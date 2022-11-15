ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Englewood man arrested for shooting at juveniles, using racial slurs during car chase

A 44-year-old Englewood man was arrested after deputies say he got into a vehicle chase with three juveniles, shot at them and called them racial slurs. Steven C. Whitney was transported to Charlotte County Jail and faces charges of DUI, driving while license suspended-second offense, fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, failure to register a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 teenagers killed in North Port rollover crash into pond off Sumter Blvd

Two teenagers were killed after a late Wednesday night rollover crash sent their car flying into a pond off Sumter Boulevard in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department, units responded to a reported rollover crash in the pond at northbound Sumter Boulevard just north of Lorri Circle around 10:20 p.m. An off-duty NPPD officer heard the crash from his house and entered the water with the North Port Fire Department, but their efforts to free the entrapped occupants, a 17-year-old driver and their 16-year-old passenger, were unsuccessful.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man found guilty of threatening someone with BB gun

A Fort Myers man was found guilty Wednesday morning of threatening another man with a BB gun. Clifton Lemanz Seawright, 39, was found guilty of aggravated assault following a two-day trial in Fort Myers. According to state attorney documents, the crime happened on Jan. 13. The victim was dropping off his child at the home of the child’s mother. Seawright was in the driveway and confronted the victim, starting an argument.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Details released on Golden Gate homicide

Two men with a gun were seen leaving a Golden Gate crime scene in a black Kia where one man was left dead following a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. According to an incident report, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls about a shooting at 16th Place SW at around 4 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Three arrested, accused of looting Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop in Bonita Springs

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people they say were looting a business damaged by the hurricane in Bonita Springs. The sheriff’s office says deputies, who were on anti-looting patrols, spotted a person inside Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop on Bonita Beach Road on Saturday. As deputies approached the building, they found two more people.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC 2

One dead, another injured in Palm Beach Boulevard shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting on Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers police confirmed Tuesday. The homicide occurred at 3639 Palm Beach Boulevard after 2 a.m. Sunday. “I’m surprised that it happened right here, and it shouldn’t happen,” Frank Johnston...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect sought after armed robbery outside Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven

Deputies are looking for a man suspected of robbing someone at gunpoint outside a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres early Wednesday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown man entered the victim’s vehicle outside the 7-Eleven at 55 Joel Blvd. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s cash, before taking the victim’s debit card and running away.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Nov. 16

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL

