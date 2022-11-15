(WHITEVILLE, N.C.) — Come celebrate American Indian Heritage Month with the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville on Saturday, November 26, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Highlights of the day’s festivities include traditional dancing demonstrations and booths on indigenous knowledge, skills, and food. Learn about the cultural significance of Waccamaw Siouan singing, dancing, drumming and regalia. Plus, there will be hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, led by museum staff and the Waccamaw Siouan Stem Studio. Eat fry-bread and other foods of cultural significance, browse art vendors, and learn about the tribe’s rich history of quilting. This free in-person event will be held outdoors and includes something for all ages to enjoy. The event will happen rain or shine. Should inclement weather require it, the event will move indoors.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO