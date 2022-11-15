Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
Senate advances bipartisan same-sex marriage bill, kicking off lame-duck agenda
The Senate advanced a landmark bill to legalize same-sex marriage nationwide and codify some protections of the 2015 Supreme Court ruling.
Biden-district Republicans brush off impeachment talk
Republicans who defended or flipped seats in districts that President Biden won in 2020 have a message for their party leaders: focus on the economy, not impeachment. Why it matters: Some rank-and-file Republicans and leadership aides fear overly politicized investigations — including impeachment — may backfire on a party seeking to rebuild credibility among independents after an underwhelming performance in the midterms.
McConnell re-elected as Senate GOP leader
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will continue to lead the Senate GOP after gaining enough votes from his Republican colleagues to beat back a challenge by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the outgoing chair of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, made less than 24 hours ago, per McConnell's spokesperson.
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday to rival Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), a high-profile conservative firebrand and ally of former President Trump. Driving the news: AP has not called the race yet as of early Friday afternoon. But with 99% of votes counted, Boebert had 50.1% of the vote and Frisch had 49.9%.
Medical marijuana now partially legal in Kentucky
Story at a glance Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) issued an executive order on Tuesday allowing Kentuckians with certain illnesses to possess and use medical marijuana. The executive order lists 21 qualifying illnesses including Huntington’s, multiple sclerosis, cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder. The executive order is set to go into effect on Jan. 1.…
House Dems' calm before the storm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) private deliberations on whether to run for minority leader have — for now — frozen a potentially ugly fight that could pull back the curtain on the party's ideological and generational divides. Driving the news: Pelosi's longtime deputy, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), is...
Pence says voters are "looking for new leadership"
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview with AP Wednesday that voters are "looking for new leadership" after key Republican losses in the midterms. Driving the news: Pence and his family will consider over the holidays "what our role might be in the days ahead," he said in the interview, one day after former President Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign.
Why misinformation didn't wreck the midterms
Misinformation about voting and election denialism didn't swamp the midterms as many experts had feared — and many election deniers on the ballot, particularly for the crucial secretary-of-state roles, lost their races. How it works: Platforms, governments and the media took countermeasures that were at least partially effective, based...
Pelosi's encore
House Democrats want their longtime leader and the first female speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), to break history one more time — and stay intimately involved in House operations. Why it matters: Pelosi has a store of institutional knowledge on how to govern a sometimes unruly caucus. Democrats will...
POLITICO
Is it now or never for DACA?
With help from Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala, Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. Hey there! I’m Myah Ward, a White House reporter at POLITICO, subbing in for Brakkton today. Brace yourselves for the post-election, lame-duck session push, because Congress has a long to-do list. On there is something that has long been put on the back burner — immigration reform, particularly when it comes to the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has allowed hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children to receive work permits and deportation relief.
Biden admin asks SCOTUS to lift ruling blocking student loan relief plan
The Biden administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift the lower court ruling that blocked the student loan relief program. Why it matters: The move marks the latest attempt from the Biden administration to revive its student loan forgiveness plan following numerous legal challenges. Its pause on repayments is set to expire in December.
Scoop: State Democratic Party chair under fire for alleged threats
The chair of Washington's Democratic Party threatened to cut campaign aid to other Democrats if they supported — or even held a meeting with — this year's nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, two local Democratic officials told Axios. What’s happening: State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-Seattle) recently told...
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid for House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, on Friday formally announced his bid to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) as the House Democratic leader. The big picture: Jeffries, a Brooklyn native and former New York state legislator, would be the first Black leader of a...
The Jan. 6 committee has a clean-up crew
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, on Thursday said he has created a four-member subcommittee to handle "outstanding issues" as the panel looks to wrap up its work before the end of the year. Why it matters: The full select committee is focused on...
Walker and Warnock fight waning voter interest in Georgia's Senate runoff
No other state knows how to do a runoff like Georgia lately, but this year's overtime contest between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker is confounding many political operatives. Driving the news: With Senate control no longer at stake, a shortened, four-week timeframe without a voter registration window,...
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins
Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
Watch: A conversation on post-midterm health care policy
On December 7, join Axios in Washington, D.C. at 8:00am ET for an event looking at the top priorities, issues and challenges shaping the post-midterm health care policy landscape for the U.S., featuring Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and more. Register.
Pence "closing the door" on testifying before Jan. 6 committee
Former Vice President Mike Pence said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that he's "closing the door" on testifying before the Jan. 6 committee. Driving the news: "Congress has no right to my testimony," he said in a preview for an interview airing Sunday. "I believe it would establish terrible precedent...
After tough election, Ohio Democrats chart course for 2024
Rep. Tim Ryan saw only one pathway to beating J.D. Vance and overcoming Republicans' advantage in the U.S. Senate race. Seeking to attract centrist and right-leaning voters, Ryan dissed fellow Democrats, aligned with former President Trump's policies and finished the campaign trail at a shooting range.The result: Ryan did narrow the gap from Trump's eight-point win in 2020 — by little more than a single percentage point.The Ohio Democratic Party faces a grim reality following its latest electoral drubbing.Why it matters: A state once famous as a purple bellwether is now firmly red and has been all but abandoned by...
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0