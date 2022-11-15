ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Schefter Shares Update on Leonard Fournette’s Hip Injury

Leonard Fournette left the game in Germany against the Seahawks due to injury.

During Sunday morning's matchup in Munich, Germany vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Buccaneers' running back, Leonard Fournette, went down with an injury that kept him for the remainder of the game.

According to reports, Fournette suffered a hip pointer but is expected to be fully healthy once the team returns from their bye week and travels to Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns.

Before leaving the game due to his injury, Fournette was on pace to have one of his better outings of the season. He was able to put up 57 yards on 14 rushes and a touchdown. Fournette is usually utilized more in the passing game than he was on Sunday as he only was able to pull in one reception for one yard before exiting the contest.

Even with Fournette leaving the game, the Buccaneers were finally able to piece together a solid rushing game; one they hadn't seen since week 1 of the season against the Dallas Cowboys. Along with what Fournette was able to do, it was the rookie Rachaad White that had his coming out party.

White, the Bucs' rookie running back out Arizona State, did not see the endzone in the matchup, but he was able to become the first Bucs' running back to eclipse the 100-yard mark since Leonard Fournette did it opening weekend against the Cowboys. White was able to amass 105 yards on 22 carries for an average of 4.8 yards per attempt. He was not effective in the passing game as he had 0 catches on the day, however, with his strong performance on Sunday, White should start to see more opportunities in the Buccaneers' offense.

