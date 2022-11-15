ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Orange, NJ

Daily Voice

450 Pounds Of Pot Seized; South Jersey Couple Sold Marijuana Illegally From Storefront: Police

A pair of South Jersey residents were charged with illegally selling marijuana from a storefront, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Evesham Township Police Department Investigative Bureau, with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, executed simultaneous search warrants at the 900 block of South Route 73 in Evesham and the 100 block of Cookstown New Egypt Road in Cookstown, police said.
COOKSTOWN, NJ
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’

A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
East Brunswick Sentinel

Freehold man’s alleged speeding resulted in fatal motor vehicle crash in South River

SOUTH RIVER – An 18-year-old Freehold man was allegedly speeding as his vehicle entered the intersection of Darrow Street and Virginia Street without stopping at the stop sign, which resulted in the death of a 59-year-old South River woman in October, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Mark Tinitigan of the South River Police Department.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

MURDER – (Washington Twp/GloucesterCounty)

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Washington Township Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of the Birches Apartments, Fries Mill Road, Turnersville for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, Washington Township officers located 39-year-old Victor Marrero, Jr. in the parking lot, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect, Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, a resident of the apartment complex, was taken into custody nearby after a witness identified him as the shooter to police. Investigation disclosed that Marrero resided a short distance from the scene of the shooting, and that he and Lahneman were observed in a verbal/physical altercation prior to the shooting. On 11/17/22, an autopsy was conducted by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed the cause and manner of death to be gunshot and homicide. Through immediate follow-up investigation, detectives from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Washington Township Police Department promptly charged Lahneman with the following crimes: Murder Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose Unlawful Possession of a Weapon Lahneman was lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings. Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of their rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State Law.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County

ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin in Allamuchy Township has led to the arrest of two New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, New Jersey State Police Strategic...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged for illegally killing 4 black bear cubs, DEP says

A 22-year-old man from Ringwood was charged Tuesday for illegally shooting and killing four black bear cubs, officials said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Ligus was issued summonses for the alleged killings which in total carry fines between $1,610 and $5,760, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
RINGWOOD, NJ
PIX11

New law in New Jersey raises punishment for stealing packages

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – If you decide to be a grinch this holiday season, you could end up with an even bigger lump of coal in your stocking. “It’s not just happening here in New Jersey. It’s happening all across our country,” said Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-18th District). Whether you’ve been a victim or know someone that […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
