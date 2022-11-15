Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
BET
Lebron James’ SpringHill Company To Produce Nipsey Hussle Docuseries
Nipsey Hussle is getting the docuseries treatment as the late rapper’s production company Marathon Films, will be partnering with Lebron James’ multi-hyphenate media studio, The SpringHill Company, to tell the life story of the Los Angeles native. Currently untitled, the docuseries will detail “the comprehensive story of Nipsey,...
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
TMZ.com
GloRilla Shocked About Nas Shout-Out for 'Little Ol' Me,' Talks 'Nut Quick'
GloRilla just might be hip hop's 2022 rookie of the year -- in fact, she's achieved so much success, she's already on the radar of a legend like Nas!. We caught Glo out in NYC on the heels of her aptly titled debut EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." which she released in conjunction with her feisty new single, the early-ejaculation anthem, "Nut Quick."
Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger
There's plenty of love between these two former Pittsburgh Steelers in some old messages.
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect
Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
HipHopDX.com
The Game Defends Nicki Minaj After 'No Grammy For Granny' Jokes Fly On Twitter
The Game has come to Nicki Minaj‘s defense after #NoGrammyForGranny trended on Twitter this week following the Grammy nominations being announced. Nicki didn’t receive a single nomination at the 2023 Grammy Awards, despite breaking numerous records and topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Super Freaky Girl,” in addition to dropping other hits like “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.”
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Admits He Has 'Ran Out Of Rhymes'
NBA YoungBoy has run out of things to rap about, at least according to the Baton Rouge rhymer himself. YoungBoy has given his fans plenty of new music since beating a federal gun case in Los Angeles earlier this year. He dropped off Colors in January, Better than You with DaBaby in March, The Last Slimeto in August, Realer 2 in September, 3800 Degrees at the beginning of October, and most recently Ma’ I Got a Family, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 37,000 album-equivalent units. However, the Top rapper has said he’s officially burnt out.
Hot Package: Keke Palmer And ‘Hawkeye’ Director Bert Team On Action Comedy ‘Moxie’
EXCLUSIVE: The packages keep coming in before the Thanksgiving holiday as Deadline is hearing Keke Palmer is attached to the action comedy Moxie with Bert on board to direct. Heather Quinn penned the script with Palmer, Peter Lawson and Kate Churchill producing. The package hit the marketplace this week and already has interest from several studios and streamers. The film is about a foul-mouthed stripper who pisses off the FBI in a big way when she somehow becomes the best candidate for their fancy new agent program. Palmer is coming off her scene-stealing role in the hit Jordan Peele pic Nope, which bowed earlier this year and has grossed $171 million at the box-office. She also voiced Izzy Hawthorne in Pixar’s Lightyear. Bert recently directed a handful of episodes for the hit Marvel series Hawkeye. Prior to that she also directed the Viola Davis pic Troop Zero. Quinn also worked on Hawkeye and also wrote the Marvel halloween special Werewolf By Night. We’ll update as more details emerge. More from DeadlineKeke Palmer To Host 'SNL' In DecemberKeke Palmer Hypes Up Issa Rae's 'Sweet Life' Ahead Of Season 2 Finale On HBO MaxKeke Palmer Talks 'Being Mortal', The Film Shut Down After Complaint Against Bill Murray
Colleen From ‘Love Is Blind’ Criticizes Netflix For Not Asking About Her Arguments With Matt During the Reunion
Put down your pitchforks, Love Is Blind fans! Colleen Reed has reassured everyone that she’s a-okay. The 26-year-old ballet dancer and PR consultant successfully made her way down the aisle at the end of Season 3, saying “I do” to Matt Bolton. However, viewers were concerned about her “odd” behavior at the reunion, especially while explaining their decision to live separately (which they do to honor their current leases).
Complex
Gucci Mane’s New “Letter to Takeoff” Video Memorializes Late Rapper
Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his song “Letter to Takeoff.”. The track memorializes Takeoff, who passed away on Nov. 1 from a fatal shooting. The visual sees Gucci rapping at a cemetery. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the fuck we gon lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he spits.
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff With Heartfelt Statement
Offset has broken his silence regarding his cousin Takeoff’s death. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), the rapper legally known as Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to Instagram to express his love for his Migos bandmate, stating that his sudden passing has left him with “unbearable” pain. “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this,” the “Code” rapper captioned the sincere post. “This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”More from VIBE.comFat Joe Says Takeoff Was The Modern Day...
Jenna Ortega Is a Gothic Bride in Black Versace Gown & 6-Inch Heels at ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Jenna Ortega graced the red carpet alongside her cast members for the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” at Hollywood Legion Theater yesterday in Los Angeles. Making an all-black statement, Ortega dressed up as a gothic bride for the occasion. Mirroring the spooky and dramatic wardrobe of her character Wednesday Adams, Ortega’s look consisted of a sleek floor-length black slip dress fitted with a dainty lace trimmed bodice and an equally lacy skirt that transitioned into a gathered train. The dress featured a leg-climbing side slit that shined a spotlight on the star’s sky-high shoes. The outfit is from Versace’s spring 2023...
NME
Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”
Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Nike Unveils LeBron 20 “Christmas” Color-Way
Nike and LeBron James have unveiled a festive color-way for the superstar’s newest model in his signature line. Sneaker News reports that King James‘ LeBron 20 will don a holiday-themed design aptly named “Christmas.” The basketball star’s latest silhouette will sport a mistletoe green on its textile upper with a warm red color on the Nike Swoosh and around the shoelace grid. More from VIBE.comFat Joe Says Takeoff Was The Modern Day Run-D.M.C.Fat Joe Reveals 2005 Beef With 50 Cent Cost Him $20M Sneaker DealLeBron James' SpringHill, Marathon Films Release Teaser For Nipsey Hussle's Docuseries The bottom of the sneaker features an icy...
Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross and Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada’s Ups and Downs: Wedding Drama, Cheating Rumors and More
Love is messy. Season 3 Love Is Blind contestants Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada learned that first-hand, as viewers watched their roller-coaster relationship play out on screen and off. “In some ways, I was definitely shocked,” Raven exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 about her beau saying no to her at the altar […]
Return to Bel-Air With This Season 2 First Look at the Peacock Series
Watch: "Bel-Air" Stars Compare New Show to the Original Series. Everyone's favorite prince is back for more Los Angeles adventures. Peacock's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagining Bel-Air returns with new episodes early next year, and the streamer just gave fans a glimpse of what's to come with a special first look at season two.
MMAmania.com
Video: Alex Pereira celebrates Israel Adesanya victory with giant UFC title tattoo
To the victor belong the spoils. Newly-crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira celebrated his victory over longtime rival Israel Adesanya with a giant tattoo of the 185-pound strap, inked on the underside of his arm just a few days removed from the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event in New York. “That’s...
Falcons Ex Star Pass Rusher Selected in XFL Draft
Vic Beasley spent six seasons rushing the passer in the NFL, five of which were with the Atlanta Falcons. After a year removed, he'll get another chance to play football, this time in the XFL.
Love Is Blind’s Alexa Alfia Implies Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett Were Both to Blame for Breakup
More to the story? After Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett’s Love Is Blind breakup sparked controversy over alleged body-shaming comments, Alexa Alfia is weighing in after watching their relationship up close. “I’m not blindly following [Zanab] because she’s a woman,” Alexa, 27, said during a Wednesday, November 16, appearance...
