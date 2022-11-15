Read full article on original website
Accused NJ armed robber arrested after day-long police standoff
A Monmouth County man has been charged with armed robbery and weapons offenses after a police stand-off that lasted more than 12 hours. Before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Neptune Township police responded to a pharmacy on the 1200 block of Corlies Avenue for a reported robbery. The store clerk said that...
450 Pounds Of Pot Seized; South Jersey Couple Sold Marijuana Illegally From Storefront: Police
A pair of South Jersey residents were charged with illegally selling marijuana from a storefront, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Evesham Township Police Department Investigative Bureau, with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, executed simultaneous search warrants at the 900 block of South Route 73 in Evesham and the 100 block of Cookstown New Egypt Road in Cookstown, police said.
Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’
A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
Fire Department Lieutenant From Deerpark Admits To Being Major Drug Trafficker
A former Hudson Valley fire lieutenant has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker. Orange County resident Paul Smith, age 52, of Deerpark, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years on Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. Smith, a...
N.J. man fatally shot by neighbor after feud over dog, cops say
Authorities charged a Gloucester County man with first-degree murder and weapons offenses after he allegedly shot another man to death following an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, of the Turnersville section of Washington Township, is accused of shooting Victor Marrero Jr., 39, in the...
Disassembled gun found in luggage, Indiana man arrested at Newark Airport
NEWARK — For the 12th time in 2022, a gun has been caught at a checkpoint of Newark Liberty International Airport. According to the Transportation Security Administration, a man from Indiana was arrested on Nov. 16 after attempting to get 15 bullets and a disassembled handgun through security at Terminal B.
Freehold man’s alleged speeding resulted in fatal motor vehicle crash in South River
SOUTH RIVER – An 18-year-old Freehold man was allegedly speeding as his vehicle entered the intersection of Darrow Street and Virginia Street without stopping at the stop sign, which resulted in the death of a 59-year-old South River woman in October, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Mark Tinitigan of the South River Police Department.
Man arrested in fatal shooting at NJ apartment complex
A man was arrested following a fatal shooting at a New Jersey apartment complex parking lot Wednesday morning, authorities said.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
thenjsentinel.com
MURDER – (Washington Twp/GloucesterCounty)
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Washington Township Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of the Birches Apartments, Fries Mill Road, Turnersville for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, Washington Township officers located 39-year-old Victor Marrero, Jr. in the parking lot, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect, Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, a resident of the apartment complex, was taken into custody nearby after a witness identified him as the shooter to police. Investigation disclosed that Marrero resided a short distance from the scene of the shooting, and that he and Lahneman were observed in a verbal/physical altercation prior to the shooting. On 11/17/22, an autopsy was conducted by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed the cause and manner of death to be gunshot and homicide. Through immediate follow-up investigation, detectives from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Washington Township Police Department promptly charged Lahneman with the following crimes: Murder Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose Unlawful Possession of a Weapon Lahneman was lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings. Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of their rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State Law.
Cops seize 450 pounds of pot that was to be illegally sold out of N.J. storefront
A man and a woman were arrested last week after police seized 450 pounds of unregulated marijuana from an Evesham storefront and the pair’s home in another Burlington County town, officials said. The arrests followed what an Evesham police spokesman described as a “months-long” investigation into the sale of...
Murphy backs NJ Black girl cops were called on for spraying lanternflies
Gov. Phil Murphy has offered his support to a 9-year-old girl whose neighbor called the police as she sprayed a sidewalk for spotted lanternflies after audio and video of the incident were released. The girl's mother, Monique Joseph, went before the Caldwell town council on Nov. 1 and described Gordon...
News 12
Police: 8-month-old left inside stolen car found unharmed in Orange
Police in Essex County are searching for the person who stole a car that had an 8-month-old baby inside. The incident happened on Monday afternoon outside of a preschool on Scotland Road in Orange. It’s one of the busiest streets in the city. Police found the Hyundai Elantra and...
wrnjradio.com
2 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin in Allamuchy Township has led to the arrest of two New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, New Jersey State Police Strategic...
Feds telling NJ to stop our sarcastic road signs is pure B.S. (Opinion)
God forbid New Jersey does something to more effectively get people to pay attention to safety messages on highways. We can’t have that, right?. At least the federal government can’t. Not long ago the New Jersey Department of Transportation got snarky with their hundreds of electronic highway signs...
N.J. man sentenced to 12 years for gun-trafficking scheme
A federal judge has sentenced a Gloucester County man to more than 12 years in prison for scheming with a woman he met online to illegally purchase guns in another state and resell them in New Jersey, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.
N.J. man charged for illegally killing 4 black bear cubs, DEP says
A 22-year-old man from Ringwood was charged Tuesday for illegally shooting and killing four black bear cubs, officials said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Ligus was issued summonses for the alleged killings which in total carry fines between $1,610 and $5,760, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
New law in New Jersey raises punishment for stealing packages
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – If you decide to be a grinch this holiday season, you could end up with an even bigger lump of coal in your stocking. “It’s not just happening here in New Jersey. It’s happening all across our country,” said Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-18th District). Whether you’ve been a victim or know someone that […]
Highlighting local NJ cops and recovery warriors — #BlueFriday
There is no doubt that the past two years have set us back as a society. Education, small business, and mental health have all suffered. Addiction is on the rise, evidenced by the high number of overdose deaths. In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died in overdose-related incidents. In New...
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
