Kerry self-isolating with COVID as fragile COP27 climate talks enter overtime
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, his spokesperson said Friday, as the UN climate talks entered overtime at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The big picture: Major issues remain in the negotiations, which were supposed to wrap up Friday. Kerry's positive...
North Korea fires ballistic missile after warning to U.S.
North Korea's military fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea on Thursday and warned of a "fiercer" response to U.S. efforts to bolster defense ties with South Korea and Japan. Driving the news: The warning was in response to President Biden's trilateral meeting last week in Cambodia with leaders...
US determines Saudi Crown Prince is immune in case brought by Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince's direction.
IAEA board orders Iran to cooperate with probe into 3 undeclared sites
The International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution censuring Iran for not with cooperating with the agency's investigation into traces of uranium found at three sites not declared by the Iranian government. Why it matters: It's not the first resolution passed by the board against...
First look: Biden trolls Trump ahead of announcement
The White House is choosing the same night as former President Trump's expected announcement to launch a new webpage highlighting manufacturing among President Biden's big legislative wins. Why it matters: The timing and topics are no coincidence but rather a preview of Biden's affirmative case for his own second term...
Ukraine grain deal extended as Russia unleashes more strikes
A crucial grain deal allowing shipments of Ukrainian grain to leave the country's ports was extended on Thursday for another 120 days. Why it matters: The deal — which was set to expire on Saturday — has been key to helping alleviate the deepening food crisis around the world that was further aggravated by Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports in the first few months of the war.
Russia says it expects "positive result" in Griner prisoner swap talks
The Kremlin aims to secure the release of convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in any prisoner swap with the U.S., a senior Russian official told the news agency Interfax on Friday. Why it matters: The Biden administration has said the two countries have been in talks about a potential...
Biden administration says MBS has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit
The Biden administration said Thursday Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity in a lawsuit filed against him due to his high office over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Driving the news: The declaration was made in a court filing in the suit filed...
The World Cup could become a hot bed for espionage
This year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar is gearing up to be a hot spot for governments spying on their adversaries, researchers and officials cautioned this week. Driving the news: Cybersecurity firm Recorded Future released a report Thursday warning that state-sponsored hacking groups are likely to see the World Cup as "target-rich environment" for spying on foreign dignitaries and businesspeople.
Turkey shortage before the largest big-bird day
The U.S. government is warning of a big shortage of big birds this Thanksgiving, and local farms near Houston have already sold out of their limited pasture-raised turkeys. Why it matters: Because of this year's avian flu outbreaks, finding 20-pound turkeys in some regions of the country could be challenging, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in a call with reporters earlier this month, Axios' Kelly Tyko and Emily Peck write.
Decoding the government's dire ransomware warnings
Despite the government's best efforts, squashing ransomware still remains one of U.S. cyber officials' toughest tasks. Driving the news: During public appearances at the Aspen Cyber Summit earlier this week, government officials gave a rare glimpse into just how difficult ransomware is to fight. What they're saying: "We’ve only seen...
CDC: Home births surged during pandemic
The pandemic caused a 30-year high in U.S. births at home in 2021 as people avoided hospitals that were being swamped with COVID-19 cases, the Centers for Disease Control reported on Thursday. Why it matters: The findings offered another view of the pandemic’s effects on maternal health and how, of...
Hospitals pushed to the breaking point
Hospitals are keeping patients longer than they need to, as healthcare worker shortages are making it hard to get some patients into long-term care facilities. Now, hospitals are looking to Congress for help paying for patients they can’t discharge. Meanwhile — emergency rooms have been overflowing in some parts of the country, and a lack of beds has left some to die in ER waiting rooms.
