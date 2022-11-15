ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Christmas Parade Registration Extended Until Tuesday, November 23

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is extending the deadline to register for the 2022 Christmas Parade until Tuesday, November 22 . The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present and Future”. Businesses, organizations and individuals have been challenged to create floats that interpret that theme for the Best of Float Contest.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Mistletoe Market in Columbus County

In just two weeks, the Whiteville Junior Woman’s Club will host a Mistletoe Market in Columbus County. At this event, there will be a multitude of things to take part in, like food trucks, remarkable vendors, Duplin Winery, and Christmas mini-photo sessions! There will even be a kids’ zone as well as free gift wrapping provided by the tremendous Whiteville Juniorettes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Scotland County Schools announces ornament winners

LAURINBURG—The Scotland County School District is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Christmas Tree Decoration Contest. This year our talented students created amazing ornaments that the district has two winners. From Scotland High School, senior Stacey Cardona, and from Laurel Hill Elementary School, fifth grader, Jayci Byrd are the winners of the ‘Tis The Season Christmas Tree Decoration contest. As the first-place winners, Stacey and Jayci will flip the switch on the community Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Church Streets for the “Christmas On Main” this Sunday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
1,000 free holiday meals kits given ahead of holiday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all smiles Wednesday at Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington – folks lining up for their chance to get a box filled with food for the upcoming holiday. The Good Shepherd Center and Innovative Financial Group handed out 1,000 free holiday meal boxes...
WILMINGTON, NC
87&Pine Concert Set to Raise Funds for East Bladen High School

The East Bladen High School Booster Club is hosting a concert fundraiser this Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. 87&Pine, a local country/rock band, will be the main feature of the Concert. Brent Underwood, the lead singer of the band, said, “We will be playing a...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Waccamaw Siouan Heritage Celebration at Whiteville Science Museum Nov. 26

(WHITEVILLE, N.C.) — Come celebrate American Indian Heritage Month with the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville on Saturday, November 26, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Highlights of the day’s festivities include traditional dancing demonstrations and booths on indigenous knowledge, skills, and food. Learn about the cultural significance of Waccamaw Siouan singing, dancing, drumming and regalia. Plus, there will be hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, led by museum staff and the Waccamaw Siouan Stem Studio. Eat fry-bread and other foods of cultural significance, browse art vendors, and learn about the tribe’s rich history of quilting. This free in-person event will be held outdoors and includes something for all ages to enjoy. The event will happen rain or shine. Should inclement weather require it, the event will move indoors.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after ‘altercation’, district says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after an “altercation” Thursday, according to the district. “There was an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School today that resulted in a student needing medical attention,” Principal Pamela Lewis said in a statement. The district didn’t provide any additional details about […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
BCC Nursing Students Learn Empathy Through Community-Based Project

DUBLIN, NC – Students in the BCC nursing program, in collaboration with several community partners, spent the day participating in a community simulation project where they were faced with many of the same disparities members of our elderly population face when accessing health care, food, medication, and transportation. The project required the students to analyze Medicare benefits, and reflect on healthcare disparities and resources that are available within the community.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Sports Schedule For Nov. 18

East Columbus at East Bladen, 4:30/6/7:30 p.m. West Bladen at North Brunswick, ppd. until Dec. 21. SWAC state tournament, Fleming Park, Fuquay-Varina. 10U Boys: Bladen County vs. RMPR Hot Shots, 7:30 p.m. 14U Boys: Bladen County vs. Nash County, 7:45 p.m.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Push to elect Black candidates to Columbus County school boards was rejected by voters

When an all-white school board in North Carolina voted in June to reassign the district’s two Black principals to assistant principals, Timothy Lance pushed back. “We are here after 400 years of being mistreated,” Lance, who is Black, told the Columbus County Schools Board of Education at the time. “Enough is enough, and we’re not going to take it any longer.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

