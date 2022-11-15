Read full article on original website
Related
bladenonline.com
Christmas Parade Registration Extended Until Tuesday, November 23
The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is extending the deadline to register for the 2022 Christmas Parade until Tuesday, November 22 . The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present and Future”. Businesses, organizations and individuals have been challenged to create floats that interpret that theme for the Best of Float Contest.
WECT
Christmas parade and other holiday events taking place in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to a variety of events taking place in Bladen County during the holiday season. Registration is open until Tuesday, Nov. 22 for the Christmas Parade. The parade itself will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Elizabethtown Town Hall.
Laurel Hill Community Center staff exited to work with the community
LAUREL HILL — As the Laurel Hill Community Center gears up for its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 29, the staff is already hard at work. Scotland County Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham announced that Jennifer Townsend will be the center’s supervisor while Catherine “Austin” Pruitte will be the assistant in the brand-new building.
WECT
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
bladenonline.com
Mistletoe Market in Columbus County
In just two weeks, the Whiteville Junior Woman’s Club will host a Mistletoe Market in Columbus County. At this event, there will be a multitude of things to take part in, like food trucks, remarkable vendors, Duplin Winery, and Christmas mini-photo sessions! There will even be a kids’ zone as well as free gift wrapping provided by the tremendous Whiteville Juniorettes.
Look Ahead Cumberland: County Board of Commissioners will consider removing homeless encampments from county property
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday and will decide whether or not to forcibly remove encampments where homeless people live from county property.
Scotland County Schools announces ornament winners
LAURINBURG—The Scotland County School District is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Christmas Tree Decoration Contest. This year our talented students created amazing ornaments that the district has two winners. From Scotland High School, senior Stacey Cardona, and from Laurel Hill Elementary School, fifth grader, Jayci Byrd are the winners of the ‘Tis The Season Christmas Tree Decoration contest. As the first-place winners, Stacey and Jayci will flip the switch on the community Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Church Streets for the “Christmas On Main” this Sunday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1,000 free holiday meals kits given ahead of holiday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all smiles Wednesday at Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington – folks lining up for their chance to get a box filled with food for the upcoming holiday. The Good Shepherd Center and Innovative Financial Group handed out 1,000 free holiday meal boxes...
borderbelt.org
Need help this Thanksgiving? Here are some food resources in NC’s Border Belt
As Thanksgiving nears, some families in southeastern North Carolina need help putting a hearty meal on the table for Turkey Day. About 17% of residents in the Border Belt region lack consistent access to food, compared to 7% throughout the United States, according to County Health Rankings. Here, the Border...
cbs17
Cumberland County family looking for new home at holidays after falling victim to rental house scam; losing $12,000
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ariana Baxter and her family are scrambling for a place to live, right before the holidays. The Cumberland County woman is the latest victim of a rental house scam. “We were settled in here. We had a routine going. You know my children were comfortable...
bladenonline.com
87&Pine Concert Set to Raise Funds for East Bladen High School
The East Bladen High School Booster Club is hosting a concert fundraiser this Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. 87&Pine, a local country/rock band, will be the main feature of the Concert. Brent Underwood, the lead singer of the band, said, “We will be playing a...
Prayers answered: Raeford woman overjoyed to see revamped home six years after Hurricane Matthew
RAEFORD, N.C. — Six years ago, Hurricane Matthew significantly damaged Karen McLean's home in Raeford. FEMA said it wasn't safe to live in, but McLean had no place to go. Fast forward to an uplifting development on Friday that's been years in the making. McLean received the keys to her new home, thanks to a grant from ReBuild NC.
bladenonline.com
Waccamaw Siouan Heritage Celebration at Whiteville Science Museum Nov. 26
(WHITEVILLE, N.C.) — Come celebrate American Indian Heritage Month with the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville on Saturday, November 26, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Highlights of the day’s festivities include traditional dancing demonstrations and booths on indigenous knowledge, skills, and food. Learn about the cultural significance of Waccamaw Siouan singing, dancing, drumming and regalia. Plus, there will be hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, led by museum staff and the Waccamaw Siouan Stem Studio. Eat fry-bread and other foods of cultural significance, browse art vendors, and learn about the tribe’s rich history of quilting. This free in-person event will be held outdoors and includes something for all ages to enjoy. The event will happen rain or shine. Should inclement weather require it, the event will move indoors.
Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after ‘altercation’, district says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after an “altercation” Thursday, according to the district. “There was an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School today that resulted in a student needing medical attention,” Principal Pamela Lewis said in a statement. The district didn’t provide any additional details about […]
bladenonline.com
BCC Nursing Students Learn Empathy Through Community-Based Project
DUBLIN, NC – Students in the BCC nursing program, in collaboration with several community partners, spent the day participating in a community simulation project where they were faced with many of the same disparities members of our elderly population face when accessing health care, food, medication, and transportation. The project required the students to analyze Medicare benefits, and reflect on healthcare disparities and resources that are available within the community.
bladenonline.com
Sports Schedule For Nov. 18
East Columbus at East Bladen, 4:30/6/7:30 p.m. West Bladen at North Brunswick, ppd. until Dec. 21. SWAC state tournament, Fleming Park, Fuquay-Varina. 10U Boys: Bladen County vs. RMPR Hot Shots, 7:30 p.m. 14U Boys: Bladen County vs. Nash County, 7:45 p.m.
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
borderbelt.org
Push to elect Black candidates to Columbus County school boards was rejected by voters
When an all-white school board in North Carolina voted in June to reassign the district’s two Black principals to assistant principals, Timothy Lance pushed back. “We are here after 400 years of being mistreated,” Lance, who is Black, told the Columbus County Schools Board of Education at the time. “Enough is enough, and we’re not going to take it any longer.”
Supply chain issues with recalled car parts leave drivers without their cars for months
A Fayetteville woman waited months without her car, and she is not alone.
bladenonline.com
SWAC 14U Boys Soccer State Tournament: Bladen County 7, Nash County 0
FUQUAY-VARINA – Alejandro Lopez fired in a ‘Hat Trick’ of 3 goals Friday night to lead Bladen County to a 7-0 victory over Nash County in the State-Wide Activities Committee (SWAC) 14-and-Under Boys Soccer state tournament. Lopez opened the scoring with a goal off of an assist...
Comments / 0