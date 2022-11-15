Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man arrested for shooting at juveniles, using racial slurs during car chase
A 44-year-old Englewood man was arrested after deputies say he got into a vehicle chase with three juveniles, shot at them and called them racial slurs. Steven C. Whitney was transported to Charlotte County Jail and faces charges of DUI, driving while license suspended-second offense, fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, failure to register a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County pharmacist arrested, accused of stealing $94K in medication
A 31-year-old man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies after they say he stole from the pharmacy he worked at. The investigation revealed Kerolos Ibrahim, the pharmacy manager at Winn Dixie in Port Charlotte, was stealing medication, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say he was captured...
WINKNEWS.com
2 teenagers killed in North Port rollover crash into pond off Sumter Blvd
Two teenagers were killed after a late Wednesday night rollover crash sent their car flying into a pond off Sumter Boulevard in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department, units responded to a reported rollover crash in the pond at northbound Sumter Boulevard just north of Lorri Circle around 10:20 p.m. An off-duty NPPD officer heard the crash from his house and entered the water with the North Port Fire Department, but their efforts to free the entrapped occupants, a 17-year-old driver and their 16-year-old passenger, were unsuccessful.
Port Charlotte pharmacist steals more than $90k worth of medication
A pharmacist working in Port Charlotte was arrested after he confessed to stealing more than $90k worth of medication
Teen siblings remembered after deadly North Port car crash
Madi Marks and her sister Carly are mourning the loss of not just one of their best friends, but two.
Southwest Florida woman faces 12 felony charges after breaking into car
A Southwest Florida woman is facing 12 felony charges after breaking into a car and stealing credit cards.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man found guilty of threatening someone with BB gun
A Fort Myers man was found guilty Wednesday morning of threatening another man with a BB gun. Clifton Lemanz Seawright, 39, was found guilty of aggravated assault following a two-day trial in Fort Myers. According to state attorney documents, the crime happened on Jan. 13. The victim was dropping off his child at the home of the child’s mother. Seawright was in the driveway and confronted the victim, starting an argument.
2 teens dead after vehicle ‘vaults’ off bridge into North Port retention pond
Two people have died after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond in North Port Wednesday night, police said.
Golden Gate shooting 'not random,' say investigators
Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation is ongoing following Tuesday's shooting that left a man dead.
WINKNEWS.com
Details released on Golden Gate homicide
Two men with a gun were seen leaving a Golden Gate crime scene in a black Kia where one man was left dead following a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. According to an incident report, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls about a shooting at 16th Place SW at around 4 p.m.
Wilson Blvd closed in Collier County due to small brush fire
Collier County Sheriff's Office said lanes on Wilson Boulevard are closed due to a small brush fire in the area
WINKNEWS.com
Three arrested, accused of looting Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop in Bonita Springs
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people they say were looting a business damaged by the hurricane in Bonita Springs. The sheriff’s office says deputies, who were on anti-looting patrols, spotted a person inside Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop on Bonita Beach Road on Saturday. As deputies approached the building, they found two more people.
NBC 2
One dead, another injured in Palm Beach Boulevard shooting
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting on Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers police confirmed Tuesday. The homicide occurred at 3639 Palm Beach Boulevard after 2 a.m. Sunday. “I’m surprised that it happened right here, and it shouldn’t happen,” Frank Johnston...
WINKNEWS.com
Two women report incidents of indecent exposure just days apart in Cape Coral
Men expose themselves to women at two places just minutes away from each other in Cape Coral. One incident occurred at a Dollar General on Chiquita Boulevard. Another at the Dollar Tree just down the road. Women are disgusted to hear what happened, but right now, the police have no...
First Fort Myers Beach store reopens since Ian
"FMB strong. We’re here, we’re strong. We’re going to rebuild and we’re going to do it together," one Tunaskin customer said.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect sought after armed robbery outside Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven
Deputies are looking for a man suspected of robbing someone at gunpoint outside a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres early Wednesday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown man entered the victim’s vehicle outside the 7-Eleven at 55 Joel Blvd. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s cash, before taking the victim’s debit card and running away.
Reports of robbery lead to officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County
An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday morning after officials responded to reports of a robbery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Nov. 16
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested for firing gun during argument at Port Charlotte pier
A Sunday morning scuffle over fishing at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex pier led to the arrest of a 73-year-old man who deputies say fired his gun twice at another man. Kenneth Smith faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharging a firearm in public.
WINKNEWS.com
Man finds missing Father’s Day gift in debris on Fort Myers Beach
Never give up. That’s what one man said about dealing with the hurricane damage on Fort Myers Beach. During the storm, Matt Samko lost a pocket watch he got for his first Father’s Day, but he found it with some hard work and motivation. First, he rummaged through...
Comments / 3