Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
9News
Whitney Traylor on Ticketmaster canceling public ticket sale for Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift fans are calling out Ticketmaster after an unfair ticket system. Now lawmakers are joining in on the conversation.
9News
Taylor Swift breaks Ticketmaster record with over 2 million tickets sold in one day
WASHINGTON — Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour caused more than a meltdown on Ticketmaster's website: It shattered the record for ticket sales for one artist in a day. Ticketmaster sold more than 2 million tickets on Tuesday during the Verified Fan pre-sale, an unprecedented demand that caused outrage...
Comments / 0