Kate Hudson Sparkles in Sheer Backless Dress on 'Knives Out' Red Carpet

By Yasmine Coleman
Parade
 3 days ago
Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kate Hudson glimmered in gold at a recent red carpet appearance.

The Almost Famous actress appeared at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere event in Los Angeles on Nov. 14 donning a beautifully-crafted embellished dress. The backless evening gown featured a sheer bodice, high neck, dramatic floor-length draping long-sleeves, and multicolored champagne, bronze, and gold sequins. Allowing the dress to truly have its moment, she chose a neatly pulled-back hairstyle.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Kate Hudson attends the Premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hudson happily made her way down the red carpet, posing for several photos alongside actress/producer mom, Goldie Hawn, as well as fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Hawn brought subtle sparkle in her own way, opting for an embroidered blazer over a black satin ensemble, finished off with shiny metallic silver booties.

In the Knives Out murder mystery sequel, Hudson portrays the character of sleuth-y fashionista Birdie Jay, a role that she was able to pull off so well as a result of growing up with famous parents.

At the event, the 43-year-old star credited her mom, along with actor dad, Kurt Russell, for her ability to spot nonsense from a mile away. "That's what happens when you grow up with two movie stars as parents," she told PEOPLE at the Academy Museum. "Your bulls**t detector is up here, you see it all. When you're little, you're like, 'That person's full of s**t, that person's full of s**t,' and I think it works really well when you're doing a murder mystery."

The highly-anticipated film stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, and Kathryn Hahn, along with Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit Netflix on Dec. 23 following a limited theatrical run kicking off on Nov. 23. You can grab tickets here.

Parade

