Segmental Arteries Anatomical Variations and Characteristics with 3-Dimensional CT Analysis
This is a retrospective observational research utilizing computed tomography (CT) scans that were contrast-enhanced at a later time. The purpose of this research was to learn more about the segmental arteries in the thoracic region, including their anatomy and any potential changes. Few cadaver studies have reported on the segmental...
physiciansweekly.com
Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children six months to five years of age
1. Two doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine were not associated with a significant increase in serious adverse events in children six months to five years old. 2. Two doses of the Moderna vaccine were associated with immune responses in children that were noninferior to those in...
physiciansweekly.com
Associations Between Driving Distance to Delivery Hospitals and Maternal & Perinatal Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether there were any links between the patient’s home and the delivery hospital’s driving distance and poor maternal and perinatal health outcomes. With the exception of inpatient hospital transfers and improbable distances, we conducted a retrospective cohort research utilizing Pennsylvania birth...
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence of Primary Liver Cancer Worldwide in 2020 and Predictions to 2040
The impact of liver cancer differs globally. For a study, researchers sought to report updated estimates of the incidence and mortality of liver cancer worldwide as well as projections of the disease’s incidence and mortality through 2040. We took information on primary liver cancer cases and fatalities from the...
physiciansweekly.com
Burst Wave Lithotripsy and Ultrasonic Propulsion for Urinary Stones Treatment
The purpose of this study was to evaluate the efficacy of transcutaneous focused ultrasound for repositioning ureteral stones and facilitating transit in conscious patients. The participants were adults who had been clinically diagnosed with a stone in either the proximal or distal ureter. Awake, non-sedated patients had ultrasonic propulsion alone...
physiciansweekly.com
Analyzing Active Surveillance Trial for Magnetic Resonance Imaging
The purpose of this research was to evaluate the oncological outcomes of an active surveillance program in the intermediate term, wherein serial multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging would replace confirmatory biopsy. This was a single-arm, prospective experiment, and it had 172 male participants. The study comprised men with Gleason-eligible prostate cancer...
physiciansweekly.com
Complications of Single or Multiple-level CDR for Cervical Radiculopathy in Outpatients and Inpatients Group
A retrospective cohort analysis was used for this investigation. The goal of this study was to compare surgical results and medical problems after 90 days for patients who had outpatient versus inpatient single-level and multiple-level cervical disk replacement (CDR). Cervical disc replacement is a popular choice for individuals undergoing cervical spine surgeries.
physiciansweekly.com
Deliveries Complicated by Cystic Fibrosis: Trends & Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to describe the most recent patterns and outcomes in deliveries caused by cystic fibrosis (CF)-complicated pregnancies. In the repeated cross-sectional analysis, individuals with CF who gave birth in hospitals between 2000 and 2019 were identified using the U.S. National Inpatient Sample. Joinpoint regression was used to analyze trends in CF patient delivery hospitalizations and calculate the average annual percent change (AAPC). Patients with and without CF were compared for the risk of unfavorable maternal and obstetric outcomes using adjusted logistic regression models that took into account demographic, clinical, and hospital characteristics. Adjusted odds ratios (aORs) with 95% CI were used as measures of association. Over time, the percentage of individuals with CF and other chronic diseases, including pregestational diabetes, was examined.
Comments / 0