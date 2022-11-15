Top dog names in the country revealed
Coming up with a name for our dogs is no easy task. Of course, they'll gain dozens of nicknames over their lifetime. But their given name is more than just what you call them -- it usually has significant meaning and can often reflect the things that matter most to us.
Some dog names are definitely more popular than others, according to a recent report by Rover. The pet care website analyzed a database of over a million pet parents to discover the top dog names of 2022.
From adventurous food preferences and pastimes, to favorite TV shows and pop culture icons, pet names are a reflection of the passions and preoccupations that defined the year. This year's report not only ranks the most common names, but also breaks down the most influential trends that inspired names.
Top 10 Dog Names In The U.S.
1. Luna
2. Bella
3. Charlie
4. Max
5. Daisy
6. Lucy
7. Cooper
8. Bailey
9. Milo
10. Coco
Top Boy Dog Names
1. Max
2. Charlie
3. Cooper
4. Milo
5. Buddy
6. Rocky
7. Bear
8. Teddy
9. Duke
10. Leo
Top Girl Dog Names
1. Luna
2. Bella
3. Daisy
4. Lucy
5. Lily
6. Zoe
7. Lola
8. Sadie
9. Bailey
10. Stella
Top Trending Dog Names In 2022
1. Fezco
2. Cassini
3. Mossberg
4. Mirabel
5. Kyna
6. Mommy
7. Monka
8. Tohru
9. Frederico
10. Beige
Top Trending Food-Inspired Names
1. Hotpot
2. Sashimi
3. Pastrami
4. Yerba
5. Calzone
6. Bologna
7. Feta
8. Oat
9. Tea
10. Morel
Top Trending Musician-Themed Names
1. Bieber
2. Spears
3. Psy
4. Jlo
5. Doja Cat
6. Stallion
7. Jimin
8. Meghan
9. Styles
10. Taylor Swift
Top Trending Celebrity-Inspired Names
1. Julia Roberts
2. Robin Williams
3. Samuel L. Greyhound
4. Brad Pitt
5. Florence
Top Trending Politics-Influenced Names
1. Warren
2. Donald
3. Mitch
4. Alexandria
5. Nancy
6. Bernie
Top Trending Television-Inspired Names
1. Fezco (Euphoria)
2. Milady (Outlander)
3. Carolyn (Killing Eve)
4. Dutton (Yellowstone)
5. Targaryen (House of the Dragon)
6. Theresa (Real Housewives of New Jersey)
7. Erica (Stranger Things)
8. Jen (Real Housewives of New Jersey)
9. Alyssa (RuPaul's Drag Race)
10. Teeter (Yellowstone)
Top Trending Movie-Inspired Names
1. Mirabel (Encanto)
2. Peter Parker (Spiderman)
3. Satsuki (My Neighbor Totoro)
4. Asgard (Thor)
5. Vision (Avengers)
6. Spidey (Spiderman)
7. Isabela (Encanto)
8. Ultra (Marvel)
9. Boh (Spirited Away)
10. Colter (Marvel)
Top Trending Sports-Themed Names
1. Shohei
2. Stamkos
3. Monarch
4. Chen
5. Twinky
6. Lamb
7. Bux
8. Buxton
9. Jaylen
10. Candace
Top-Trending Tech-Inspired Names
1. Dell
2. Meta
3. Sony
4. Bitcoin
5. Elizabeth
6. Alexa
7. Zoom
Top Trending Dog Names By State
Alabama -- Rip
Alaska -- Tater Tot
Arizona -- Mikka
Arkansas -- Mollie
California -- Kiana
Colorado -- Nixon
Connecticut -- Howie
Delaware -- Dobby
Florida -- Mia
Georgia -- Bella Rose
Hawaii -- Luca
Idaho -- Peach
Illinois -- Matcha
Indiana -- Iggy
Iowa -- Dodger
Kansas -- Cheyenne
Kentucky -- Lana
Louisiana -- Bennie
Maine -- Penelope
Maryland -- Gambit
Massachusetts -- Beckett
Michigan -- Rooney
Minnesota -- Buxton
Mississippi -- Finley
Missouri -- Franky
Montana -- Cocoa
Nebraska -- Levi
Nevada -- Gwen
New Hampshire -- Rio
New Jersey -- Shay
New Mexico -- Petey
New York -- Raleigh
North Carolina -- Nancy
North Dakota -- Kai
Ohio -- Tater Tot
Oklahoma -- Hendrix
Oregon -- Margot
Pennsylvania -- Lili
Rhode Island -- Einstein
South Carolina -- Cedar
South Dakota -- Arlo
Tennessee -- Kora
Texas -- Teddybear
Utah -- Faith
Vermont -- Ella
Virginia -- Rajah
Washington -- Ein
West Virginia -- Benji
Wisconsin -- Murray
Wyoming -- Captain
