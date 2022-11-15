Greenacres Elementary closed due to armed man barricaded inside a home

SPOKANE, Wash – Greenacres Elementary is now closed due to an armed man being barricaded inside a home on E. Lindsay Lane. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the man appears to be suffering from a mental crisis.

Just after 11:00 p.m. on Monday night, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a neighbor called 9-1-1 saying they heard gunshots and noticed two bullet holes in the side of their home.

The SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiators, Mental Health Co-Responder Units, Spokane Regional Air Support Unit members, Spokane Valley Fire Department, and AMR were called to the scene. Since that point, officers are in the process of negotiation, and trying to get the man to surrender peacefully. Police say the man has fired rounds from the home since they’ve been there.

People living in the area are currently sheltering in place, and E. 11th Ave. between South Greenacres Road and South Barker is closed. The Central Valley School District says the situation could change depending on how the incident unfolds.

There is currently a heavy amount of smoke near the home. The Spokane Valley Fire Department is on the scene working to put out the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

