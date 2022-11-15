Read full article on original website
Man who blamed Trump for Jan. 6 riots sentenced to prison
An Ohio man who said President Trump gave "presidential orders" to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to three years in prison, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Why it matters: Dustin Byron Thompson, who was convicted in April, was among the first Capitol riot defendants...
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud
Elizabeth Holmes on Friday was sentenced by a California judge to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her failed blood-testing company, Theranos. Why it matters: This is the end of a years-long saga that saw the celebrated startup founder become a cautionary tale of Silicon Valley's "fake it 'til you make it" culture.
Tennessee's harsh juvenile sentences ruled unconstitutional
The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state's harsh sentences for juveniles convicted of murder violate the U.S. Constitution. In a 21-page ruling, the high court outlined a process through which juvenile offenders can be considered for earlier release. Why it matters: The landmark ruling has implications for more...
100 female skydivers will attempt world record jump in Arizona
Starting Sunday, 100 female skydivers will attempt to break a world record by jumping in tandem over the Arizona desert.State of play: Professional skydivers Sara Curtis and Amy Chmelecki, who both live in Eloy, a small town outside of Tucson, have been organizing world record jumps for a decade. But this is their most ambitious attempt. Curtis recently did stunt work for Marvel's "Black Widow" and Chmelecki is the sole woman on Red Bull's air team.Why it matters: The women initially planned to do this jump in 2020 to recognize the 100-year anniversary of women winning the right to vote,...
Minnesota nurses threaten another strike
Thousands of Twin Cities nurses are moving toward a second strike amid an ongoing contract dispute with hospitals. Driving the news: The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that members will hold a strike authorization vote on Nov. 30. Flashback: Roughly 15,000 nurses walked off the job for a three-day strike...
Judge allows Saturday voting in Georgia's Senate runoff
A Georgia judge ruled Friday that early voting can take place on a Saturday in the state's Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker. Driving the news: Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. found that Georgia's election code "does not specifically prohibit counties from conducting advanced...
After tough election, Ohio Democrats chart course for 2024
Rep. Tim Ryan saw only one pathway to beating J.D. Vance and overcoming Republicans' advantage in the U.S. Senate race. Seeking to attract centrist and right-leaning voters, Ryan dissed fellow Democrats, aligned with former President Trump's policies and finished the campaign trail at a shooting range.The result: Ryan did narrow the gap from Trump's eight-point win in 2020 — by little more than a single percentage point.The Ohio Democratic Party faces a grim reality following its latest electoral drubbing.Why it matters: A state once famous as a purple bellwether is now firmly red and has been all but abandoned by...
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday to rival Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), a high-profile conservative firebrand and ally of former President Trump. Driving the news: AP has not called the race yet as of early Friday afternoon. But with 99% of votes counted, Boebert had 50.1% of the vote and Frisch had 49.9%.
Colorado's Jared Polis talks about running for president
The "Jared Polis for President" train is gaining steam after Colorado's Democratic governor cruised to re-election by 19 points and carried his party to major victories down the ballot. What's happening: The push is again coming from unusual circles. Reason magazine touted Polis' libertarian leanings when explaining his win. Conservative...
Scoop: Republican Governors Association names Iowa's Kim Reynolds new chair
The Republican Governors Association has elected Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve as chair and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to serve as vice chair for the 2023 cycle, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Reynolds and Lee, who both cruised to re-election in last week's midterms, will assume control of...
The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law
Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins
Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
UDOT is looking into widening I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington
The Utah Department of Transportation is conducting an analysis into improving the nearly 17-mile stretch of I-15 from 400 South in Salt Lake City to the US-89 interchange in Farmington by potentially adding more lanes in each direction.It's an effort to address Utah's booming population growth and to improve the corridor's aging infrastructure.The state's population is expected to double by 2060, according to projections from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.Details: UDOT outlined potential traffic solutions in its ongoing I-15 environmental impact statement that would widen the freeway by 226 to 286 feet to improve the flow of cars and...
Scoop: State Democratic Party chair under fire for alleged threats
The chair of Washington's Democratic Party threatened to cut campaign aid to other Democrats if they supported — or even held a meeting with — this year's nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, two local Democratic officials told Axios. What’s happening: State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-Seattle) recently told...
Youngkin enlists conservative think tanks to rewrite history curriculums
Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration is pushing to rewrite Virginia's K-12 history curriculum with help from conservative think tanks.What's happening: So far, it isn't going especially well.The Department of Education's first draft has already prompted at least two rounds of corrections and one apology in the week since it was released.The latest: The Virginia Board of Education declined to advance the proposal following more than eight hours of discussion and debate during its monthly meeting Thursday.Even Younkin's five appointees, who control a majority on the board, sounded uncertain about the proposal.Why it matters: The new standards will dictate how students at...
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge, Ga. died Wednesday. He was 68. Driving the news: Two weeks after the sudden announcement he would not seek another term as leader of the lower chamber, Ralston’s office announced he passed away "following an extended illness" surrounded by his wife, children and family.
Illinois company makes finals of Prince William's climate contest
Prince William of Wales launched the Earthshot Prize Awards last year, an international contest to fund the world's most promising projects in five categories: "protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world, and fix our climate." Driving the news: Skokie-based LanzaTech was recently named...
Skiing and snow sports drive Colorado's outdoor economy
Colorado outdoor recreation generated $11.6 billion in economic activity in 2021 with the snow sports industry leading the nation, a new federal report shows. State of play: Outdoor recreation activities accounted for 2.7% of the state's total gross domestic product and created more than 125,000 jobs, or 4% of the state's total, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Half the value added is from supporting industries, such as travel and tourism.
Cade Cunningham caught in crypto collapse
The astonishing collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is casting new light on an endorsement deal Pistons star Cade Cunningham signed last year, Crain's reports.What happened: Cunningham received bitcoin as part of a deal with the crypto exchange BlockFi, which is tied to FTX and "preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing."Many other star athletes and celebrities also promoted crypto.Flashback: "For me, it's not just about setting up myself for financial success long-term but also to educate future generations on financial wellness," Cunningham said in a news release announcing the endorsement.Between the lines: Cunningham's bitcoin bonus was "insignificant" and separate from the overall cash payment he received from BlockFi, a source familiar with the deal told Crain's.The bottom line: As always, beware of taking financial advice from celebrities.
Detroit artist's "The Eye of Horus" exhibition debuts at Cranbrook
Detroit-based Bakpak Durden, an artist whose work can be seen on murals across the city, debuted their first solo museum exhibition. Driving the news: "The Eye of Horus" runs now through March 19 at Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills. It features painting and sculpture work and is the first exhibition of a new emerging Detroit artist series called "Fresh Paint." Local artists Scott Hocking and James Benjamin Franklin also have exhibitions on display there this fall and winter. Details: Durden's show is titled after an ancient Egyptian symbol of protection and explores "the physiological and psychological functions relating...
