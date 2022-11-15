Top dog names in the country revealed

Photo credit Getty Images

Coming up with a name for our dogs is no easy task. Of course, they'll gain dozens of nicknames over their lifetime. But their given name is more than just what you call them -- it usually has significant meaning and can often reflect the things that matter most to us.

Some dog names are definitely more popular than others, according to a recent report by Rover. The pet care website analyzed a database of over a million pet parents to discover the top dog names of 2022.

From adventurous food preferences and pastimes, to favorite TV shows and pop culture icons, pet names are a reflection of the passions and preoccupations that defined the year. This year's report not only ranks the most common names, but also breaks down the most influential trends that inspired names.

Top 10 Dog Names In The U.S.

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Charlie

4. Max

5. Daisy

6. Lucy

7. Cooper

8. Bailey

9. Milo

10. Coco

Top Boy Dog Names

1. Max

2. Charlie

3. Cooper

4. Milo

5. Buddy

6. Rocky

7. Bear

8. Teddy

9. Duke

10. Leo

Top Girl Dog Names

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Daisy

4. Lucy

5. Lily

6. Zoe

7. Lola

8. Sadie

9. Bailey

10. Stella

Top Trending Dog Names In 2022

1. Fezco

2. Cassini

3. Mossberg

4. Mirabel

5. Kyna

6. Mommy

7. Monka

8. Tohru

9. Frederico

10. Beige

Top Trending Food-Inspired Names

1. Hotpot

2. Sashimi

3. Pastrami

4. Yerba

5. Calzone

6. Bologna

7. Feta

8. Oat

9. Tea

10. Morel

Top Trending Musician-Themed Names

1. Bieber

2. Spears

3. Psy

4. Jlo

5. Doja Cat

6. Stallion

7. Jimin

8. Meghan

9. Styles

10. Taylor Swift

Top Trending Celebrity-Inspired Names

1. Julia Roberts

2. Robin Williams

3. Samuel L. Greyhound

4. Brad Pitt

5. Florence

Top Trending Politics-Influenced Names

1. Warren

2. Donald

3. Mitch

4. Alexandria

5. Nancy

6. Bernie

Top Trending Television-Inspired Names

1. Fezco (Euphoria)

2. Milady (Outlander)

3. Carolyn (Killing Eve)

4. Dutton (Yellowstone)

5. Targaryen (House of the Dragon)

6. Theresa (Real Housewives of New Jersey)

7. Erica (Stranger Things)

8. Jen (Real Housewives of New Jersey)

9. Alyssa (RuPaul's Drag Race)

10. Teeter (Yellowstone)

Top Trending Movie-Inspired Names

1. Mirabel (Encanto)

2. Peter Parker (Spiderman)

3. Satsuki (My Neighbor Totoro)

4. Asgard (Thor)

5. Vision (Avengers)

6. Spidey (Spiderman)

7. Isabela (Encanto)

8. Ultra (Marvel)

9. Boh (Spirited Away)

10. Colter (Marvel)

Top Trending Sports-Themed Names

1. Shohei

2. Stamkos

3. Monarch

4. Chen

5. Twinky

6. Lamb

7. Bux

8. Buxton

9. Jaylen

10. Candace

Top-Trending Tech-Inspired Names

1. Dell

2. Meta

3. Sony

4. Bitcoin

5. Elizabeth

6. Alexa

7. Zoom

Top Trending Dog Names By State

Alabama -- Rip

Alaska -- Tater Tot

Arizona -- Mikka

Arkansas -- Mollie

California -- Kiana

Colorado -- Nixon

Connecticut -- Howie

Delaware -- Dobby

Florida -- Mia

Georgia -- Bella Rose

Hawaii -- Luca

Idaho -- Peach

Illinois -- Matcha

Indiana -- Iggy

Iowa -- Dodger

Kansas -- Cheyenne

Kentucky -- Lana

Louisiana -- Bennie

Maine -- Penelope

Maryland -- Gambit

Massachusetts -- Beckett

Michigan -- Rooney

Minnesota -- Buxton

Mississippi -- Finley

Missouri -- Franky

Montana -- Cocoa

Nebraska -- Levi

Nevada -- Gwen

New Hampshire -- Rio

New Jersey -- Shay

New Mexico -- Petey

New York -- Raleigh

North Carolina -- Nancy

North Dakota -- Kai

Ohio -- Tater Tot

Oklahoma -- Hendrix

Oregon -- Margot

Pennsylvania -- Lili

Rhode Island -- Einstein

South Carolina -- Cedar

South Dakota -- Arlo

Tennessee -- Kora

Texas -- Teddybear

Utah -- Faith

Vermont -- Ella

Virginia -- Rajah

Washington -- Ein

West Virginia -- Benji

Wisconsin -- Murray

Wyoming -- Captain