Inside Twitter as 'mass exodus' of staffers throws platform's future into uncertainty
CNN — Death is in the air on Twitter. On the platform Thursday evening, where #RIPTwitter was the top trend worldwide, users wrote what they feared might be their last posts, offering apprehensive goodbyes and listing the other (more stable) social media platforms where they can still be found.
Another wave of Twitter employees resigns
Another day and more drama with Twitter under the Elon Musk era. The social media giant is getting smaller, as another wave of employees resigned Thursday.
FTX fires three of its top executives - WSJ
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has fired three of its top executives, including co-founder Gary Wang, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an FTX spokeswoman.
House panel wants internal documents from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX
CNN — A powerful subcommittee in the House of Representatives is seeking internal documents and communications from Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX to understand how the crypto exchange collapsed so suddenly and what is being done to recover customer funds. FTX, formerly one of the most trusted brands in crypto,...
Former detainees in liberated Kherson allege Russian brutality, torture under occupation
CNN — Oleksander's restless pale blue eyes speak as loudly as his words. He is on edge, and with good reason, as he returns to the jail in the newly liberated city of Kherson where he says Russian guards beat him daily. We pass cell blocks and rusting outdoor...
Russia says it hopes for "positive outcome" on Viktor Bout prisoner exchange talks
CNN — Russia said it hopes for a "positive outcome" on the issue of exchanging Russian national Viktor Bout, a convicted arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence in the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, according to state media TASS. In July,...
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
CNN — With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is "experiencing...
The crypto meltdown, explained
CNN — November 2022 is a month that investors, particularly in cryptocurrencies, will never forget. And the worst may be yet to come. Over the past two weeks, the digital asset industry has watched in horror as FTX, the multi-billion-dollar crypto exchange created by one of its biggest and brightest stars, Sam Bankman-Fried, imploded.
Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to 'shut me up'
CNN — Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, in what he described as a move designed to "shut me up." Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter thread: "Congratulations, I've moved up one more level in the hierarchy of prison offenders," Navalny wrote with irony, adding that prison officials moved him to a cramped "cell-type room."
