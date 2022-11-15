Video shows Orlando worker making Amazon delivery during Hurricane Nicole
A viral video shows an Orlando gig worker making an Amazon delivery in the middle of Hurricane Nicole.
The clip from a doorbell camera, posted to Reddit, shows a delivery driver drop an Amazon package in the midst of the Category 1 hurricane.
The package was being delivered to David Satterfield, the owner of Deadwords Brewing Company. He noted that he did not expect the package, which was a part of a promotion he was running that week at the brewery.
"I ordered them Wednesday “overnight between 5-7 am” thinking the “overnight” part would mean Friday due to the hurricane (which was nearly making landfall when I placed the order, so I had ZERO expectation items would actually pack and ship that night)," he shared on Reddit. "I had been on the porch checking out the storm... I waved for her to stay put that I would come to her, but she walked up to the porch while I was getting a rain jacket."
Amazon has frequently come under fire for its worker conditions in both their warehouses and delivery trucks . This particular delivery appears to be done through a third-party. Even if that's the case, the gig was still offered by Amazon during the storm.
Several Amazon workers died in a warehouse in Illinois after it collapsed during a tornado. Friends and family of the several of the deceased said that their loved ones asked to leave before the disaster and were made to continue working.
It's not the first time that workers have been put in bad situations during hurricanes. A Clearwater marketing company asked its workers to come into the office during the much-more-devastating Hurricane Ian.
