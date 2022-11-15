ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

ATF offering reward for information about Surry, Yadkin gun shop thefts

By Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An agency is offering an award for information about the burglaries of two gun shops in the Piedmont Triad.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Tuesday that they’re offering up to $5000 for information on the burglaries of businesses in Surry and Yadkin Counties.

Surveillance video shows burglars ransack Pilot Mountain gun store after car rams entrance

The ATF says that on Oct. 31, Foothills Firearms and Ammo in Yadkinville was robbed. Suspects used a car to crash through the building and stole several guns. Officials also believe that the car used was stolen as well.

A week later on Nov. 7, Red Oak Outfitters in Pilot Mountain was robbed in a similar way, when what officials believe to be a stolen car crashed into the shop and then took several guns.

Anyone with information about these thefts should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov , or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips .

