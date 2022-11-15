Two teenagers were killed after a late Wednesday night rollover crash sent their car flying into a pond off Sumter Boulevard in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department, units responded to a reported rollover crash in the pond at northbound Sumter Boulevard just north of Lorri Circle around 10:20 p.m. An off-duty NPPD officer heard the crash from his house and entered the water with the North Port Fire Department, but their efforts to free the entrapped occupants, a 17-year-old driver and their 16-year-old passenger, were unsuccessful.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO