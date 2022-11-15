ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Another wave of Twitter employees resigns

Another day and more drama with Twitter under the Elon Musk era. The social media giant is getting smaller, as another wave of employees resigned Thursday. Another day and more drama with Twitter under the Elon Musk era. The social media giant is getting smaller, as another wave of employees resigned Thursday.
Reuters

FTX fires three of its top executives - WSJ

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has fired three of its top executives, including co-founder Gary Wang, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an FTX spokeswoman.
WRAL

House panel wants internal documents from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX

CNN — A powerful subcommittee in the House of Representatives is seeking internal documents and communications from Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX to understand how the crypto exchange collapsed so suddenly and what is being done to recover customer funds. FTX, formerly one of the most trusted brands in crypto,...
WRAL

Russia says it hopes for "positive outcome" on Viktor Bout prisoner exchange talks

CNN — Russia said it hopes for a "positive outcome" on the issue of exchanging Russian national Viktor Bout, a convicted arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence in the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, according to state media TASS. In July,...
WRAL

The crypto meltdown, explained

CNN — November 2022 is a month that investors, particularly in cryptocurrencies, will never forget. And the worst may be yet to come. Over the past two weeks, the digital asset industry has watched in horror as FTX, the multi-billion-dollar crypto exchange created by one of its biggest and brightest stars, Sam Bankman-Fried, imploded.
WRAL

Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to 'shut me up'

CNN — Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, in what he described as a move designed to "shut me up." Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter thread: "Congratulations, I've moved up one more level in the hierarchy of prison offenders," Navalny wrote with irony, adding that prison officials moved him to a cramped "cell-type room."

Comments / 0

Community Policy